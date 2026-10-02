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Asia This Week
Asian Church and human rights struggles make headlines this week
Asian Church and human rights struggles make headlines this week
From anti-dynasty drives in the Philippines and security arrests in Hong Kong to missing activists in Cambodia, demographic rows in India, and labor shifts in Bangladesh, Asia faces major sociopolitical changes. Tune in to listen this and more.
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UCA News Weekly Summary, October 2, 2026
October 2nd, 2026 | 10:30 AM
UCA News Weekly Summary, October 2, 2026
October 2nd, 2026 | 10:30 AM
Global events and issues analysed with a Catholic perspective
Exclusive Commentaries
Discerning artificial intelligence through the Gospel: between calculation and relationship
Discerning artificial intelligence through the Gospel: between calculation and relationship
From clickbait to attention: Leo’s call for a ‘new gaze’
From clickbait to attention: Leo’s call for a ‘new gaze’
How Gandhi’s vision echoes in multicultural Australia
How Gandhi’s vision echoes in multicultural Australia
The Spanish Church and social media: presence is not communication
The Spanish Church and social media: presence is not communication
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Top Stories
North Korea calls Seoul 'despicable' over DMZ blast apology demand

North Korea calls Seoul 'despicable' over DMZ blast apology demand

October 3, 2026
|
Indians rally, demanding election chief quit over voter-roll row

Indians rally, demanding election chief quit over voter-roll row

October 3, 2026
|
South Korea vows further measures if Ukraine refuses POW apology

South Korea vows further measures if Ukraine refuses POW apology

October 2, 2026
|
Hong Kong journalist arrested under security law over sedition allegations

Hong Kong journalist arrested under security law over sedition allegations

October 1, 2026
|

Features
An unusual life symbolizing Catholic inculturation in Vietnam

An unusual life symbolizing Catholic inculturation in Vietnam

October 2, 2026
|
‘Love jihad’ and the targeting of interfaith love in northern India

‘Love jihad’ and the targeting of interfaith love in northern India

October 2, 2026
|
The 'Little Flower' that nurtured the Bangladesh Church for a century

The 'Little Flower' that nurtured the Bangladesh Church for a century

October 1, 2026
|
Bangladesh women lose ground after quota reform

Bangladesh women lose ground after quota reform

September 30, 2026
|

Commentary
The empty chair: Why Asia’s youth still show up

The empty chair: Why Asia’s youth still show up
October 2, 2026
|
9/11 and the last crusade

9/11 and the last crusade

October 2, 2026
|
Free to love, but not free to leave?

Free to love, but not free to leave?

October 1, 2026
|
The Indian Church faces a reckoning

The Indian Church faces a reckoning

October 1, 2026
|

World
US bishops urge mercy for Christa Gail Pike following botched execution

US bishops urge mercy for Christa Gail Pike following botched execution
October 3, 2026
|
African bishops rally behind Zambian archbishop arrested over car gift

African bishops rally behind Zambian archbishop arrested over car gift
October 3, 2026
|
Irish archbishops call for reconciliation as Northern Ireland tensions rise

Irish archbishops call for reconciliation as Northern Ireland tensions rise
October 2, 2026
|
St. Francis' 800th anniversary in Assisi calls the world to peace

St. Francis' 800th anniversary in Assisi calls the world to peace
October 2, 2026
|
From the Vatican
A decade on, the Vatican revisits

A decade on, the Vatican revisits "Amoris Laetitia" by listening

Pope Leo prays rosary with children for peace around the world

Pope Leo prays rosary with children for peace around the world

France trip showed miracle of rebirth is possible after tragedy: pope

France trip showed miracle of rebirth is possible after tragedy: pope

Pope Leo says he's not in 'panic mode' over AI, but warns against ignoring risks

Pope Leo says he's not in 'panic mode' over AI, but warns against ignoring risks

Read More >>
La Civilta Cattolica Articles
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Borges: a life in literature

Borges: a life in literature

Martin Heidegger: 50 years after his death

Martin Heidegger: 50 years after his death

The Pope’s appeal to humanize borders

The Pope’s appeal to humanize borders

The ‘Blessed Transitus’ of Saint Francis

The ‘Blessed Transitus’ of Saint Francis

Intergenerational fairness and care for future generations

Intergenerational fairness and care for future generations

Asia’s Christians and Muslims, 25 years after 9/11 Asia’s Christians and Muslims, 25 years after 9/11
Latest Series
9/11 and the last crusade

