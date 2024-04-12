Archbishop Gallagher’s visit to strengthen ties with Vietnam

The last of the Myanmar military base in key border town Myawaddy has fallen to rebel forces after a fierce five-day battle. The surviving junta soldiers were forced to flee across the border to Thailand before reinforcements could arrive.

Battalion 275 succumbed after relentless attacks on the base on Myawaddy’s western flank by the Karen National Liberation Army or KNLA and the People’s Defence Force fondly called as PDF.

A member of a Myanmar militia carries a weapon on the Myanmar side of the Moei river, as seen from Thailand's Mae Sot district on April 11. (Photo: AFP)

The fall of Myawaddy caps a five-month dry season offensive by 20 ethnic armed organizations – including the KNLA – and the PDF, the armed wing of the opposition National Unity Government, who have recorded spectacular battlefield successes around the country.

KNLA-PDF forces secured most of Myawaddy last Saturday, but heavy fighting persisted amid heavy aerial bombardments by the military. Banks, markets, and most businesses were closed. Internet and phone lines were cut. Thailand has offered to talk with all in a bid to resolve the conflict.

A Catholic diocese in India’s southern Kerala state faced criticism after it screened a controversial movie for its catechism students. Idukki diocese covered by the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church, screened the Hindi language film, the Kerala Story, in all parishes last Thursday.

The 2023 movie is regarded as Islamophobic as it is based on “Love Jihad,” a derogatory term used to describe Muslim boys feigning love to marry Christian and Hindu girls to convert them to Islam. The Kerala government and socio-political leaders say the movie is not based on facts and is disparaging to Kerala.

A Muslim couple drives past a movie theatre screening 'The Kerala Story' in Mumbai on May 10, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Pro-Hindu groups and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi support the movie, saying it exposes the Islamic agenda against India.

After Modi came to power in 2014, minorities including Muslims and Christians have faced increased persecution from hardline groups. The BJP is seeking reelection in the national election starting April 19.

At least 13 people have been killed and several hundred families lost their houses in a pre-monsoon storm that hit Bangladesh last Sunday. Seven southern and southwestern districts of the country were badly affected by the weather phenomenon.

Most of the deaths were a result of lightning strikes and damage to human dwellings. The dead were mostly farmers working in the open fields. Environmentalists say an effective early warning system could have saved lives.

A man raises a storm danger signal flag ahead of Cyclone Mocha's landfall in Bangladesh on May 13, 2023. The South Asian nation lacks a warning mechanism for pre-monsoon storms called nor’westers. (Photo: AFP)

Bangladesh is no stranger to natural disasters. However, climatologists say the frequency of disasters like storms, cyclones, and floods has increased in recent years due to climate change impacts.

Last month, an untimely storm coupled with hailstorms hit four of Bangladesh’s eight administrative divisions. The relatively large size of hail stones left nearly 100 people injured and damaged many houses and vehicles. More than 3,700 people have been killed in natural disasters in the past 14 years.

Rights activists called for a probe and end of violence in Indonesia’s restive Christian-majority Papua region after one child was killed and another seriously injured in fighting between security forces and an armed rebel group.

A twelve-year-old boy was killed and his six year old sister was reportedly in a coma in hospital after they were shot at their home in Intan Jaya Regency of Central Papua Province. Both the security forces and rebel West Papua National Liberation Army denied involvement and blamed each other for the incident.

The funeral of 12-year-old Ronaldo Duwitau was held on April 9, a day after he was killed in a gunfight between the Indonesian military and Papuan pro-independence groups. (Photo supplied)

Church leaders and rights activists in Papua have opposed the increasing numbers of military soldiers and police in the region, saying security beefing triggers more violence. At least 49 incidents of violence against civilians were reported last year resulting in 41 deaths and 67 injuries.

Papua endured deadly violence since Indonesia annexed the territory, triggering a pro-independence insurgency after the end of Dutch colonial rule in the 1960s.

Progressive politicians, activists and a student body in the Philippines have expressed fear over the first-ever four-nation military drill in the South China Sea, a hotbed of tension between several Southeast Asian nations and a major global shipping route.