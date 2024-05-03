Climate change, extreme heatwaves hit Asia hard

Continuing with climate change, lighting strikes and other storm-related incidents killed at least 143 people in Pakistan in April. The deaths resulted from unusual heavy rain, flash floods, landslides and inclement weather that also caused collapse of houses and destruction of crops.

The Meteorological Department said the rainfall in April saw an increase of 164 percent above the normal levels in April. Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to unpredictable weather, as well as often destructive monsoon rains that usually arrive in July.

Fishermen gather under a faulty structure along a damaged roadside, as boats are stacked near a jetty following heavy rainfall in Gwadar in Balochistan province on April 18. (Photo: AFP)

The largest death toll for April was in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 83 people died, including 38 children, and where more than 3,500 homes have been damaged.

In 2022, one of worst floodings left hundreds of people dead, millions displaced and US$30 billion economic losses.

Sri Lankan Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has denied allegations leveled by the country's parliamentarians that he was politicizing the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings ahead of the polls this year.

A three-day parliamentary debate on Easter Sunday attacks that concluded last Friday saw members accuse each other of responsibility for the attacks and criticize Ranjith of being politically biased ahead of presidential elections due later this year. Some alleged that the 76-year-old cardinal sought an extension from the Vatican to continue in office and fight for the families of the victims of the Easter Sunday attack.

Nuns carry photos as they pay tribute to the victims killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in the capital Colombo on April 21. The perpetrators are still at large. (Photo: AFP)

In a statement on Monday, Ranjith refuted all allegations including that he urged people to vote for a particular political party recently during a program that marked the fifth anniversary of deadly Easter Sunday attacks on April 21.

The 2019 suicide bombings targeted three churches and three luxury hotels in Colombo, killing 279 people, primarily Catholic mass-goers, and wounded over 500.

Church leaders in Kerala state of southern India sparked controversy after they met with a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the national election. V K Saxena, head of the Delhi state government, called on Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, head of the Eastern rite Syro Malabar Church, in Ernakulum last Wednesday.

Thattil is the leader of more than five million Catholics, most of them living in Kerala. The meeting took place two days before Kerala was to vote to elect the state’s 20 members to the lower house of the national parliament.

Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Photo: lg.delhi.gov.in)

Saxena also met Cardinal George Alencherry, former head of the Syro Malabar Church, and heads of other Churches. He sought the help of Church leaders to ensure victory for pro-Hindu BJP or Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the poll.

Kerala has never elected a BJP lawmaker to India’s 543-member lower house. Christians make up 18 percent of Kerala’s 33 million people.

Catholics in Vietnam have voiced opposition to a government bid to construct a new hospital building on the property of a former Redemptorist monastery in the capital Hanoi that was taken by the communist regime over half a century ago.

In a statement last Friday, the Redemptorist-run Thai Ha Parish said it strongly opposes the construction next to the state-run Dong Da General Hospital. For decades, local Catholics have demanded its return.

The state-run Dong Da General Hospital stands on a former Redemptorist monastery borrowed by city authorities. (Photo: nhathothaiha.net)

The authorities, however, have claimed the property was not confiscated but borrowed. The new project, estimated to cost 10 million US Dollars was approved by the People's Committee of Hanoi City last year. Construction is expected to start this year and will be completed in two years.

The Redemptorists, who arrived in Vietnam in 1925, bought around 62000 square meter plot in 1928 and built several facilities. Following the communist takeover in 1975, the government confiscated numerous church properties.

Church leaders and climate activists have slammed international finance agencies including the World Bank for funding fossil fuel and coal projects in the Philippines.