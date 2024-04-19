Indian govt is targeting, silencing critics, says global rights group

Sri Lankans, cutting across faiths and ethnicities, paid tributes to A.T. Ariyaratne, the award-winning founder of the nation’s largest non-government organization.

Ariyaratne who founded the Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement, a humanitarian organization based on Buddhist teachings passed away at the age of 93 at a private hospital in the capital Colombo on Tuesday.

A.T. Ariyaratne set up Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement, the nation’s largest non-governmental organization. (Photo: Supplied)

In the past decades, the organization he founded has built 5,000 preschools, health centers, libraries, industrial units, and solar projects among other things. As part of the movement, Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, and Hindus collaborate in 15,000 villages to enhance social life and development.

For his remarkable contributions, Ariyaratne received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1969, the King Baudouin Award for International Development in 1982, the Niwano Peace Prize in 1992, and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize in 1996.

Two Christian groups in Nepal have strongly criticized a government order that allegedly seeks to curb religious activities aimed at the promotion of religions and religious conversions.

In a joint statement last Friday, the Nepal Christian Society and National Churches Fellowship of Nepal blasted the government saying a recent circular targeted the Christian community and infringed on its constitutional right to freedom of religion. The groups regretted that despite being a secular state, religious minorities, particularly Christians, are targeted for discrimination, violence, and persecution.

A devotee performs a prayer ritual in front of the sculpture of a Hindu god that was reinstalled in Patan on the outskirts of Kathmandu in this file image. (Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP)

The reaction came after the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs issued the circular to all 77 district offices, warning them about various individuals including foreigners and organizations holding religious conferences, gatherings, and orientation programs in some districts and to take immediate action.

The ministry did not specify any religion or religious groups in the order. However, Christians alleged it is related to recent incidents involving Hindu hardliners who accuse Christians of illegal religious conversion.

A more than a century-old Catholic church in Indonesia made headlines last week after it offered space to Muslims to conduct Eid prayers. The move was hailed for boosting interfaith harmony and brotherhood in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Hundreds of Muslims prayed in the courtyard of Kayutangan Sacred Heart parish church in Malang, East Java province, on Eid-ul-Fitr festival last Wednesday. The Church authorities lent a helping hand as the nearby Grand Jami Mosque could not accommodate the festival prayer gathering.

Muslims conduct prayers on the premises of Kayutangan Sacred Heart church in Malang on the occasion of Eid on April 10. (Photo: facebook)

Catholic nuns, seminarians, and lay people helped Muslims organize the prayer program and greeted them later.

The Kayutangan church was founded in 1905 by Jesuit priest Father G.D.A. Jonckbloet during the Dutch colonial rule. It is among Malang's 32 cultural heritage buildings and popular tourist destinations.

The Philippine government has been negotiating with the Iranian authorities to ensure the safe return of four Filipino seafarers captured with 21 other nationalities on board the Portuguese-flagged MCS Aries ship captured by Iranian forces.

The ship, allegedly owned by a company linked to Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, was captured in the Strait of Hormuz by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Special Naval Force last Saturday. The Department of Migrant Workers said it has been working to ensure the safety and well-being as well as work on the release of the seafarers.

Personnel of the Philippines' Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) visited and assured of the government's support to the families of the four Filipino seafarers who were on board a ship that was captured by the Iranians on April 13. (Photo from OWWA)

A new threat of war between Iran and Israel emerged following an escalation in the confrontations between the two countries in recent weeks.

Iran has fired hundreds of rockets and missiles in retaliation for Israel’s recent killing of top Iranian military commanders in Syria.

The Vatican’s secretary for relations with states Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher has said Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin will visit Vietnam soon. Richard Gallagher made the remarks as he completed his six-day visit to the communist nation last Sunday.