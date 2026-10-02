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People take part in a water balloon fight during a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
People take part in a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
People take part in a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
A boy aims a water gun during a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
A man performs during a water gun festival amid an ongoing heatwave in Seoul on August 8, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
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