9/11 and the last crusade

How Indonesia navigated through the 9/11 fallout

How Indonesia navigated through the 9/11 fallout

Twenty-five years after, India still remembers

Twenty-five years after, India still remembers

How 9/11 attacks changed interfaith dialogue in Pakistan

How 9/11 attacks changed interfaith dialogue in Pakistan

Hard won religious harmony provides a bright spot in Cambodian life

Hard won religious harmony provides a bright spot in Cambodian life

9/11 and the last crusade
Thailand

9/11 and the last crusade

How Indonesia navigated through the 9/11 fallout
Indonesia

How Indonesia navigated through the 9/11 fallout

Twenty-five years after, India still remembers
India

Twenty-five years after, India still remembers

How 9/11 attacks changed interfaith dialogue in Pakistan
Pakistan

How 9/11 attacks changed interfaith dialogue in Pakistan

Hard won religious harmony provides a bright spot in Cambodian life
Cambodia

Hard won religious harmony provides a bright spot in Cambodian life

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In-depth news reports, compelling feature stories and engaging commentaries about and of interest to the Church in Asia. Read the most trending reportage here now!

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Indian govt slammed for seeking religion-wise demographic data

Indian govt slammed for seeking religion-wise demographic data

October 1, 2026
Indian Church mourns death of Catholic journalist-educator

Indian Church mourns death of Catholic journalist-educator

October 2, 2026
The 'Little Flower' that nurtured the Bangladesh Church for a century

The 'Little Flower' that nurtured the Bangladesh Church for a century

October 1, 2026
Bangladesh's job revolution: Why women are losing the merit race

Bangladesh's job revolution: Why women are losing the merit race

October 2, 2026

Southeast Asia
Filipino Church backs people's initiative to end political dynasties

Filipino Church backs people's initiative to end political dynasties
Floodwaters recede, but hardships continue in Thai capital

Floodwaters recede, but hardships continue in Thai capital
Vietnam confirms arrests of missing Catholic activists

Vietnam confirms arrests of missing Catholic activists
At least 49 killed in Myanmar airstrike on Rakhine market

At least 49 killed in Myanmar airstrike on Rakhine market
Church groups hail release of Filipina on death row in Indonesia

Church groups hail release of Filipina on death row in Indonesia

East Asia
Seoul seeks apology after Ukraine reveals transfer of North Korean POWs

Seoul seeks apology after Ukraine reveals transfer of North Korean POWs
Exiled Chinese pastor, lawmakers urge Trump to push Xi to free prisoners of conscience

Exiled Chinese pastor, lawmakers urge Trump to push Xi to free prisoners of conscience
Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding
Korean Catholic Church seeks abolition of death penalty

Korean Catholic Church seeks abolition of death penalty
Friends, rights groups worry for Chinese #MeToo activist's life after jail

Friends, rights groups worry for Chinese #MeToo activist's life after jail

South Asia
India’s Christian-majority Mizoram unveils plan to combat drug menace

India’s Christian-majority Mizoram unveils plan to combat drug menace
Mosque demolition in India sparks tensions

Mosque demolition in India sparks tensions
Second phase restoration begins at Bangladesh’s oldest cemetery

Second phase restoration begins at Bangladesh’s oldest cemetery
Pakistani pastor ‘attacked’ for backing changes to Christian family laws

Pakistani pastor ‘attacked’ for backing changes to Christian family laws
India’s Nagaland Christians renew call to repeal security law

India’s Nagaland Christians renew call to repeal security law

Latest Videos
Catholic priests join Vietnam’s election ballot youtube-icon

Catholic priests join Vietnam’s election ballot
India's Gen Z Is trading nightclubs for bhajan clubbing youtube-icon

India's Gen Z Is trading nightclubs for bhajan clubbing
Pakistan's Food Crisis Deepens as Iran War Rattles Supply Chains youtube-icon

Pakistan's Food Crisis Deepens as Iran War Rattles Supply Chains
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm youtube-icon

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
AI disinformation turns Nepal elections into a digital battleground youtube-icon

