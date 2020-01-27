X
To our UCA News Readers and Friends

Several months ago, I wrote to you to explain that the www.ucanews.com domain name had been stolen and that our news and commentary would appear on www.ucanews.org.

Unfortunately, many of our readers and friends were not able to receive that news because if they went as usual to the hijacked ucanews.com site, they were, in effect, "kidnapped" and brought to a counterfeit site that masqueraded as UCAN.

Those of you who were brought there probably noticed after a short while that the "news" reports that appeared were often simply picked up from other news sites. In addition, columnists and features that you have come to expect were not available. If you wrote to comment, complain or question, your messages went to the thieves and were ignored.

We are happy to announce that following a legal procedure, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has rescued the UCAN domain name www.ucanews.com and "liberated" those of you who have been unwittingly and unwillingly deprived of access to the real UCAN. You can see the WIPO verdict here.

Welcome back. We missed you, and we hope you missed us. Now that the situation has been satisfactorily rectified after a too-long delay we can once again be your source of news of and for the Church in Asia.

During your forced absence, besides missing UCAN's usual mix of news, features and commentary, you were deprived of our coverage of the visit to Thailand and Japan by Pope Francis. UCAN produced more than 50 articles in connection with that visit. Now, you can have belated access to them on the UCA News site (https://www.ucanews.com/popein-thailand-japan).

One bit of light in this sordid affair has been the loyalty of UCAN's reporters, writers and editors who have continued to bring news and commentary to the world while the administration was distracted with the crisis and so many of our readers were lost to us. Now that we are once again in complete control of our website and other communications, their reports and commentary are once again available for you and all the world.

Peace,
(Rev.) William J. Grimm
Publisher
 
       
Latest News
Sri Lankan activists make their point in Tamil

Protesters condemn decision not to allow anthem to be sung in minority language at Independence Day event

Bangladesh court seeks ban on gender detection of unborn

Caritas doctor says every child should be welcomed as a gift from God

South Korean Church joins effort to contain coronavirus

Dioceses instruct Catholics to take protective measures even when attending church services

Indonesia jails three over racism that sparked Papua violence

Sentences are too lenient in light of the deadly violence their actions caused, critics say

Philippine diocese opens cause for sainthood of Italian priest Father Joseph Aveni was known for his 'life of prayer and spiritual gifts'
South Korean Church joins effort to contain coronavirus Dioceses instruct Catholics to take protective measures even when attending church services
Philippines' 'healing priest' dies while playing tennis Controversial priest Father Fernando Suarez suffers heart attack while playing in Manila tournament
Latest News
Sri Lankan activists make their point in Tamil

Protesters condemn decision not to allow anthem to be sung in minority language at Independence Day event

Bangladesh court seeks ban on gender detection of unborn

Caritas doctor says every child should be welcomed as a gift from God

South Korean Church joins effort to contain coronavirus

Dioceses instruct Catholics to take protective measures even when attending church services

Indonesia jails three over racism that sparked Papua violence

Sentences are too lenient in light of the deadly violence their actions caused, critics say

FEATURES
The changing landscape of priestly vocations in Bangladesh

Appeal of priesthood declines in wealthy areas but is still strong in relatively poor and indigenous communities

