India’s Manipur marks one year of ethnic violence with shutdown

The authorities in Nepal have asked people to take precautionary measures amid worsening air pollution. People have been urged to wear masks and avoid exposure to harmful outdoor air pollution.

The capital Kathmandu and other cities have seen a rise in the number of people visiting hospitals complaining of respiratory and cardiovascular problems due to the pollution.

A general view shows high levels of air pollution amid dense smog in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu on April 29. (Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP)

Environmental data showed Kathmandu tops the global list of cities with high levels of air pollution. According to Swiss air-quality monitoring group IQAir, Kathmandu’s air has reached unhealthy levels for several days since April. Sometimes, it tops the list of the most polluted cities, ahead of cities like the Indian capital New Delhi.

Nepal was ranked the eighth most polluted country on the IQAir ranking in 2023 followed by Bangladesh, Pakistan and India. Nepal’s poor air quality is blamed on widespread forest fires, agricultural burnings, and extended dry spells of winter.

A court in the Philippine national capital region of Manila sentenced the confessed killer of a prominent radio journalist on Monday. Joel Escorial was convicted after he was found guilty of gunning down Percival Mabasa on Oct. 3, 2022, near his home. Escorial later surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime.

Following the murder, state prosecutors identified former Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag as the primary suspect and others as accomplices in the crime. The alleged mastermind, Bantang is still at large. Media reported that Mabasa was targeted after he exposed the alleged illegal activities of Bantag.

Family members grieve the loss of Filipino journalist Percival Mabasa at their home in Las Pinas in this file image. (Photo: Jam Sta Rosa/AFP)

The 66-year-old journalist worked for DWBL radio station and was a vocal critic of controversial policies and actions of President Ferdinand Marcos and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte such as the anti-drug war.

Paris-based Reporters Without Borders ranks the Philippines as a dangerous place for journalists because of a series of killings and attacks on media workers with impunity.

Cambodian authorities have detained another prominent trade union leader amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the country. Morm Rithy, vice president of the Cambodian Labor Confederation was arrested on Tuesday night.

Earlier on the same day, Rithy was convicted in absentia for a two-year-old Facebook post that resulted in an 18-month prison term for charges of incitement and discrediting judicial decisions. His imprisonment came before the federation’s leadership elections scheduled to be held later this month.

Workers hold banners and flags as they march along a street to mark the International Labour Day in Phnom Penh on May 1. Morm Rithy who was arrested on May 7 was a prominent speaker during commemorations to mark the Labour Day. (Photo: AFP)

The conviction was registered without Rithy or his lawyer present in court. Trial by absentia is normally reserved for defendants living abroad. Rithy’s conviction and detention follow similar charges launched against trade unionists prompting an outcry from human rights groups.

On May 3, Cambodia’s Supreme Court upheld a conviction against Chhim Sithar and seven others over a strike at the NagaWorld Casino in Phnom Penh. Rights groups say about 60 political prisoners are being held in Cambodia.

About three million people have been displaced in Myanmar since the 2021 military coup and consequent fighting between the military and resistance forces.

The figure was revealed by the United Nations on Monday. Most displaced people were forced to flee their homes due to the conflict after the military coup toppled a democratically elected government.

Kayah people gathering at a delivery of drinking water by the charity Clean Yangon at a camp for internally displaced people in Demoso township, in Myanmar's eastern Kayah state. (Photo: AFP)

In a statement, the UN said a humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Southeast Asian nation, and a severe funding shortfall was hampering its relief efforts, particularly ahead of the May-June cyclone season.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project estimated that at least 50,000 people have been killed in Myanmar since the 2021 military coup, including at least 8,000 civilians.

The speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly said the East Asian nation needs to push for a multiple citizenship law to tackle the alarmingly low birth rate in the country. Kim Jin-pyo made the remarks during his visit to the United States last Saturday when he met with people representing various Korean organizations.