Ex-priest aims to lead Timor-Leste

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Afghanistan on Tuesday left at least 27 people dead and hundreds of houses damaged in the western province of Badghis. Among the most affected areas was Qadis district — a remote, rural area.

Officials said up to 1,000 houses were damaged and feared the death toll might rise as rescuers search for survivors. Afghanistan has been facing a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover in August and consequent freezing of international aid and foreign assets by Western countries. A severe food crisis compounded by extreme drought has left hundreds of Afghans starving.

A map shows the epicenter of a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan on Jan. 17. (Photo: AFP)

The United Nations is seeking 5 billion US dollars in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and to offer the ravaged nation a future after 40 years of suffering. Christians are a miniscule minority in Afghanistan who maintain a low profile to evade the ire of extremist groups.

US-based Open Doors ranked Afghanistan as the most dangerous country for Christians in the latest World Watch List.

A Catholic women’s group in India expressed concerns over the safety of a nun, her companions and witnesses after a court acquitted a bishop of rape and other charges.

Sisters in Solidarity said it was deeply shocked and disappointed after the court in Kerala state found Bishop Franco Mulakkal not guilty on January 14. The judge said the prosecution could not prove the allegations against the bishop.

Indian nuns and their supporters at a protest in Kochi, Kerala, on Sept. 11, 2018, demanding action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal after he was accused of sexually abusing a nun. (Photo: UCA News/IANS)

The nun, a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation, accused Bishop Mulakkal of Jalandhar Diocese in Punjab state of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 inside a convent.

The group said that the nun and her companions had experienced harassment and hostility from supporters of the bishop, adding that they are in danger of further victimization after the verdict. The controversial case divided the Catholic community, with supporters of the complainant and the accused blaming each other of self-serving falsehoods and propaganda.

Christians joined human rights groups in Pakistan to protest and express serious concerns over the abduction of teenage girls.

On Monday, a protest rally was held in front of the Press Club in Karachi, the country’s financial hub and largest city, following the abduction of four Christian teenage girls in various cities in the first two weeks of the year.

Members of human rights groups in Pakistan protest against the rising incidents of abduction of teenage Christian girls at Karachi Press Club on Jan. 17. (Photo supplied)

The girls were reportedly abducted by Muslim men with alleged motives of marrying them forcibly and converting them to Islam, a common phenomenon in the Islamic country.

Rights activists say a lack of convictions against kidnappers and rapists has contributed to a rise in gender-based violence and child abuse in the country, with girls from minority communities being prime targets. They say about 1,000 Hindu and Christian girls are abducted, forcibly married and converted to Islam in Pakistan every year.

Catholic leaders in Sri Lanka have cast doubt over a police probe following the discovery of live hand grenade in a church last week. The grenade was found at All Saints’ Church in Borella on January 11, three days before Catholics participated in a commemoration program to mark the 1,000th day since the Easter Sunday bombings of 2019.

Police arrested the caretaker of the church along with a man suspected of planting the grenade. Following an investigation by intelligence officials, police said the main suspect was paid 50,000 rupees or about 250 US dollars to plant the grenade in the church.

A man prays at a service to mark 30 months since the coordinated 2019 Easter Sunday bombing at St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo on Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Church officials including Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith expressed doubt over the integrity of the police probe as the arrests were made without viewing the full CCTV footage provided by church authorities.

The incident came as the Sri Lankan Church continued to demand justice for victims of the deadly Easter bombings and the truth behind the masterminds of the atrocity.

Indonesia’s National Human Rights Commission has blasted security forces for widespread violence against civilians in Christian-majority Papua province last year. It also called on the government to hold security forces accountable for violence against civilians.