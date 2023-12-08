News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Vietnam

Vietnam repatriates 1,020 migrants from war-torn Myanmar

Returnees include people were allegedly trafficked by online scammers

Vietnamese nationals are repatriated home from war zones in northern Myanmar on Dec. 4

Vietnamese nationals are repatriated home from war zones in northern Myanmar on Dec. 4. (Photo: Vietnam News Agency)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 08, 2023 08:37 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2023 08:56 AM GMT

Vietnam has repatriated 1,020 of its citizens including victims of alleged human trafficking, from conflict-scarred Myanmar this week, says a report.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, embassies and consulates in Myanmar organized nine flights to repatriate 1,020 Vietnamese, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported Vietnam's  Ministry of Foreign Affairs  as saying on Dec. 7.

Most of the Vietnamese were stranded in the northern areas of Shan state, where fighting between the junta and ethnic armed groups has intensified, with anti-junta forces making significant gains there in recent months. 

The ministry said that expenses for all repatriation flights from Myanmar were paid by the Vietnamese government.

The returnees include Vietnamese citizens who had been allegedly trafficked to northern Myanmar by online scammers but were rescued by authorities and remained stranded in a war zone.

A mother of one of the 166 alleged trafficking victims told RFA on Dec. 7 that her daughter had returned home that day to Phu Quoc Island City in Vietnam’s southern Kien Giang province.

“Everything was free of charge,” she said. “The government helped bring my daughter back to Moc Bai [the border gate between Vietnam and Cambodia], and my family paid for her travel from there to Phu Quoc. I am very, very happy.”

She said the Vietnamese embassy in Myanmar was very supportive, though the repatriation process was a bit complicated due to the high volume.

Le Thi Tuong Vi, 15, was among a group of teenagers who were trafficked first to Laos and were believed to be headed to either Myanmar or China.

Vi was among those repatriated from Myanmar, her mother said, but did not elaborate because her daughter is still recovering from her trip.

But Trinh Khanh Hoang Anh, another teenager in the group, has yet to be repatriated, his father Trinh Huu Phuoc told RFA.

“There are 166 [Vietnamese] people who have been rescued and were living in a refugee camp of the military,” he said. “This morning, the kids were taken to Myanmar’s Border Gate 127 to verify information but there have been no results yet.”

He said the Kien Giang provincial Department of Foreign Affairs advised the family that Anh’s paperwork has been completed but it has not yet arrived at the Vietnamese embassy.

A number of Vietnamese still remain stranded in northern Myanmar due to ongoing fighting, state media reported quoting the Vietnamese embassy.

