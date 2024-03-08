Catholic priests, nuns lend support to women's empowerment in India

Cambodia’ respected newspaper, Phnom Penh Post, announced closure by the end of March due to financial setbacks. Founded in 1992, the outlet earned a reputation for fierce independence. In a statement last Friday, the management said the newspaper was struggling financially since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, prompting the closure.

The Phnom Penh Post covered the last six years of Cambodia’s civil war, the final collapse of the Khmer Rouge, and the country’s post-war reconstruction. Its journalism has been critical of the government, and the ruling elites connected to the Cambodian People’s Party and Hun Sen who served as prime minister for 38 years.

A Cambodian vendor reads the Phnom Penh Post newspaper at her newsstand in Phnom Penh on May 7, 2018. The newspaper hailed as Cambodia's last independent English daily will close by the end of March due to the company’s falling revenues after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia’s media landscape became gloomy due to a government crackdown against political opposition and dissent.

In 2016, The Cambodia Daily was forced to close after being hit with an exorbitant tax bill of $6.3 million. The Phnom Penh Post was also reportedly handed a tax bill close to $3.9 million.

Church leaders in the central Philippines have called for justice for the merciless killings of nine people last year and a halt to violence and power-grabbing by political dynasties. Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos City in Negros Oriental said the Church’s dream of peace still “remains elusive” and the call for an end to violence has “fallen on deaf ears.”

Alminaza made the remarks on Wednesday as people in Negros Oriental marked the first anniversary of the killing of Governor Roel Demago and nine others in a brazen attack on March 4, 2023.

Janice Degamo, wife of slain governor Roel Degamo, cries during his funeral in Negros Oriental on March 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

The killings were allegedly masterminded by expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. The government has launched a manhunt to trace nine suspects behind the massacre. The Interpol issued a Red Notice against Teves Jr. who is reported to be living in Laos.

Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumaguete in Negros Oriental also issued a statement to end violence and establish peace in the province and across the country.

Indonesian police arrested a Catholic major seminarian who has been evading police following allegations of sexually abusing a minor seminarian.

Police in Catholic-majority Flores Island have placed 27-year-old seminarian Engelbertus Lowa Sada under a 20-day probe. He was transferred to Ngada regency in the predominantly Christian East Nusa Tenggara province on Monday, following his arrest in North Sumatra province on Feb. 27.

Engelbertus Lowa Soda (center), is seen with police before departing from North Sumatra to Flores Island of Indonesia on March 2 following his arrest. (Photo supplied)

Sada has been evading arrest since last November, months after the parents of the victim filed a criminal case accusing him of sexually abusing their 13-year-old son twice in 2022. Sada is accused of abusing the victim and other students at St. Yohanes Berchmans Mataloko Minor Seminary where he was doing a one-year pastoral orientation program.

He was a member of the Capuchin religious order, but it expelled him soon after police began the investigation. Sada is the third Indonesian Catholic within the Church’s ranks accused of sexual abuse since 2021.

Global rights group Civicus Monitor rated civic space in Pakistan as "repressed" due to ongoing crackdowns on the political opposition, rights defenders and press.

In a statement on Tuesday, Civicus said the country has continued systematic assaults on civic spaces including regression of the political opposition, intimidation and criminalization of rights activists and journalists while failing to hold the perpetrators to account.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protest outside a temporary election commission office in Peshawar on Feb. 10, 2024, amid claims an election result delay was allowing authorities to rig vote-counting. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan is also accused of harassing ethnic activists from Baloch and Pashtun communities where perpetrators of enforced disappearances enjoy impunity. Pakistan has been in political turmoil since the Feb. 8 general elections marked by internet and mobile shutdowns and suppression of protests.

The country’s powerful and influential military establishment backed the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz party ahead of the election, but politicians allied with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI party won the most seats, and no party achieved a simple majority. The international community called for investigations into alleged election irregularities.

New York-based Human Rights Watch has criticized the UN rights body chief for “shameful silence” and “weaker performance” in calling out China’s gross rights violation in Tibet, Xinjiang, and other parts of the country.