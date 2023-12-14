Jailed Khmer Bible editor hospitalized, appeal delayed

US senators call for Theary Seng’s release to be prioritized

Theary Seng (R), a US-Cambodian lawyer and activist walks in the street in front of Phnom Penh municipal court ahead of a court hearing in Phnom Penh on May 3, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

United States senators have sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to prioritize the release of the Cambodian-held political prisoner, Theary Seng, and want her detention designated under the Hostage-Taking Accountability Act.

Theary Seng, 52, sentenced to six years for treason and social disorder in 2022, had been expected to appear before an appeal court in Phnom Penh on Dec. 13 but this was delayed after she was hospitalized following a hunger strike.

“We are particularly disturbed by the wrongful and unlawful imprisonment of Theary Seng, who received a six-year prison sentence for innocuous posts on Facebook, including one criticizing Hun Sen and another urging him to allow Sam Rainsy to return to Cambodia,” the letter said.

Additionally, the letter urged the Department of State to designate Theary Seng as unlawfully detained under the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, and to transfer her case to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Hostage Affairs.

Theary Seng was jailed as part of a country-wide crackdown on dissent after Sam Rainsy, leader-in-exile of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), threatened to return to Cambodia in November 2019 and oust then prime minister Hun Sen.

Bans on political parties enabled Hun Sen to win absolute control of Cambodia at the ballot box in 2018 and again in July. He then transferred power to his eldest son Hun Manet while senior cabinet ministers handed their portfolios to their offspring.

“Since November 2020, approximately 250 Cambodian civil society and opposition party leaders have faced judicial harassment, resulting in many of them being imprisoned, exiled, or defecting from opposition parties,” the letter noted.

Human rights groups say Cambodia is currently holding about 60 political prisoners and Theary Seng’s family in the US say the American-Khmer lawyer, who survived Pol Pot’s Killing Fields, is also demanding the release of all 60 prisoners.

The letter, dated Dec. 13, was sent to Blinken by the Democrat senator, Edward J. Markey, urging “the Department of State to prioritize the release of political prisoners in Cambodia” while describing charges against Theary Seng as “baseless”.

“The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention declared [Theary] Seng’s detention arbitrary, politically motivated, and violative of international law, and called for her immediate and unconditional release,” it noted.

“Given the change of Cambodian leadership, this is a pivotal moment for the U.S. Department of State to urgently designate Theary Seng as unlawfully detained and firmly emphasize the importance of releasing all those who the Cambodian government has wrongfully imprisoned.”

Prosecutors and supporters of the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have also made unsubstantiated allegations that the U.S. had backed Sam Rainsy’s attempt to oust Hun Sen.

The letter was endorsed by Freedom House and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. It was signed by 18 senators, including high-profile American politicians Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Sources close to the family noted Theary Seng’s support base in the U.S. is bi-partisan.

It also said: “Cambodian authorities have threatened and harassed opposition leaders, civil society, and independent media, undermining the country’s constitution and international obligations and denying the Cambodian people the ability to participate in determining the future of their country.”

The pro-government Khmer Times reported Theary Seng’s appeal was to be heard alongside 16 former leaders and supporters of the outlawed CNRP but Presiding Judge Yun Narong postponed the hearing due to her hospitalization.

“In order to find the truth and justice for all the accused in this case, the Judges’ Council also wanted to see the presence of Theary during her hearing and to listen to her answers, the Court has decided to delay the appeal hearing,” Judge Narong said.

He said her hospitalization had been certified by a medical doctor while the report also quoted a prison officer as saying that, "Theary became seriously sick because she went on a hunger strike and did not eat for several days last week."

"Due to her failing health, Theary was sent to Khmer-Soviet-Friendship Hospital for urgent treatment," he said. The Khmer Times described Theary Seng’s hunger strike as “self-imposed”.

A date for her next appeal is yet to be set.

