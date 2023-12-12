News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Sri Lanka

Rights activists honor Sri Lankan Catholic journalist

Freddy Gamage received the Order of Timor-Leste for his contributions to its struggle for independence last month

Prominent rights defender and Catholic priest Father Sarath Iddamalgoda speaks during a reception honoring Catholic journalist and rights activist Freddy Gamage in Negombo, Sri Lanka on Dec. 9.

Prominent rights defender and Catholic priest Father Sarath Iddamalgoda speaks during a reception honoring Catholic journalist and rights activist Freddy Gamage in Negombo, Sri Lanka on Dec. 9. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

December 12, 2023

Updated: December 12, 2023 03:55 AM GMT

Religious leaders and rights activists in  Sri Lanka have honored prominent Catholic journalist and human rights defender Fredy Gamage who recently received Timor-Leste’s top civilian award for his remarkable contributions to its struggle for independence from Indonesia.

Gamage was hailed as a fearless human rights defender in Timor-Leste and in his home country during a reception at the Cardinal Cooray Center in Negombo, about 40 kilometers from the capital Colombo, on Dec. 9.

Catholic priest and rights defender, Father Sarath Iddamalgoda, said Gamage’s commitment has persisted through decades of war, political crises, and social injustices that have plagued the island nation.

He is held in high esteem for dedicated efforts in championing the rights of northeastern people throughout three decades of civil war in Sri Lanka, Iddamalgoda said.

Gamage organized impactful poster campaigns, such as "Tears and Fire of War," effectively shedding light on the plight of innocent civilians caught in the conflict, he said.

"Through these campaigns, Gamage played a crucial role in informing the public about the hardships faced by minority Tamils, demonstrating his commitment to raising awareness about their struggles," Iddamalgoda told the gathering.

Despite current challenges, activists should stand together to find solutions to the economic problems affecting people like Gamage, he stressed.

Gamage received the Order of Timor-Leste from President Ramos Horta at a ceremony in Timor-Leste's capital, Dili, on Nov. 27.

The Timorese government said the nation recognized Gamage’s important role in advocating for Timor Leste's independence including global campaigns and advocacy in his home country.

Gamage became involved in Timor-Leste’s independence struggle when he sought asylum in the Philippines in 1989-92 after receiving threats to his life in Sri Lanka.

At the time he was working with the Initiatives for International Dialogue (IID), a Philippines-based advocacy group working on the Timor-Leste issue.

For over two decades, musician and vocalist Jayathilaka Bandara, an associate of Gamage, said the activist journalist and he traveled from village to village, advocating for the rights of Sri Lankan war victims and Sinhala and Muslim unity to heal societal divisions.

Bandara said Gamage's poster campaign highlighted the suffering of people victimized by the war.

Gamage remains committed to advocating for justice and addressing the daily sorrows and problems faced by the minority Tamil people in the north, he added.

“Gamage has always been a comrade of human rights defenders and fights for the rights of the needy and the suffering,” said Brito Fernando, chairman of the Families of the Disappeared, a group demanding justice for victims and families of those disappeared during the war.

“He is a person who sacrificed many things in his life for the struggles of such people,” said Fernando who had joined protests on the streets with Gamage.

Gamage paid tribute to Catholic priests Father Siri Oscar Abayratne and Father Oswald B. Firth for supporting his journey.

He accused Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasinghe for inaction in seeking a probe to win justice for 44 murdered journalists killed in Sri Lanka between 2006 and 2015, during the Mahinda Rajapaksa presidency.

"We've handed over all the names of the journalists and asked for justice for their families but he has kept silent," he said.