AI disinformation turns Nepal elections into a digital battleground
A battlefield for Bangladesh’s women’s football team amidst discrimination youtube-icon

A battlefield for Bangladesh’s women’s football team amidst discrimination

Our Voices
Andrew Cameron-Mowat
Andrew Cameron-Mowat

Allowing Latin Mass: Gesture of unity or triumph of tradition?
Alexis Heng Boon Chin
Alexis Heng Boon Chin

Should Singapore extend the age limit for elective egg freezing?
Andrew Brooking
Andrew Brooking

Language in Church worship shapes sense of belonging in youth
Andrew Hamilton
Andrew Hamilton

When ‘evidence-based’ policy forgets the human question
Angela Hanley
Angela Hanley

Is Catholic Church doctrine as neutral as we think?
Angeline Tan
Angeline Tan

Indonesia to compensate victims of dictatorship years
Ann-Maree O’Bernie
Ann-Maree O’Bernie

Grace not an intermittent signal but a constant broadcast
Antonio Spadaro, SJ
Antonio Spadaro, SJ

From clickbait to attention: Leo’s call for a ‘new gaze’
Asami Ohmoto
Asami Ohmoto

Eight-year-old Japanese girl seeks baptism to ‘be closer to God’

Audrey Seah
Audrey Seah

When Lent collides with Chinese New Year, Ramadan and war
Babu Joseph Karakombil
Babu Joseph Karakombil

India remains a work in progress at 75

Basant Rawat
Basant Rawat

What’s behind ban on halal-certified products in India?
Ben Joseph
Ben Joseph

The Vatican and the persistent threat of nuclear crises
Benedict Rogers
Benedict Rogers

Too many people are languishing in jails throughout Asia
Bijay Kumar Minj
Bijay Kumar Minj

India’s Christian-majority Mizoram unveils plan to combat drug menace
Binu Alexander
Binu Alexander

Climate crisis brings devastating deadly floods to India and Pakistan
Brendan Butler
Brendan Butler

Does Bible justify Israel’s claim over Palestinian land?
Bryan Goh
Bryan Goh

Catholic nuns are quietly reshaping migrant ministry across Asia
Cardinal Robert W. McElroy
Cardinal Robert W. McElroy

True peace requires action beyond prayer
Carmel Pilcher
Carmel Pilcher

Christians must resist politics of war and bigotry
Cedric Prakash
Cedric Prakash

It's an uphill battle fighting poverty and hunger in India
Christopher Joseph
Christopher Joseph

The mother or the mother-in-law
Clare Schwantes
Clare Schwantes

Liturgical commentary: When it helps, and when it hurts
Colm Holmes
Colm Holmes

Synodality, inclusion shape Catholic Congress in Germany’s Würzburg
Cristian Martini Grimaldi
Cristian Martini Grimaldi

The Church must lead Japan's fight against demographic crisis
Dominic Savio Fernandes
Dominic Savio Fernandes

A helpless prime minister amid rising attacks on Christians?
Dr. Mervyn Duffy
Dr. Mervyn Duffy

Jürgen Habermas: The thinker the synodal Church needed
Emran Hossain
Emran Hossain

First ‘Bangladeshi Queer Manifesto’ shakes up the status quo
Fabian Antony
Fabian Antony

Vatican-Vietnam relations face new political test
Frances Knight
Frances Knight

Ecumenical symbolism, hope for healing mark Mullally’s Canterbury installation
George Plathottam
George Plathottam

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Gianni Criveller
Gianni Criveller

Cardinal Chow: Hope for Hong Kong, bridge to China
Inday Espina-Varona
Inday Espina-Varona

Philippine vice president’s impeachment trial deferred
Jacobus E. Lato
Jacobus E. Lato

How Indonesia navigated through the 9/11 fallout

Jean D’Cunha
Jean D’Cunha

Why the Vatican must rethink its stance on the Belém Gender Action Plan
Jess Agustin
Jess Agustin

Sin against creation and the creator
Joanne M. Pierce
Joanne M. Pierce

When Pilate meets the algorithm: AI and the search for truth
Joe Grayland
Joe Grayland

Political, Church authority clash signals deeper structural tensions
Joe Palathunkal
Joe Palathunkal

Social amnesia buries India's Catholic freedom fighters
Johannes Tjendro
Johannes Tjendro

