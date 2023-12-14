News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

UK urged to press ‘directly’ for Jimmy Lai’s release

The UK government criticized HK's National Security Law but fell short of calling for Lai's release, observers say

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets with Sebastien Lai, Jimmy Lai’s son, in London on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets with Sebastien Lai, Jimmy Lai’s son, in London on Wednesday, Dec. 13. (Photo: UK Government)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 14, 2023 11:37 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2023 11:52 AM GMT

The son of Catholic media mogul and British citizen Jimmy Lai has urged the UK government to push Hong Kong and Chinese authorities strongly for his father’s release on the eve of his national security trial, which begins on Dec. 18.

Sebastien Lai said the UK government’s statement expressed concerns over Hong Kong’s draconian National Security Law but fell short of calling for his father’s release from jail on fabricated charges, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Dec. 13.

"The UK opposes the National Security Law and will continue to stand by Jimmy Lai and the people of HK," the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said via its account on X, formerly Twitter.

"Foreign Secretary David Cameron met with Sebastien Lai in London today to listen to his concerns for his father, Jimmy Lai, detained in Hong Kong," the statement said.

Observers say the statement fell short of what Lai and London-based campaigners had been hoping for.

Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper.

He faces two counts of "conspiracy to collude with foreign forces" and one count of "collusion with foreign forces" under the security law imposed by Beijing in the wake of the 2019 protest movement, along with a charge relating to "seditious" publications. 

Following his meeting with Cameron, Sebastien Lai called on the British government to send a more direct message to the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities.

"I hope the British government will ask the Hong Kong government to release my father immediately," he said. "The U.S. government has called for my father's release, the European Parliament has also done so, and the United Nations Special Rapporteur has also made an appeal."

"This is a very black-and-white case, as he has sacrificed everything for Hong Kong and freedom," he said. "The British government must stand with him."

He said he worries about his father's mental and physical health.

"My father is 76 years old," he said. "He just sits in jail every day and doesn't know when he will be released."

"You can imagine how sad and worried we are," he said.

The meeting followed a letter from advocacy group, Hong Kong Watch, to Cameron and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marking Lai's 76th birthday, urging them both to meet with his son.

"Hong Kong Watch thanks the Foreign Secretary for agreeing to meet with Sebastien Lai this week as he visits the UK ahead of his father’s expected national security trial on Dec. 18, 2023. We hope the Prime Minister will do the same," the group said in a statement.

To Yiu-ming, a former assistant professor at the Department of Journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University, said the repeated delays and Lai's lengthy pre-trial incarceration violate a key principle of justice in a common law system.

"They violate the principle of the presumption of innocence, which is very frustrating, not just for Mr. Lai." To said. 

"It shows the overall lack of respect for the presumption of innocence under the National Security Law, which has managed to change the entire legal system," he said.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, who heads the Lais' international legal team, said the charges against Jimmy Lai are being brought under an "unfair" law.

"Jimmy Lai has already spent three years in prison for his journalism and his peaceful pro-democracy activities," she said in a statement on the website of Doughty Street Chambers. "He is now being prosecuted for illegitimate reasons, under an unfair law, and in a broken legal system." 

"He needs the UK Government to do all they can to secure his freedom."

Hong Kong Watch patron Lord Alton of Liverpool agreed.

"The key question now is whether [Cameron] finally joins the U.S. and Europe’s Parliament in calling for Jimmy Lai’s immediate and unconditional release," he told RFA. 

"The U.K. Government needs to demonstrate that it stands up for its own citizens and puts as much effort into fighting their corner as it does try to drum up business deals with the [Chinese Communist Party] regime."

The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom said the British government was "confusing right and wrong and interfering with the rule of law in Hong Kong" in a statement on Lai's case and the National Security Law.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan enacts law to monitor Unification Church assets Japan enacts law to monitor Unification Church assets
Sri Lanka sets up special unit to probe 'insults to religion' Sri Lanka sets up special unit to probe 'insults to religion'
Priests in Indian archdiocese seek probe into pope’s video Priests in Indian archdiocese seek probe into pope’s video
UK urged to press ‘directly’ for Jimmy Lai’s release UK urged to press ‘directly’ for Jimmy Lai’s release
Korean women want Church reform to end clericalism, gender bias Korean women want Church reform to end clericalism, gender bias
Pandemic lockdown of churches caused widespread suffering Pandemic lockdown of churches caused widespread suffering
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hiroshima

Diocese of Hiroshima

In a land area of 31,818 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Shimane, Okayama and

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

In a land area of 2,687.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Province of Sulu and the entire

Read more
Diocese of Jalandhar

Diocese of Jalandhar

Besides covering the entire civil state of the northern India's Punjab, Jalandhar diocese comprises the neighboring

Read more
Diocese of Shantou

Diocese of Shantou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Shantou/Swatow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.