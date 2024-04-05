Catholic Diocese promises to help people in quake-hit Taiwan

Indonesian Catholics have expressed joy and enthusiasm after the government confirmed Pope Francis’ visit to the Muslim-majority nation in September.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Indonesia on Sept. 3, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Quomas said in a statement last Saturday. The visit was expected as President Joko Widodo had invited the pope for a visit in June 2022.

Pope Francis (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, archbishop of Jakarta, told UCA News that the Indonesian Bishops' Conference will make an official announcement on April 8. A source at the bishops’ conference said that the pope might only visit Jakarta, considering his weak physical condition.

Media reports earlier speculated that the pope may also visit Kalimantan and Flores, two regions with a sizable number of Catholics. The pope will visit Indonesia and neighboring Timor-Leste during the September trip to Asia. Pope Francis was supposed to visit Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and Papua New Guinea in 2020 but canceled the trip due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A pro-Hindu group has demanded a federal probe into Catholic charity Caritas India, saying its activities threaten India's national, social, and economic security.

The Legal Rights Protection Forum, which is aligned with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has written to the federal home ministry, seeking a probe into the social service agency of the Catholic Church.

Caritas India’s humanitarian activities among India’s downtrodden people have always invited the wrath of pro-Hindu groups. (Photo: caritasindia.org)

The group also sought to cancel Caritas India’s Foreign Contribution Regulation Act or FCRA license, which is necessary to receive donations from outside the country. It accused the agency of projecting tribal people and Dalits as “the only poor in India” and trying “to divide society.” Dalits and tribals make up nearly 26 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people.

A Caritas India official dismissed the allegations as false and baseless. Observers note that the move is an attempt to create discord among people ahead of national elections starting April 19. Modi and his BJP are seeking a third consecutive term in office.

About 200 Christians in Pakistan’s Punjab province were forced to hold Easter services in a hotel after a mysterious fire gutted their church. The fire broke out early morning at the United Presbyterian Church in Gujar Khan town last Saturday. The fire burnt much of the interiors including the furniture.

Pastor Adeem Alfonce said they were satisfied with the ongoing investigations. Christians expressed dismay as the pastor retracted his earlier statement claiming police were “trying to save a businessman who has financial, political and social influence.”

People outside the gutted Presbyterian church of Gujar Khan, Punjab province in Pakistan. (Photo courtesy Jalal TV)

Muslim businessman Sheikh Ahmed who owns an under-construction shopping plaza near the church has been allegedly attempting to take over a piece of government land near the church.

Shortly after the fire, about 500 Christians protested in front of the church demanding justice. Attacks on Churches are common in Pakistan. Last year, 23 churches were attacked and vandalized including 22 churches in a Christian colony in Jaranwala of Punjab.

Sri Lankan Catholic Church has expressed dismay over the visit by the nation's police chief to St. Sebastian's Church, one of three churches bombed during the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the church’s parish priest Father Manjula Niroshan condemned Inspector General of Police Deshbandu Tennakoon for the unwarranted visit. Police claimed Tennakoon paid the visit to inspect security, enquire about the well-being of and distribute dry ration parcels among Easter Sunday attack victims from the village.

Devotees carry a partly damaged statue of Jesus salvaged from rubble after the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings on St. Sebastian's Church on March 31. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic Church has repeatedly slammed Tennakoon for his alleged inaction on intelligence warnings about the impending attack. Earlier, a presidential commission recommended disciplinary action against him for failing to provide security or inform priests of the threats.

Despite the allegations and strong opposition from the Church, Tennakoon was recently appointed as the national police chief. The Sri Lankan Church has planned a protest march on the fifth anniversary of the bombings on April 21.