A Singaporean’s journey to Catholicism shaped by an intellectual quest
John Choi
John Choi

Atheist Korean woman joins Church in search of divine love
John Dayal
John Dayal

India’s poll panel chief in trouble, democracy on the brink
John Singarayar
John Singarayar

The empty chair: Why Asia’s youth still show up
John Warhurst
John Warhurst

Why Australia’s military still commands special respect
John Wijngaards
John Wijngaards

Women's diaconate needs to be restored
John Zaw
John Zaw

Myanmar Buddhist finds Christ after fleeing conflict
Jonathan Y. Tan
Jonathan Y. Tan

Reflections on the first year of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate
Jose Mario Bautista Maximiano
Jose Mario Bautista Maximiano

For Asians, it's no more 'Til death do us part'
Joseph Masilamany
Joseph Masilamany

Did the Good Samaritan ask, are you a Jew or Gentile?
Joseph Peter Calleja
Joseph Peter Calleja

Broken marriage goads evangelical Christian to rediscover faith
Josh Trindade
Josh Trindade

Socio-cultural impacts of Pope Francis’ Timor-Leste visit
Juliet Palmer
Juliet Palmer

I was changed
Junko Ito
Junko Ito

Son's death, wife's faith bring Japanese man to Christ
Justin Stanwix
Justin Stanwix

A new age of renewal under Pope Leo XIV?
Justin Wejak
Justin Wejak

Indonesia’s enthusiastic response to Pope Leo
Jyoti Sahi
Jyoti Sahi

Christian art with a mission
Kamran Chaudhry
Kamran Chaudhry

Pakistani pastor ‘attacked’ for backing changes to Christian family laws
Katharina Reny Lestari
Katharina Reny Lestari

Indonesia's retired Christian cop gets death penalty
Keiko Kurane
Keiko Kurane

Japan’s older workforce hits record high
Kevin Liston
Kevin Liston

The heart and soul of being Christian
Kochurani Abraham
Kochurani Abraham

Women’s suicides and the urgency to revise pastoral formation
Konradus Epa
Konradus Epa

Indonesia’s disabled, sick people thank pope for blessings
Kuruvilla Pandikattu
Kuruvilla Pandikattu

India’s crisis of work and human dignity
Lavoisier Fernandes
Lavoisier Fernandes

Mental health and the Church: Making God’s love visible
Luke Hunt
Luke Hunt

9/11 and the last crusade
Manuel Uder
Manuel Uder

Blessings for couples who love one another
Mariko Terada
Mariko Terada

‘Jesus is the ultimate mentor’
Mary Aileen D. Bacalso
Mary Aileen D. Bacalso

The real test of Indonesia’s commitment to ending impunity
Michael Gonsalves
Michael Gonsalves

Indian Church mourns death of Catholic journalist-educator
Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly

What is holy about innocent suffering?

Michael Sainsbury
Michael Sainsbury

Pope finally meets a critic of the China-Vatican deal
Michel Chambon
Michel Chambon

The kingdom coming through our nations
Myron J. Pereira
Myron J. Pereira

Childhood, yesterday and today
N. Leo Samuel
N. Leo Samuel

India’s new path to social equality disregards justice
Naeem Harry
Naeem Harry

Pakistani Bishop John Joseph’s sacrifice should not be forgotten
Neil Vaney
Neil Vaney

Catholic morality rooted in love goes beyond sexual ethics
Nuala Kenny
Nuala Kenny

Why aging should be a story of wisdom, not decline
Paterno R. Esmaquel II
Paterno R. Esmaquel II

Church groups hail release of Filipina on death row in Indonesia
Paul Thelakat
Paul Thelakat

An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Peter Tran
Peter Tran

Beyond the myth of faith-science tussle: A Vatican astronomer speaks
Porimol Palma
Porimol Palma

Democratic aspirations are fading in Bangladesh

Pragati Shahi
Pragati Shahi

Traumatized survivors struggle to rebuild lives weeks after Nepal flood
Quintus Colombage
Quintus Colombage

Asian human rights defender who stood for the rule of law dies
Rebecca Shaw
Rebecca Shaw

Belonging before believing
Reid Shelton Fernando
Reid Shelton Fernando

Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage

Renardo Schlegelmilch
Renardo Schlegelmilch

Will Leo XIV end Germany’s 15-year wait for a papal visit?
Robert Carl Mickens
Robert Carl Mickens

New cardinals, an aging pope and the upcoming conclave
Robert Mickens
Robert Mickens

The Bishop of Rome and his long-neglected cathedral
Rock Ronald Rozario
Rock Ronald Rozario

High-stakes election tests Bangladesh’s democratic future
Ronald O. Reyes
Ronald O. Reyes

Filipinos pay tribute to media icon Eugenia Apostol
Rubatheesan Sandran
Rubatheesan Sandran

Sri Lankan Church, victims' families hail Easter attack verdict
Ruben C. Mendoza
Ruben C. Mendoza

No to Philippine political dynasties
Ruki Fernando
Ruki Fernando

The Easter attacks and the struggles for justice in Sri Lanka
Ryan Dagur
Ryan Dagur

Hunger, trauma stalk Indonesia’s quake survivors one month on
Saima Williams
Saima Williams

Heavy monsoon rains, floods kill 54 in Pakistan’s Punjab
Saji Thomas
Saji Thomas

A silent Christmas for families of 112 jailed Indian Christians

Sande Ramage
Sande Ramage

The Dachau crucifix and the struggle to remythologize faith
Shay Cullen
Shay Cullen

Leo XIV carries on the legacy of Francis
Siktus Harson
Siktus Harson

Indonesia’s no nation for children
Simon Skidmore
Simon Skidmore

The flood narrative is a warning against reciprocal violence
Sithu Kyi
Sithu Kyi

Floods kill 41 in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi Region
Stanislaus Alla
Stanislaus Alla

Sin, conscience and the call to deeper discipleship
Stephan Uttom Rozario
Stephan Uttom Rozario

Recalling a lifetime of courageous evangelization in rural Bangladesh
Stephen B. Bevans
Stephen B. Bevans

From Gaza to heaven: One church
Steve Millies
Steve Millies

How the SSPX schism strengthened Pope Leo’s hand
Terry Fewtrell
Terry Fewtrell

Synodality risks stagnation amid clerical control
Terry Friel
Terry Friel

Southeast Asian nations unite against cyberscams
Thomas O’Loughlin
Thomas O’Loughlin

Faith and reason belong together, even on climate issues
Tibor Krausz
Tibor Krausz

From plastic bottles to monks' robes
Tony Flannery
Tony Flannery

Everything is top-down in the Vatican
Tony Magliano
Tony Magliano

Counting down to the 50th anniversary of Vatican Council II
Ueno Kagefumi
Ueno Kagefumi

When Faith and power collide
Umar Manzoor Shah
Umar Manzoor Shah

Asia-Pacific Church leaders warn of threats to human dignity
Vanitha Nadaraj
Vanitha Nadaraj

The Aquinas pull factor that led an Anglican to Catholicism
Vimal Tirimanna
Vimal Tirimanna

Ecclesial assembly showed great promise for Asian churches
Virginia Saldanha
Virginia Saldanha

Women pained by papal commission’s 'no’ to women’s diaconate
Vu Hoang Quan
Vu Hoang Quan

Vietnam’s working class navigating toward a dead-end
William J Grimm
William J Grimm

We must listen to God's messengers: Sunday Gospel reflection
Zahid Hussain Khan
Zahid Hussain Khan

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
First German study on spiritual abuses finds dioceses ignoring them

First German study on spiritual abuses finds dioceses ignoring them
What one Australian diocese reveals about the church’s decline in the West

What one Australian diocese reveals about the church’s decline in the West
Insurer agrees to $30 million settlement over abuse claims against US diocese

Insurer agrees to $30 million settlement over abuse claims against US diocese
Chinese archdiocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Chinese archdiocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

US Diocese of Rochester to receive Archbishop Fulton Sheen relic

US Diocese of Rochester to receive Archbishop Fulton Sheen relic
Asian synodal teams warned against adding new burdens to dioceses

Asian synodal teams warned against adding new burdens to dioceses
Polish archdiocese to review cases of possible abuse of vulnerable adults

Polish archdiocese to review cases of possible abuse of vulnerable adults

Gallery
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People take part in a water balloon fight during a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

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People take part in a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

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People take part in a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

Photo1

A boy aims a water gun during a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

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A man performs during a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

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