Caged like animals: Inside Bangkok's notorious IDC
Photographs show the awful realities of life for detainees whose only 'crime' has been to overstay their visas
Bangladesh tea workers: A legacy of neglect and servitude
Rights activists say workers on the country's many tea estates are victims of modern-day slavery
Indonesia's Sant'Egidio Community brings Lunar New Year cheer
Lay Catholic group ensures elderly residents of Jakarta care home do not feel left out as nation marks Chinese New Year
The silent suicides of Pakistan
Most cases are not reported owing to taboos, fear of harassment, social stigma and complicated legal procedures
Indonesian priest leads crusade against climate change
Father Marselus Hasan's use of hydroelectricity is empowering farmers to build better lives and look after the planet
Sri Lankan monks urged to stay out of politics
Buddhist monks who seek office are accused of bringing the religion into disrepute
SERIES ››
Fundamentalism in Asia
Asia Bibi: My life as a prisoner of fanaticism Catholic woman releases a book recounting her eight years on death row accused of blasphemy in Pakistan
Kerala Christians join millions to protest 'faulty' federal law Law is not just against Muslims but against secular principles and needs to be opposed, bishops say
No jobs for Ahmadis in Pakistan Legal bodies step up persecution of a religious sect condemned as heretical by conservative Muslims
Indonesia warns civil servants against spreading radicalism Govt acts after slew of recent complaints about public workers attacking secular ideology in social media
COMMENTARY
Cambodia's triple whammy in uncharted waters
Treason, disease and a warning from Europe serve up an unwanted recipe
Letter from Rome: An Italian bishop goes rogue
Doing what no other bishop in Italy has ever done, Giovanni Nardini reported priest-pedophiles to civil authorities
Generation gap in Thailand: Youth demand cultural change  
The new generation are demanding democratic freedom and equality, which older people fear will destroy Thai culture
Never let Holocaust horrors fade from memory
Recalling this history is vital as neo-Nazi racist groups and political parties emerge again in Europe
The ghosts of Hong Kong's past
Pestilence adds to the woes of a city riven by almost eight months of civil unrest
January 30, 2020
Communist China's duplicity more harmful than virus
Many suspected of infection do not get medical attention, while some sleep on streets lest they infect their families
January 30, 2020
China's war on religion backfires in Wuhan
Beijing's rejection of religion-backed organizations and charities is limiting its ability to tackle the deadly coronavirus
January 27, 2020
VOICELESS OF ASIA
Underground Catholics ignore China's religion rules amid dangers  
New rules aim to deprive bishops and priests of their position and bring the Church under CCP control, leaders say
China bans Christian funerals as new rules take effect
Regulations aim to end bad customs and establish scientific, civilized and economical funerals
Malaysian pastor missing three years after abduction
Rights commission suspects Pastor Raymond Koh could be a victim of enforced disappearance
Church leaders slam desecration of Hindu temple in Pakistan
Catholic leaders condemn act 'aimed at disturbing the peace and harmony' between Muslims and minorities
SOCIAL JUSTICE
Indian Church protests bid to extend abortion deadline
Extension to 24 weeks would be 'a direct infringement upon the right to life of a baby in the womb'
Indonesia mourns death of 'peace-building' cleric
Salahuddin Wahid, 77, will be remembered as a staunch supporter of secular ideology, friends and colleagues say
Indian Church joins protests against injustice
Loreto nuns voice opposition to amended citizenship law and discrimination against minorities
Ruling party wins Dhaka polls amid low turnout and rigging
Church official calls election a blow to democracy as opposition BNP rejects results
Indonesia deports detained US journalist
Philip Jacobson flies home after being detained for more than six weeks for allegedly violating his business visa
Hong Kong braced for bombing campaign
Chief executive Carrie Lam has warned diplomats that extremists are planning a dangerous escalation
Vietnamese priest 'loved marginalized people'
Father Cong was imprisoned and banned from giving pastoral care for nearly 30 years by authorities
Killing of Filipino environmentalists 'results in ecological damage'
Report estimates total damages would amount to about US$19 billion annually
Pakistani Christians freed after 'blood money' payment
Activists and religious leaders from home and abroad take to social media to congratulate nation
Indonesian body seeks ICC help on 12 rights abuse cases
National rights commission says it has run out of patience with Jakarta's failure to address serious violations
CHURCH & SOCIETY
Bangladesh spiritual gathering features religious folk music
Diocese, lay organisation seek to keep alive Christianized Hindu cultural traditions
Myanmar students back home from virus-stricken Wuhan
Returnees to be kept in quarantine for 14 days as country beefs up surveillance at airports and border crossings
Cardinal calls for vigilance as virus spells calamity in Indian state
Kerala warns of legal action against people who refuse to report their recent travel to China
Vatican sends masks to help tackle virus in China
Bishop Joseph Zhu Baoyu, 99, was quarantined after he developed symptoms while a senior priest has a confirmed infection
Philippine churches ratchet up anti-coronavirus measures
Authorities in Manila announce first virus-related death outside China
February 03, 2020
Vietnamese Catholics respond to coronavirus outbreak
Clerics pray for the infected and dispense medical advice while churches hand out free face masks at Masses
February 03, 2020
MULTIMEDIA BY TOPIC
Coronavirus fuels anti-Chinese sentiment in Philippines
After the country's first death from the spreading epidemic, tensions are rising
Life under the shadow of climate change in Bangladesh
Villagers in Satkhira district are taking action to earn a living in difficult circumstances
Catholics build up Christmas mood in Vietnam
Marian shrine attracts thousands of Vietnamese devotees
Pilgrimage Center of Mary holds special celebrations of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception


Back to top
News
Features
Commentary
Series
Voiceless of Asia
Social Justice
Church & Society
Make a donation
About us
Contact us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2020, UCA News All rights reserved.
© Copyright 2020, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved
Expect for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance.
No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
Follow us:
About us
Contact us
Mission & Philosopy
Products & Services
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy