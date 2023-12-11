Filipino Catholics join global call for climate justice

Organizers of street mobilizations across the nation said they aimed to pressure governments and decision-makers at COP28

Members of Filipino faith-based groups, non-government organizations, and multi-sectoral alliances joined in a mass action for climate justice held simultaneously in 55 places across the country on Dec. 9. (Photo: Jimmy Domingo)

The Catholic Church and local faith-based groups in the Philippines have joined global calls for climate justice and reparations as COP28 in Dubai enters crucial final days of negotiations.

Thousands of members of grassroots movements, faith-based groups, non-government organizations, and multi-sectoral alliances joined in mass actions held simultaneously in 55 places across the country on Dec. 9.

Organizers of the street mobilizations said they aim to contribute to the "chorus of global voices" putting pressure on governments and decision-makers at the COP28.

“Pope Francis in Laudate Deum eloquently reminds us that our planet is a gift, a delicate tapestry woven with the threads of biodiversity, beauty, and interconnectedness. Yet, this tapestry is being destroyed before our eyes due to the wounds inflicted by human irresponsibility,” said Pablo Virgilio David, bishop of Kalookan and president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

David urged Filipinos to join the global call for climate justice. “We are called not merely to witness but to be stewards of change,” he said in a statement.

“Let us heed the call to care for our common home, not as passive observers but as active agents of transformations. May our collective efforts echo the profound message of Laudate Deum, igniting a global movement towards ecological stewardship and justice,” he added.

The Conference of Major Superiors of the Philippines reminded that for decades, the scientific communities have been sounding the alarm.

“We are now in a climate emergency. Extreme weather events such as storms, floods, heatwaves, sea level rise, and biodiversity loss have caused untold suffering and losses of human lives and properties,” the religious group said.

In 2022 alone, tropical cyclones in the Philippines caused around 25.03 billion pesos of damages, while environmental defenders and indigenous people fighting against development aggression are subjected to persecution, harassment, red-tagged and sometimes killed, according to the group.

“We continue to long for concrete actions in the face of climate emergency. Time is running out,” it said.

The faith-based groups emphasized that the Philippine government and global leaders must be called to uphold the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement, “lest we face a more catastrophic future where tragedies even worse than Haiyan are the norm.”

Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development said it is civil society's duty "to escalate pressure to compel governments at the COP28 negotiations to take forward real solutions to the climate crisis."

“We are especially demanding the governments of the world's wealthiest countries – the Global North – who have contributed the most to the problem of climate change to stop evading their responsibilities,” Nacpil said in a statement to the media.

Ian Rivera, the national coordinator of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, said that the Philippines and all countries “must urgently and rapidly undertake an equitable and just transition away from fossil fuels towards 100 percent renewable energy systems.”

Lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, secretary-general of advocacy group Sanlakas, pointed out that the country and the world “don't need false solutions like fossil gas, ammonia co-firing, and nuclear energy when we can and should transition directly into renewable energy.”

The COP28 is expected to deliver clear agreements on fossil fuel phase-out, on the targets for the acceleration of renewable energy development, on just transition programs, and the scaling up of climate finance delivery including pledges for the Loss and Damage Fund.

“The world’s poorest countries are hit hardest by climate change, despite contributing least to its cause. To mitigate injustice, we urge you to establish an inclusive Loss and Damage Fund which gets money to the people who need it the most,” said Archbishop Isao Kikuchi, president of Caritas Internationalis.

Kikuchi in a statement said that the voices of those affected be taken into consideration during the discussion at COP28.

“Wealthy countries most responsible for climate change have pledged $700 million to the Loss and Damage Fund until now. That is, unfortunately, less than 0.2 percent of the losses developing countries face from global heating every year. This isn’t charity; it’s justice,” he added.

Kikuchi further urged global leaders at COP28 to finance the fund more generously.

“It’s about unity, hope and safeguarding our most vulnerable communities. Let us act now for the common good, understanding that climate justice demands the active participation of those affected, as well as accountable decisions at both national and international levels,” he added.

