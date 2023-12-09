News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Catholics celebrate as India's Eastern rite Church leaders resign

Cardinal George Alencherry of Syro-Malabar Church resigned along with apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

Catholics from Ernakulam-Angamali archdiocese protesting in front of St. Peter's Square on May 4 demanding recognition for their traditional Mass and solutions to other issues plaguing the archdiocese, when the Permanent Synod of their Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church met Vatican officials

The Archbishop's House of Ernakulam-Angamaly in Kerala's commercial capital Kochi. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 09, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

Updated: December 09, 2023 06:58 AM GMT

A section of Catholics in an Indian archdiocese distributed sweets and burst firecrackers as they celebrated the resignations of two senior leaders of their Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church.

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Church and major archbishop based in southern Kerala state, and Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, resigned on Dec. 7 amid an ongoing crisis linked to a protracted liturgy dispute.

Father Jose Vailikodath, public relations officer of the Archdiocesan Protection Committee said the resignations of the prelates are a vindication of their stand.

The priest in a Dec. 8 statement said the Vatican’s acceptance of Alencherry’s resignation was the culmination of his “unjust and insincere service as major archbishop of the Church.”

“It is the end of dark ages in our Church,” said a jubilant Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency that spearheaded protests against the leaders.

However, another lay leader cautioned that the fight is not yet over and will continue until “the Church leadership accepts our demand for continuing with our traditional Mass.”

Jemy Augustine, an office bearer of the Almaya Munnettam or lay movement, told UCA News on Dec. 8 that they will continue to demand “restitution of the losses the archdiocese incurred due to arbitrary and illegal actions on the part of Alencherry.”

“We want our Cathedral and minor seminaries, which have remained closed for months, to be reopened immediately,” he said.

The lay leader also sought an apology from the Church leadership for its delay in acting on the series of complaints against Alencherry and Thazhath for their “illegal actions.”

The priest and lay leaders said the liturgy dispute was brought to prominence as part of a "strategy to divert attention" of people from the land scam in which Alencherry faces multiple police probes and civil cases for allegedly selling off Church lands, incurring a loss of about US$10 million to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

Though the liturgy dispute dates back to 1970, the Synod of Bishops introduced a uniform mode of Mass in 1999, but due to opposition it was shelved and nobody made any demand for its revival.

But suddenly, the synod in August 2021 ordered all the 35 dioceses of the Church to adopt the uniform mode of Mass from November of that year. 

The liturgy crisis deepened after a large section of priests and lay people in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly refused to follow the direction of the synod.

The synod-approved liturgy required celebrants to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer of the Mass. But priests and the people of the archdiocese insisted on continuing with the traditional Mass with the celebrant facing the people during the entire Mass.

The Vatican appointed Thazhath the apostolic administrator on July 30, 2022, to find an amicable settlement to the dispute.  

But his moves to impose the synod-approved Mass further deepened the crisis in the archdiocese and the priests and people openly called for his ouster. Their protests led to police intervention and the closure of the Cathedral and minor seminaries.

The Vatican then appointed Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil from Slovakia as the papal delegate to settle the crisis through dialogue. He landed in Kerala in August 2023 but his aggressive steps further aggravated the crisis.

Cardinal Alencherry took charge as head of the Syro-Malabar Church on May 29, 2011. A year later in 2012, Pope Benedict XVI nominated him to the College of Cardinals.

Following the land scam he was stripped of his administrative powers of the archdiocese in 2018 when the Vatican appointed Bishop Jacob Manathodath of Palghat, as apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Though 78-year-old Alencherry denied all the allegations against him people refused to believe him. He faces 14 criminal cases related to the alleged land scam and is currently out on bail.

Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Tharayil of the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Changanacherry, the home diocese of Cardinal Alencherry, came out in his support after the resignation.

The prelate, in a video message, lauded Cardinal Alencherry for his exemplary work, especially his bold decision to bring unity among the Syro-Malabar diocese by introducing the uniform liturgical celebration.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Call of Jasna Góra celebrates 70th anniversary The Call of Jasna Góra celebrates 70th anniversary
US federal judge moves to block migrant family separations US federal judge moves to block migrant family separations
Pope asks Mary to protect Ukrainians, Palestinians, Israelis Pope asks Mary to protect Ukrainians, Palestinians, Israelis
US vetoes Security Council resolution seeking Gaza ceasefire US vetoes Security Council resolution seeking Gaza ceasefire
Indonesia cites traffickers for Rohingya refugee influx Indonesia cites traffickers for Rohingya refugee influx
Catholics celebrate as India's Eastern rite Church leaders resign Catholics celebrate as India's Eastern rite Church leaders resign
donateads_new
roundtable

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Tokyo

Archdiocese of Tokyo

In a land area of 7,349 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Tokyo and Chiba

Read more
Diocese of Marbel

Diocese of Marbel

In a land area of 7,469 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Provinces of South Cotabato and

Read more
Archdiocese of Verapoly

Archdiocese of Verapoly

The archdiocese of Verapoly belongs to Latin rite. It lies in the civil districts of Ernakulam and Thrissur of Kerala

Read more
Diocese of Salem

Diocese of Salem

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 9,624 square kilometers and includes the civil districts of Salem and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.