Myanmar bishops seek help for displaced people

Updated: January 17, 2022 07:18 AM GMT
Myanmar refugees, who fled a surge in violence as the military cracks down on rebel groups, rest after crossing a river on the border in Thailand's Mae Sot district, on Jan. 15. (Photo: AFP)
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar (CBCM) has appealed for humanitarian assistance for the thousands of displaced people in the conflict-stricken Southeast Asian nation.
“As the CBCM stands for justice, peace, reconciliation, it strongly demands all concerned to facilitate humanitarian access to suffering and internally displaced people in order to provide them the basic humanitarian assistance,” the bishops said in a joint letter released on Jan.14.
CBCM president Cardinal Charles Bo, general secretary Bishop John Saw Yaw Han and 16 other bishops are among those who signed the joint statement at the general assembly held in Yangon from Jan. 11-14.
“Human dignity and the right to life can never be compromised,” said the bishops while adding that “we strongly demand respect for life, respect for the sanctity of sanctuary in places of worship, hospitals, and schools.”
The appeal came with fighting further intensifying between junta forces and ethnic armed groups along with recently emerged people's defense forces in recent weeks.
The junta has unleashed airstrikes and artillery shelling, forcing thousands of people including women, children, the elderly and the infirm to flee their homes to seek refuge in nearby jungles or churches in neighboring villages and towns.
We are inspired by the fellowship of all our Myanmar people, who compassionately welcomed the fleeing people, housed them and fed them
Churches and other community institutions are being deliberately targeted by junta forces in predominantly Christian Kayah, Chin and Karen states. The latest incident was reported at a parish church in Loikaw Diocese which was hit by an airstrike.
The bishops expressed their deep concern over the worsening situation in the country, especially the well-being of innocent people in the conflict areas regardless of race and religion.
They expressed appreciation for all the priests, religious and catechists who were providing pastoral accompaniment and sacramental support to the needy despite great dangers to their own lives.
“We are inspired by the fellowship of all our Myanmar people, who compassionately welcomed the fleeing people, housed them and fed them,” the bishops said.
“This nation will be healed by such gestures,” they added while appealing to all Catholics to promote peace through intense prayers.
Nearly 350,000 people including Christians have been displaced from the Kayah, Karen and Chin states since the military coup on Feb. 1, 2021.
The United Nations Development Programme warned last month that half of Myanmar’s population of 55 million could plunge into poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and political instability following the coup.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…