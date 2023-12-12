Tributes pour in for China’s whistleblowing AIDS doctor

Gao Yaojie dedicated herself to fighting China's AIDS epidemic and faced the ire of the Communist regime

Gao Yaojie (center) seen having lunch with AIDS patients in Zhengzhou, Henan province in 2002. (AFP)

Activists in China have paid tributes to an exiled Chinese doctor and human rights campaigner who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural communities.

Doctor Gao Yaojie, 95, a retired gynecologist and medical professor died in New York on Dec. 10, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Dec. 12.

An AIDS patient from Wenlou, one of the infamous "AIDS villages" in Henan province, who identified herself only as Liu, remembered Gao as a staunch advocate for their cause.

"She did so much for people living with HIV in Henan. Everyone is so sad that she passed away," Liu told RFA.

Gao openly criticized the Chinese authorities after large numbers of people were getting infected through illegal blood transfusions and donor schemes which led to the authorities placing her under house arrest.

In the 1990s, blood-selling clinics in poverty-stricken rural areas in Henan would inject donors with untreated plasma after each paid-for donation leaving them at the same level of risk as the hospital patients.

This practice left entire villages infected with the disease, along with a growing number of AIDS orphans.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) claimed that it had cracked down on the blood-selling practice and shuttered all government-run clinics that engaged in the trade.

However, Gao argued that the illegal blood-selling trade had only hidden itself underground and was operating unhindered.

During her house arrest, Gao was cut off from all communication with the outside world by the Chinese authorities.

"Living was worse than death for me because I was under so much pressure,” Gao said at the time, RFA reported.

Another AIDS patient who was only identified as Xie for fear of reprisals said that Gao’s fight for their cause had given them a certain amount of relief.

"When she was in Henan, she fought for us to get treatment, despite pressure from the government, and they finally agreed to provide free treatment for people infected with HIV," Xie said.

"That was all Dr. Gao's doing," Xie said.

Gao also fought hard for “AIDS Orphans,” healthy children whose parents had both died of AIDS contracted through blood-selling.

An unnamed activist described Gao as “the nation's conscience,” for her role in fighting the AIDS epidemic in China.

Gao received many accolades for her relentless work among those affected by AIDS in China.

In 2017, she received the 2014 Liu Binyan Conscience Award, at an award ceremony held at her New York apartment attended by fellow writers and judges.

In 2007, the New York Academy of Sciences awarded her the Heinz R. Pagels Human Rights Award.

She was also a recipient of the Global Leadership Award, “Women Changing Our World,” by the Vital Voices Global Partnership in 2007.

In 2003, she was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service.

In 2001, Gao was awarded the US$20,000 Jonathan Mann Award for Health and Human Rights — named after the AIDS expert and campaigner who died on Swissair Flight 111 in 1998.

Gao used the award money to publish and distribute 300,000 copies of her book "The Prevention of AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Diseases.”

Two other books by Gao, "10 Years in AIDS Prevention" and "AIDS Orphans," were not taken up for publication by Chinese publishers as those who had accepted them lost their jobs.

Gao fled to the US in 2009 to escape repression at home. Earlier, in 2008, she published her Chinese-language autobiography "The Soul of Gao Yaojie." The book’s English version was published in 2011.

In November 2016, Gao issued an "end-of-life" statement wherein she said that her body was to be cremated after death and her ashes scattered across the Yellow River in China.

Rights activist He Peirong said that Gao was never alone in New York and had Chinese students who took turns “taking care of her.”

