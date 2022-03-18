Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood

The top court in India’s Karnataka state has upheld a ban issued by the state’s pro-Hindu BJP government on Muslim women wearing the hijab in educational institutions.

The High Court said on Tuesday that wearing the head covering was not an essential religious practice in Islam. The decision surprised many including opposition parties and minority groups as it came amid a volatile sociopolitical situation in India.

Supporters of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami protest against the hijab ban in Karnataka educational institutes in Karachi on Feb. 10. (Photo: AFP)

Tensions were high in Karnataka after parents and students staged sit-in demonstrations in front of various institutions after Muslim students wearing hijabs were not allowed inside. Hindu groups have been opposing the hijab in Karnataka.

Muslims argued that wearing a hijab is protected under religious freedoms granted in India’s constitution. Critics have accused India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of Hindu hegemony and blocking the democratic rights of minorities.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government has ordered prominent UK-based rights group Hong Kong Watch to shut down its website, accusing it of endangering China’s national security. Hong Kong's Security Bureau accused the group of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security.

The offense warrants maximum penalties of up to life imprisonment and monetary fines. The order on Monday is the first against a foreign advocacy group under Hong Kong’s draconian national security law that China imposed to muzzle dissent, democracy, and freedom in the former British colony in June 2020.

The Kowloon peninsula of Hong Kong across Victoria Harbour. The national security law is one of many seismic legal and political changes seen in Hong Kong in recent years. (Photo: AFP)

China’s communist regime heavily restricts the internet on the mainland, but Hong Kong generally does not censor the web. It allows residents to access sites and content even if they are critical of Beijing.

Hong Kong Watch chief executive and UCA News columnist Benedict Rogers pledged not to remain silent despite the threat of financial penalties and a jail term if he returns to Hong Kong from his UK base.

Catholic officials in South Korea have visited two areas hit by a deadly wildfire and promised to offer aid to affected families. Officials from Andong Diocese and members of St. Vincent de Paul Society paid visits to communities in Uljin and Samcheok who were struck by the wildfire in the first week of March.

The government estimated that 13,000 hectares of forest had been affected and some 6,324 people were evacuated. President Moon Jae-in also visited the sites and announced a financial aid package to cover costs of repairing houses and other properties.

Won Yong-dae, a Catholic from Andong Diocese, stands in front of charred vehicles in a burned out junkyard in Uljin. (Photo: Park Won-hee/Catholic Times of Korea)

Uljin parish priest Father Choi Sang-hee said several Catholic families had lost everything including their houses and means of livelihood.

Following the fire, the church offered food and rest for 10 people before helping them to shift to an evacuation center. Father Choi said the church will assist affected communities in all possible ways.

Cambodia’s government has honored French Bishop Olivier Michel Marie Schmitthaeusler of Phnom Penh with the prestigious National Order of Merit award for social development. The 51-year-old bishop is a member of the Paris Foreign Missions Society.

He received the award from Minister of Environment Say Samal on March 8. The minister said the award was recognition of the Church’s commitment to social development in the fields of education, art, culture, social work and health care, particularly for the community in Takeo province in southern Cambodia.

French Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler with government officials, staff and students at St. Paul Institute after receiving the National Order of Merit medal on March 8. (Photo: Eglises d’Asie)

Bishop Schmitthaeusler came to Cambodia as a young priest in 1998. He served as a parish priest and director of diocesan commission for education. He set up schools and a vocational training center for poor rural children.

He also established the Peace Center, Peace Village and John Paul II Center for Life for families with AIDS patients. He became apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh in 2009.

A human rights group in the Philippines has expressed concerns after the nation’s police department announced the final phase of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs.