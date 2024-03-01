Philippine diocese seeks sainthood of lay catechist from Manila

Malaysia’s Federal Court has upheld a government ban on a book by an openly gay pastor offering alternative Christian perspectives on homosexuality. The book ‘Gay is OK! A Christian Perspective’ was published in 2013 and openly sold until 2020 when the government banned it, saying it was inappropriate under the printing and publication law.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Muslim-majority nation and is punishable by caning and up to 20 years in jail. Author Ngeo Boon Lin and the publisher, Gerakbudaya, appealed the ban but it was dismissed by the top court.

Dust jacket of the book 'Gay is OK! A Christian Perspective.' (Photo: Article19)

Human rights organization Article 19 slammed the ban, saying it was muzzling alternative views and discouraging open discourse and diversity of thought.

Ngeo co-founded a gay-friendly Protestant church near Kuala Lumpur in 2007 and then left for the US where he led a congregation at the Metropolitan Community Church for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in New York.

Tribal leaders in India’s Manipur state have accused government officials of suspending food supply to thousands of mostly Christian displaced people, pushing them to starvation in relief camps.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum submitted a complaint to Federal Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accusing a top state official in Chura-chandpur district of refusing to release food grains for some 17,000 displaced people since Feb. 16.

People gather at a relief camp for displaced tribal people in Churachandpur after deadly ethnic violence in India's troubled Manipur state divided communities, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

An estimated 50,000 people were displaced in Manipur following ethnic violence between the Hindu majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribal community that started last May. The violence left more than 200 dead, some 350 churches and Christian institutions, and thousands of Christian homes destroyed.

The ethnic clashes erupted after tribal groups opposed a state move to grant tribal status to relatively wealthy and politically influential Meitei community. Sporadic violence between ethnic groups continues in the state.

Cambodia’s long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party has secured absolute majority in the Senate by winning 55 out of 58 seats at elections last Sunday. Former prime minister Hun Sen was elected Senate president, which will enable him to stand in as head of state in absence of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Analysts said the results would further secure Hun Sen’s family power structure and were widely anticipated given a long-running crackdown on the political opposition. The CPP won 120 of the 125 seats at the National Assembly elections in July.

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen casts his vote at a polling station during the Senate election in Takhmao city, Kandal province on Feb 25. (Photo: AFP)

Hun Sen transferred power to his eldest son Hun Manet in August and his youngest son, Hun Many, became a deputy prime minister last month. Rights groups say democracy has diminished under the CPP regime that ruled the country since 1979 after the end of the civil war.

The regime banned opposition parties, arrested and jailed dozens of opposition leaders and activists, and shut down independent media.

Islamic and religious minority groups in Indonesia have welcomed a government plan to offer services of the Religious Affairs Office to people of all faiths in the Muslim-majority nation.

On Monday, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said the government aims to offer premises of the Religious Affairs Office for conducting weddings to religious groups that do not have places of worship. The plan also includes allowing non-Muslims to register their marriages with the office.

Indonesia's Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. (Photo: Supplied)

The Religious Affairs Office is under the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance and is spread across regencies and cities in the country. Until now, it mostly offered services to Muslims. Besides Christian groups, moderate Islamic groups like Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah have backed the plan.

About 87 percent of Indonesia’s estimated 279 million people are Muslims, about 7 percent are Protestants, 2.9 percent Catholics, and 1.7 percent Hindus.Other religions include Buddhism, Confucianism, Gafatar, Judaism, and traditional indigenous religions.

Contentious blasphemy issue has come to the fore again in Pakistan with two recent incidents sparking tensions. Last Sunday, a police officer rescued a woman accused of blasphemy from a mob of 200 men in a market in Lahore. The mob wrongly claimed her shirt was adorned with verses from the Koran.