News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia cites traffickers for Rohingya refugee influx

President Joko Widodo says his government ‘will take strict action against human trafficking perpetrators’

Indonesia cites traffickers for Rohingya refugee influx

Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses the Transforming Food Systems in the Face of Climate Change event on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit at the Dubai Expo on Dec. 1. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Jakarta

By AFP, Jakarta

Published: December 09, 2023 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: December 09, 2023 05:43 AM GMT

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Friday his government suspects a human trafficking network is behind the rising number of Rohingya refugees reaching his country by boat.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya face heavy persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar -- including a 2017 crackdown that is subject to a UN genocide probe -- and many have fled over the border to camps in neighbouring Bangladesh.

From there, thousands risk their lives each year on dangerous and expensive sea journeys to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia -- voyages of about 1,800 kilometres (1,120 miles).

Last month saw a spike in arrivals to Indonesia's westernmost province of Aceh, with more than 1,000 Rohingya refugees landing there in the largest such wave since 2015.

"There is strong suspicion of the involvement of human trafficking networks in this refugee influx," Widodo told a press conference.

He vowed that his government "will take strict action against human trafficking perpetrators".

The latest arrivals, a group of 139 refugees, including women and children, were met with a protest on Wednesday.

More than 100 locals threatened to push the refugees back to sea, calling for them to be relocated.

Widodo said his government would provide temporary relief "with a priority on the interests of the local community".

Three locals were arrested for human trafficking after they helped 30 Rohingya refugees leave their camp in Lhokseumawe city, Aceh, said Lhokseumawe police chief Henki Ismanto.

The suspects had received 300,000 Indonesian rupiahs ($19.32) from each refugee to take them to another location on Sumatra Island.

At least three Indonesians and a Bangladeshi citizen have been arrested in recent years for helping Rohingya flee to other places.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention and says it is not compelled to take in refugees from Myanmar, but neighbouring countries have shut their doors, leaving the minority group with almost no other options.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope asks Mary to protect Ukrainians, Palestinians, Israelis Pope asks Mary to protect Ukrainians, Palestinians, Israelis
US vetoes Security Council resolution seeking Gaza ceasefire US vetoes Security Council resolution seeking Gaza ceasefire
Indonesia cites traffickers for Rohingya refugee influx Indonesia cites traffickers for Rohingya refugee influx
Catholics celebrate as India's Eastern rtie Church leaders step down Catholics celebrate as India's Eastern rtie Church leaders step down
Pope’s direction to end row will be followed by Indian archdiocese Pope’s direction to end row will be followed by Indian archdiocese
‘Never Again’ must a genocide happen ‘Never Again’ must a genocide happen
donateads_new
roundtable

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gumaca

Diocese of Gumaca

In a land area of 3,666.44 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the eastern part of Quezon province.Quezon

Read more
Diocese of Urdaneta

Diocese of Urdaneta

In a land area of 1,616.22 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 17 municipalities on the eastern part of

Read more
Diocese of Penang

Diocese of Penang

The land area of the diocese is 50,610 square kilometers. It forms the northern part of Peninsular (West) Malaysia

Read more
Diocese of Nashik

Diocese of Nashik

In a land area of 57,592 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil revenue districts of Nashik, Dhule,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.