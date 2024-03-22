Baptist pastor shot dead by unknown hitmen in Myanmar

The top court in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state has prevented police from arresting three Catholic girls, a priest, and several others accused of violating a stringent anti-conversion law.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to the college girls on Monday. Catholic priest Father Dominic Pinto of Lucknow diocese was arrested in February along with 10 Protestant Christians who conducted a routine prayer in a diocesan social work center.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) greets Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath during his oath-taking as chief minister in the state capital Lucknow on March 25, 2022. The monk-turned-politician introduced the sweeping anti-conversion law in India’s most populous state. (Photo: AFP)

This was after an activist from the ruling pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janta Party filed a police complaint alleging mass conversion activity banned under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021. Church officials dismissed the allegation as baseless.

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state where a high number of attacks against Christians have been recorded since the BJP came to power in 2017. Last year, the state accounted for 287 of 687 incidents targeting Christians in India.

The death of two young Christian sanitary workers in Pakistan was termed as "murders through duty" by a human rights group. Cousins Asif Masih, 25, and Shan Masih, 28, died last Sunday after they entered a sewer in Faisalabad city of Pakistan’s Punjab province without protective gear.

Media reports say the men died due to suffocation caused by poisonous gas. Such fatalities are a common occurrence among sanitary workers, mostly from the impoverished Christian community. Angry relatives of the victims blocked a road for hours to demand justice before the police intervened to break up the protest.

A sanitary worker cleans a sewer with the help of colleagues in a residential area in Lahore, on March 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

In a statement on Monday, rights group Human Rights Focus Pakistan strongly criticized the authorities for neglecting the safety of the workers.

The group said such accidents have been occurring for years, leaving workers dead, injured and disabled, but nothing changed despite a court order in 2015.

Filipino activists have blamed military ties between the US and Philippine governments for aggravating the nation’s maritime disputes with China.

The activists made the remarks as progressive groups rallied in the capital Manila during the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. They alleged the expansion of US military ties had worsened the territorial disputes in the South China Sea and threatened regional security.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo shake hands after a joint news conference in Manila, on March 19. (Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/ AFP)

During a press conference in Manila, Blinken said the US government will continue to back a “common vision for a free, open Indo-Pacific, including in the South China Sea and in the Philippines exclusive economic zone.”

He also promised to stand by the Philippines against China’s provocative actions as well as for economic cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and critical infrastructure development. The Chinese Embassy blasted the US for fueling tensions amid maritime disputes and urged it not to take sides or instigate trouble in the South China Sea.

Indonesian Catholic bishops have refuted rumors of a papal visit to the nation this year. In a statement on Monday, the national bishops’ conference said information circulating via various social media platforms about the time, place and events of Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia has been confirmed to be incorrect.

The bishops also said that the Vatican or the Indonesian government have made no official announcement about the visit.

Women from Indonesia gesture during Pope Francis' weekly general audience at Saint Peter Square on Sept. 21, 2016. The last pope to visit the Muslim-majority nation was St. Pope John Paul II who came in 1989. (Photo: AFP)

The bishops' clarification comes after news about a possible papal visit in September to the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation flooded web channels and social media.

However, the government in Catholic-majority Timor-Leste has already started preparations for a possible papal trip and formed a special committee for the visit. Pope Francis planned to visit Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea in 2020 but canceled the trip due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A top Malaysian rights activist has warned that ongoing religious intolerance and extremism could derail the nation’s progress and development.