Catholics welcome exit of Eastern Church’s leaders in southern India

Sri Lankan religious leaders and rights activists have honored prominent Catholic journalist and human rights defender Fredy Gamage who recently received Timor-Leste’s top civilian award for his remarkable contributions to its struggle for independence from Indonesia.

Gamage was hailed as a fearless human rights defender in Timor-Leste and in his home country during a reception at the Cardinal Cooray Center in Negombo, last Saturday.

Prominent rights defender and Catholic priest Father Sarath Iddamalgoda speaks during a reception honoring Catholic journalist and rights activist Freddy Gamage in Negombo, Sri Lanka on Dec. 9. (Photo supplied)

Rights activists said Gamage’s commitment has persisted through decades of war, political crises, and social injustices that have plagued the island nation. Gamage received the Order of Timor-Leste from President Ramos Horta at a ceremony in Timor-Leste's capital, Dili, on Nov. 27.

The Timorese government said the nation recognized Gamage’s important role in advocating for Timor Leste's independence including global campaigns and advocacy in his home country.

United States senators have sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to prioritize the release of Cambodian-American activist and Khmer Bible Editor Theary Seng held as a political prisoner.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to six years for treason and social disorder in 2022. She had been expected to appear before an appeal court in Phnom Penh on Wednesday. The hearing was delayed after she was hospitalized following a hunger strike.

Theary Seng (R), a US-Cambodian lawyer and activist walks in the street in front of Phnom Penh municipal court ahead of a court hearing in Phnom Penh on May 3, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

The senators said they are “disturbed by the wrongful and unlawful imprisonment of Theary Seng” for criticizing long-ruling Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and urging him to allow opposition leader Sam Rainsy to return to the country.

Theary Seng was jailed as part of a country-wide crackdown on dissent after Sam Rainsy, leader-in-exile of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party, threatened to return to Cambodia in November 2019 and oust then prime minister Hun Sen. Human Rights groups say Cambodia is holding about 60 political prisoners.

A new survey found most Catholic South Korean women support reforms in the Church, including the end of clericalism, and favor more freedom regarding sexuality, gender equality and pregnancy.

About 87.2 percent of 149 respondents said they support Church reforms, according to a study conducted in November by Ye Yeo Gong, a Catholic group that studies Jesus and women rights.

Catholics pray outside Myeongdong Cathedral during a Mass by Pope Francis, in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug 18, 2014. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

The study was based on a global survey by the International Survey of Catholic Women conducted between March and April last year by researchers from Newcastle University in Australia at the request of the international women’s group, Catholic Women Speak.

A total of 17,200 female Catholics from 104 countries participated in the survey conducted ahead of the Synod on Synodality held at the Vatican in October. About 94 percent of Korean respondents said they see their Catholic identity as “important” but most said they have “weak faith” in the institutional Church, terming it as “a high wall.”

About 1,000 Catholics in Bahrain attended a special Mass last Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the opening of Our Lady of Arabia cathedral and welcomed the relics of Christian martyrs and saints.

The cathedral serves as the seat of the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia, covering Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia with estimated 2.7 million Catholics, mostly migrants from about 100 countries.

Catholics in Bahrain attend a Mass at Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral in this file image. (Photo: The Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia)

Bishop Aldo Berardi blessed two sets of relics of Christian martyrs and saints presented by a group of Catholics. The relics were then placed at the altar of the cathedral. The first set contained relics of Saint Arethas and his companions who were martyred in 523.

They were Arab Christians from the ancient city of Najran in ancient Yemen which is now located in Saudi Arabia. The second set of relics included that of Saint John of Matha and Saint Josephine Bakhita.

Activists have paid tributes to a Chinese doctor and human rights campaigner who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural communities. Retired gynecologist and medical professor Doctor Gao Yaojie died in New York last Sunday at the age of 95. Gao openly criticized the Chinese authorities after large numbers of people were getting infected through illegal blood transfusions.