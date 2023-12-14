News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean women want Church reform to end clericalism, gender bias

Around 63.8 percent of respondents believe that clericalism is harming the Church

Catholics pray outside Myeongdong Cathedral during a Mass by Pope Francis, in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug 18, 2014.

Catholics pray outside Myeongdong Cathedral during a Mass by Pope Francis, in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug 18, 2014. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 14, 2023 05:45 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2023 12:35 PM GMT

The majority of Catholic South Korean women support reforms in the Church, including the end of clericalism, and favor more freedom regarding sexuality, gender equality and pregnancy, says a new survey. 

About 87.2 percent of 149 respondents said they support Church reforms, according to the survey conducted by Ye Yeo Gong (Women Studying Jesus), a Catholic group that studies Jesus and women rights, in November.

The study was based a global-survey the International Survey of Catholic Women conducted between March and April last year by researchers from Newcastle University in Australia at the request of Catholic Women Speak (CWS), an international women's group.

The CWS is a forum for Catholic women to explore ideas and discuss issues relating to the dignity and equality of women in the Church and society, and to raise awareness of the activities, opportunities, and struggles of women in the worldwide Church. 

The study covered women’s views on Church reforms, gender, family and women-related issues. A total of 17,200 female Catholics from 104 countries participated in the survey.

It was conducted ahead of the Synod on Synodality at the Vatican held in October.

Balbina Lee Mi-young, director of Woori Theological Institute, presented the survey results on Korean Catholic women during a recent group meeting and voiced hope that the “Church would evolve to accommodate the findings.”

It would become "a community that does not dismiss women's issues as gender ideology,” Lee said.

“Changes that are needed to create an equitable church culture can be visibly seen [in the survey results]," Lee added.

The group used the details from the international survey to gather the experiences and insights of Catholic Korean women and compared those with the international results.

The Korean version of the survey had more younger respondents (38.2%) aged 41-55. In contrast, 30.7 percent of respondents in the international survey were in the 56 to 70 age group.

About 94 percent of Korean respondents said they see their Catholic identity as “important” compared to 88 percent in the international survey.

Korean women said they have “weak faith” in the institutional Church.

They described their relationship with the Church as "an unbreakable rope" and termed the institutional Church as "a high wall."

The majority saw "the Korean Church as a barrier to following God's word" citing "discrimination against women that still exists in the Church."

Lee said that some of the respondents were disheartened at the efforts put in place by the Catholic Church.

"It is disheartening for women believers to see the Church's commitment to women's dignity fall short of society's efforts when there are so many challenges related to women's rights and gender equality in our society and we are trying to improve them," Lee said.

Some 86.6 percent of the respondents agreed that "women should be able to exercise leadership at all levels," in the Catholic Church compared to 79 percent of respondents in the international survey.

Around 95.3 percent of the respondents in the Korean survey agreed that "the language used in liturgy and Church documents should not be sexist.”

Around 63.8 percent also said they believe that clericalism is harming the Church, which is lower than the international survey.

Lee said the survey results on sexuality and family showed the consciousness of women regarding the movement to abolish abortion in Korean society.

"In conjunction with the fact that women are sensitive to the language of the Church, it is necessary to consider how the Church communicates [sexuality] and bioethics so that it does not offend women's changed consciousness," Lee said.

Around 94 percent of the respondents agreed that "a woman's freedom to have sex and become pregnant should be respected,” a response which was 20 percent higher than the international survey.

The survey also recorded the responses of the women on climate change issues.

As a social issue, 95.3 percent of respondents agreed that "climate change is an urgent issue for the entire Church to address.”

Around 93.3 percent agreed that social doctrine is important as a basis for social justice work.

* This report is brought to you in partnership with the Catholic Times of Korea

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan enacts law to monitor Unification Church assets Japan enacts law to monitor Unification Church assets
Sri Lanka sets up special unit to probe 'insults to religion' Sri Lanka sets up special unit to probe 'insults to religion'
Priests in Indian archdiocese seek probe into pope’s video Priests in Indian archdiocese seek probe into pope’s video
UK urged to press ‘directly’ for Jimmy Lai’s release UK urged to press ‘directly’ for Jimmy Lai’s release
Korean women want Church reform to end clericalism, gender bias Korean women want Church reform to end clericalism, gender bias
Pandemic lockdown of churches caused widespread suffering Pandemic lockdown of churches caused widespread suffering
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Atambua

Diocese of Atambua

The apostolic vicariate of West Timor was erected on May 25, 1936, with Divine Word Father Jacobus Pessers as its first

Read more
Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur

Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur

In a land area of 63,810 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four states (Selangor, Negeri Sembilan,

Read more
Diocese of Bellary

Diocese of Bellary

In a land area of 41,217 square kilometers, the diocese of Bellary includes three revenue districts of Bellary, Raichur

Read more
Archdiocese of Davao

Archdiocese of Davao

The Archdiocese of Davao covers Davao City, and the islands

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.