Philippine Church, rights group raise alarm on civilians killings

An acute shortage of water due to prolonged drought, record hot weather and water-borne diseases left at least 83 people dead and scores ill in about 50 villages of western Myanmar.

People in villages across Rakhine state have made desperate appeals for help as water sources, including ponds and canals, have dried up due to extremely hot weather.

People in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state in western Myanmar, queue for water and rice on May 17, 2023, in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha's landfall. (Photo: AFP)

Many of the deaths were reported in camps for internally displaced people uprooted by ongoing conflict between the military and rebels. Most of the camp residents are ethnic Rohingya Muslims. They have been mainly displaced in Rakhine due to fighting between junta forces and rebels from the Arakan Army.

Most camps do not have primary healthcare, including doctors and sanitation facilities. Rohingya are viewed as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and denied citizenship and fundamental rights in Myanmar, where they have faced persecution at the hands of the military and Rakhine Buddhists for generations.

At least 41 people were killed and 17 were missing following flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in western Indonesia. Heavy rain caused large volcanic rocks to roll down one of Indonesia's most active volcanos into two districts on Sumatra Island earlier this week while flooding inundated roads, homes, and mosques.

Rescuers were searching for 17 still missing, three in Agam district and 14 in Tanah Datar, both worst flood-hit areas and home to hundreds of thousands of people.

A damaged area is seen after flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, on May 12. (Photo: AFP)

Roads in the districts were turned into rivers, with mosques and houses damaged. Heavy rains inundated neighborhoods with muddy flood waters and swept vehicles into a nearby river, while volcanic ash and large rocks rumbled down Mount Marapi.

Indonesia is prone to landslides and floods during the rainy season, blamed on deforestation caused by logging.

India’s rights group United Christian Forum has called on government officials in northeastern Assam state to stop a police survey of churches, saying it has caused panic among community members.

In a memorandum on Tuesday, the group said it objects to the “unprecedented random collection of data of churches and their adherents” by police over the past week in Karbi Anglong district in Assam.

Indian Catholics pray at the Christ the King festival procession in New Delhi on Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo supplied)

The forum cited that in December 2022 a similar clandestine survey was undertaken by police to gather details of Christians, their churches, institutions, and alleged religious conversions. Hardliners accuse Christians of religious conversion, which Church leaders have dismissed outright as a false propaganda.

In February this year, a radical Hindu group demanded that all Christian symbols from missionary schools should be removed and Catholic priest and religious must wear traditional Indian attires instead of religious habits.

Deadly protests over rising living costs in Pakistan-administered Kashmir were called off after the organizers accepted a government offer of financial aid on Tuesday.

Four people including one policeman were killed and more than 100 people were wounded in violence as protesters clashed with police and paramilitary troops known as Rangers for four days. More than 10,000 people turned out on the streets to demand reduction of flour and electricity prices.

Awami Action Committee's Kashmiris carry the coffins of slain protestors during the funeral in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 14. (Photo: AFP)

The government has reportedly agreed to slash the prices and provide 86 million US Dollar equivalent financial aid package. Protest organizers said this was a victory for people as their demands were met.

Kashmir is a Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim in full. Both nations have fought two wars over the territory, split by a de facto border known as the Line of Control.

A Bangladeshi court handed down five years jail to a Tithi Sarkar, Hindu activist who was accused of defaming Islam through a post on Facebook. She was sentenced by Dhaka Cyber Crime Tribunal on Monday for hurting religious sentiments of Muslims and violating the country’s Cyber Security Act in 2020.