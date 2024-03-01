News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
Philippine diocese seeks sainthood of lay catechist from Manila

A Filipino Catholic laywoman who quit her job to become a full-time volunteer catechist is slated for sainthood

Published: March 01, 2024 11:23 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2024 11:26 AM GMT

Filipino Catholics have hailed a Church move seeking sainthood for a laywoman who quit her job to become a volunteer catechist to serve people.

In a circular posted on its official Facebook page, Pasig diocese announced last Saturday it has started the sainthood process for Laureana Franco who died from cancer at the age of 75 in 2011. In a directive, Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara said they have started the process as required by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of the Saints.

Born in 1936, Franco worked as a telephone switchboard operator and an accounting clerk in the Philippine Air Force. She quit her job opting to work as a volunteer catechist in St. Anne parish in Taguig, a southeastern Manila suburb.

She received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, the highest papal honor for laypeople and clergy, in 1990. In 2002, she received the Mother Teresa Award for her work for poor and marginalized people.

Laureana Franco.

Laureana Franco. (Photo: pintakasiph.wordpress.com)

The Pontificate: Contribute to help UCA News

Malaysia’s Federal Court has upheld a government ban on a book by an openly gay pastor offering alternative Christian perspectives on homosexuality. The book ‘Gay is OK! A Christian Perspective’ was published in 2013 and openly sold until 2020 when the government banned it, saying it was inappropriate under the printing and publication law.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Muslim-majority nation and is punishable by caning and up to 20 years in jail. Author Ngeo Boon Lin and the publisher, Gerakbudaya, appealed the ban but it was dismissed by the top court.

Dust jacket of the book 'Gay is OK! A Christian Perspective.' (Photo: Article19)

Human rights organization Article 19 slammed the ban, saying it was muzzling alternative views and discouraging open discourse and diversity of thought.

Ngeo co-founded a gay-friendly Protestant church near Kuala Lumpur in 2007 and then left for the US where he led a congregation at the Metropolitan Community Church for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in New York.

Tribal leaders in India’s Manipur state have accused government officials of suspending food supply to thousands of mostly Christian displaced people, pushing them to starvation in relief camps.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum submitted a complaint to Federal Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accusing a top state official in Chura-chandpur district of refusing to release food grains for some 17,000 displaced people since Feb. 16.

People gather at a relief camp for displaced tribal people in Churachandpur after deadly ethnic violence in India's troubled Manipur state divided communities, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

An estimated 50,000 people were displaced in Manipur following ethnic violence between the Hindu majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribal community that started last May. The violence left more than 200 dead, some 350 churches and Christian institutions, and thousands of Christian homes destroyed.

The ethnic clashes erupted after tribal groups opposed a state move to grant tribal status to relatively wealthy and politically influential Meitei community. Sporadic violence between ethnic groups continues in the state.

We hope you love Asia This Week
Can you support ucanews.com?

Cambodia’s long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party has secured absolute majority in the Senate by winning 55 out of 58 seats at elections last Sunday. Former prime minister Hun Sen was elected Senate president, which will enable him to stand in as head of state in absence of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Analysts said the results would further secure Hun Sen’s family power structure and were widely anticipated given a long-running crackdown on the political opposition. The CPP won 120 of the 125 seats at the National Assembly elections in July.

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen casts his vote at a polling station during the Senate election in Takhmao city, Kandal province on Feb 25. (Photo: AFP)

Hun Sen transferred power to his eldest son Hun Manet in August and his youngest son, Hun Many, became a deputy prime minister last month. Rights groups say democracy has diminished under the CPP regime that ruled the country since 1979 after the end of the civil war.

The regime banned opposition parties, arrested and jailed dozens of opposition leaders and activists, and shut down independent media. 

Islamic and religious minority groups in Indonesia have welcomed a government plan to offer services of the Religious Affairs Office to people of all faiths in the Muslim-majority nation.

On Monday, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said the government aims to offer premises of the Religious Affairs Office for conducting weddings to religious groups that do not have places of worship. The plan also includes allowing non-Muslims to register their marriages with the office.

Indonesia's Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. (Photo: Supplied)

The Religious Affairs Office is under the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance and is spread across regencies and cities in the country. Until now, it mostly offered services to Muslims. Besides Christian groups, moderate Islamic groups like Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah have backed the plan.

About 87 percent of Indonesia’s estimated 279 million people are Muslims, about 7 percent are Protestants, 2.9 percent Catholics, and 1.7 percent Hindus.Other religions include Buddhism, Confucianism, Gafatar, Judaism, and traditional indigenous religions.

Contentious blasphemy issue has come to the fore again in Pakistan with two recent incidents sparking tensions. Last Sunday, a police officer rescued a woman accused of blasphemy from a mob of 200 men in a market in Lahore. The mob wrongly claimed her shirt was adorned with verses from the Koran.

Mission In Asia: Contribute to help UCA News

Earlier last Friday, thousands of people marched on the streets after a top judge ordered the release of a man accused of blasphemy. A campaign targeting Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa began after he ordered the release of a man from the Ahmadi religious sect, considered heretical by hardline Muslim scholars.

Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, an assistant superintendent with Punjab police speaks during an interview with AFP at her office in Lahore on Feb. 27. (Photo: AFP)

The man had been accused of committing blasphemy by disseminating a forbidden Ahmadi text. About 3,000 people gathered at rallies across the northwestern city of Peshawar after Friday prayers.

Blasphemy is a serious criminal offense that warrants death and life sentence in Pakistan. In the past years, mobs have lynched people they deem to have insulted Islam or Prophet Muhammad.

Church-run hospitals in South Korea have expressed concern over mass walkouts by doctors protesting against a government plan for reforms in the medical sector.

Government officials said more than 8,800 junior doctors or about 71 percent of the trainee workforce have walked out to oppose the plan to sharply increase medical school admissions. The government defended the move by citing the ratio of low doctor numbers — only 2.5 per 1,000 people and a rapidly aging population.

Doctors shout slogans during a rally to protest against a government plan to raise the annual enrolment quota in medical schools, near the Presidential Office in Seoul on Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Protesters say the current infrastructure is insufficient to train more medical students and could lead to a decline in the quality of medical professionals. Officials at Church-run hospitals in Seoul, Eunpyeong, Uijeongbu, and Bucheon have warned of service disruption should the strike continue. 

The government aims to increase the number of medical students from just over 3,000 to more than 5,000 in 2025. The country expects to add up to 10,000 doctors by 2035 to cope with the country's rapidly aging population amid a constantly falling birth rate. 

A Protestant seminary in China has signed an agreement with two state-sanctioned bodies to promote the controversial policy of the sinicization of Christianity and the thoughts of President Xi Jinping.

Shanghai-based East China Theological Seminary signed the agreement with the National Committee of the Three-Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Churches in China and the China Christian Council, in line with the "Patriotic Education Law" of the communist government.

Members of a Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union delegation pose for a photo with officials of the East China Theological Seminary in Shanghai during a visit on March 15, 2023. The seminary has signed an agreement to promote the communist government's sinicization policy. (Photo: China Christian Daily)

US-based rights group, China-Aid slammed the move, saying this politically motivated agreement between the state-run organizations and the theological seminary is quite unusual, deviating completely from the usual path of faith and the church. China has asserted more control and launched a renewed crackdown on religious groups and religious activities since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

Chinese Communist Party has firmed up and implemented a series of policies and regulations including the sinicization of religions, a political ideology that aims to impose socialist principles on individuals and society to ensure loyalty to the party.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association, the city’s largest and oldest press group, said it fears a new domestic security law may affect news reporting and urged the government to protect reporters.

The new security law, also known as Article 23 referring to the provision in the city’s mini constitution, could have “far-reaching implications” for the press, the group said in a submission last Friday.

Protesters hold up copies of Apple Daily as they demonstrate for press freedom in a Hong Kong shopping center in August 2020. The front-page photograph shows the newspaper’s founder, Jimmy Lai, being arrested in the newsroom. The Hong Kong Journalists Association fears a new security law may affect news reporting in the city. (Photo: Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images)

The association has also proposed the authorities provide clearer definitions for provisions relating to offenses, including external interference and theft of state secrets.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing regime aims to enact a new domestic security law seeking to criminalize five types of crime: treason, insurrection, theft of state secrets and espionage, sabotage endangering national security, and external interference.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee has claimed most people support the law. In a joint statement signed by UK-based advocacy group Hong Kong Watch and activist groups based in the US, UK, and Canada that said the new law would bring “further devastating consequences” for human rights in the city.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Explore UCA News

Threats of violence against Christians continue to rise in India

Threats of violence against Christians continue to rise in India

Published: Feb 23, 2024 11:25 AM GMT

Updated: Feb 23, 2024 11:26 AM GMT

Tragedy strikes Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines

Tragedy strikes Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines

Published: Feb 16, 2024 11:57 AM GMT

Updated: Feb 16, 2024 11:57 AM GMT

Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children

Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children

Published: Feb 09, 2024 11:29 AM GMT

Updated: Feb 09, 2024 11:30 AM GMT

Three China bishops, approved by pope, ordained

Three China bishops, approved by pope, ordained

Published: Feb 02, 2024 11:06 AM GMT

Updated: Feb 02, 2024 11:07 AM GMT

Asian nations are among the worst places to be a Christian

Asian nations are among the worst places to be a Christian

Published: Jan 26, 2024 11:03 AM GMT

Updated: Jan 26, 2024 11:03 AM GMT

Voters in Taiwan defy China, elect Lai Ching-te as prez

Voters in Taiwan defy China, elect Lai Ching-te as prez

Published: Jan 19, 2024 11:13 AM GMT

Updated: Jan 19, 2024 11:14 AM GMT

Myanmar mourns ethnic Christians killed in junta airstrike

Myanmar mourns ethnic Christians killed in junta airstrike

Published: Jan 12, 2024 10:59 AM GMT

Updated: Jan 12, 2024 11:00 AM GMT

Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan

Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan

Published: Jan 05, 2024 11:11 AM GMT

Updated: Jan 05, 2024 11:12 AM GMT

UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.