Alarming rise in violence, rights abuses across Asia

Catholic Church officials in Sri Lanka have reiterated their call for an impartial and fair investigation to ensure justice for victims as they marked the fifth anniversary of the deadly Easter Sunday bombings last Sunday.

Church leaders, religious figures, survivors, relatives of victims and diplomats were among the hundreds to who joined a commemoration program at St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo. The venue was among three churches and three luxury hotels that suicide bombers allegedly linked to an Islamic extremist outfit attacked simultaneously on April 21, 2019.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo places a candle to honor the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday bombings on the fifth anniversary on April 21. (Photo: Archdiocese of Colombo)

The bombings left 279 people, primarily Catholic mass-goers, dead and wounded over 500. With the banner in the background that marked the standstill wall clock pointing 8.45 am – the exact time the extremists detonated the bombs that killed hundreds of churchgoers, it featured an accompanying text: “We are still awake until justice is done."

Candles were lit by families of victims, clergy, and representatives of religious leaders who participated in the ceremony in solidarity.

A failure to resolve a five-decade-old liturgy dispute in an Indian Catholic archdiocese has prompted its priests to seek Vatican recognition of the archdiocese as an independent Church. Some 300 priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese under Kerala state-based Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church arrived at the decision at an emergency meeting last Friday.

The priests asked apostolic administrator Bishop Bosco Puthur to communicate their decision to the Vatican. It came after the apostolic administrator informed the Church’s synod would not accept their demand to continue with their Mass mode.

Devotees at a holy Mass in Kerala, headquarters of Syro Malabar Church, which is plagued by five decades old liturgy dispute. (Photo: AFP)

The dispute stems from the synod’s attempts to implement a uniform Mass that requires all priests to turn to the altar during Eucharistic prayer, but the archdiocesan priests refused to accept this and continued to face the congregation throughout the Mass.

The archdiocese is the seat of the head of the Church which has five million members. The discord over Mass led to street protests, physical assaults, closure of the cathedral, and resignation of the former Church head Cardinal George Alencherry.

Bangladeshi authorities beefed up security in central Faridpur district amid rising sectarian tensions following the lynching of two Muslim siblings by Hindu villagers more than a week ago.

On Wednesday, the government deployed additional security forces including paramilitary border guards to deter further violence following clashes between police and angry Muslim protesters that left 15 injured.

Islamist activists shout anti-India slogans during a demonstration in Dhaka on June 10, 2022, to protest against defamatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by Indian politician Nupur Sharma. Bangladesh government deployed additional security forces in the central Faridpur district following Hindu mob lynching of two Muslims. (Photo: AFP)

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who blocked the Faridpur-Khulna highway for hours. The protesters demanded punishment for the perpetrators responsible for the lynching, which came after an alleged arson attack on a temple in a Hindu-majority village.

Local leaders expressed fear of sectarian clashes following weekly Muslim prayer on Friday. The hardline Islamic group, Hefazat-e-Islam, backed the Muslim protesters and condemned police for firing rubber bullets at them. Police arrested 12 Hindus in connection with the mob lynching.

About 5,500 refugees who fled into Thailand from the Myanmar border city of Myawaddy are returning home after fierce weekend fighting. Sources say fighting has subsided and anti-regime forces called for cooperation and further negotiations with the mediation of Thailand.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited neighboring Mae Sot town across the border on Tuesday for a situation update, including the provision of aid for civilians affected by the civil war on both sides of the border.

Returning Myanmar nationals ride a pick-up van back to Myanmar on the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship bridge after crossing the Tak immigration checkpoint in Thailand's Mae Sot district on April 12. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar’s exiled National Unity Government, its armed wing the People’s Defense Force, and some 20 armed rebel organizations are calling for increased cooperation and direct negotiations with neighboring countries.

Thailand has called for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and backed negotiations with anti-regime forces and has been widely praised for its treatment of refugees. Cambodia, once criticized for being too close to Myanmar’s military and its chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing, has backed Thai calls for the release of Suu Kyi.

A Catholic leader and a rights activist have described the inclusion of Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 as “hollow and controversial.” Father James Abella, chancellor of the Diocese of Borongan in Eastern Samar, said Marcos government was continuously failing to improve economy and eradicate poverty.