Philippine police reveal 'end phase' of Duterte drug war

Focus to be rehabilitation but rights group fears more killings are on the horizon

Philippine police gathered over the body of a suspect killed during an anti-drug operation at an informal settlers' area near a port in Manila in November 2016. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 15, 2022 09:04 AM GMT

Police in the Philippines say they are about to embark on what they say is their “endgame” strategy in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drugs by launching a “rehabilitation and education” scheme for known drug users.

The so-called Campaign Plan Double-Barrel Finale Version 2022 will focus on the rehabilitation of more than one million drug users who surrendered to the government when the drug war was at its height after Duterte came to power in 2016, according to national police chief General Dionardo Carlos.

The drug users came forward at a time when thousands of suspected drug users were being murdered by unknown assassins or gunned down during police operations. Police also arrested more than 300,000 suspects.

Official figures put the death toll at around 6,500 but rights groups such as Human Rights Watch claim the tally is much higher, with some totals going as high as 30,000.

Carlos said the police department wanted to shift to a more humane way of treating drug suspects before Duterte’s term ends by reinforcing an education-based strategy rather than putting drug suspects in jail.

The move comes as the country is looking to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic which saw a lull in the drug war.

"We will go back to the streets now that we enter the new normal and the environment allows us to reach out again to victims of illegal drugs"

Carlos said police officers would once again visit the homes of drug suspects to ask them to change their ways by stopping their dependence on illegal substances and offer them rehabilitation programs to help them do so.

“We will go back to the streets now that we enter the new normal and the environment allows us to reach out again to victims of illegal drugs. We will also reduce the supply as our law enforcement functions together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency,” Carlos added.

Carlos was referring to Operation Tokhang, which became synonymous with Duterte’s bloody campaign against drugs.

“Tokhang” was the police policy of knocking on the doors of drug suspects which in many cases ended in the killing of the suspect after allegedly resisting arrest.

“The policy of the president remains the same but this time we are going to reach out to drug suspects,” Carlos said.

“I think he wants to create the impression that the allegations he is facing are entirely concocted”

Human rights group Karapatan, however, cast doubt over the change in tactics, saying the announcement likely signaled that more killings would occur during Duterte’s last months in office before elections in May.

“We hope the police will be true to their word. We hope that the focus of this drug war campaign will be on rehabilitation, not the killing of drug suspects. But I doubt if it will happen,” Karapatan spokeswoman Jocelyn Gusta told UCA News.

Gusta said Filipinos should not expect the police to observe human rights, especially during Duterte’s last months in office.

“If they are willing to implement a humanistic approach, they should have done that … a long time ago. I think they will just end the drug war with more killings,” she added.

Human rights lawyer Jason Barcinas thought the change in approach was due to Duterte being mindful of his pending case in the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity in connection with the drug war.

“I think he wants to create the impression that the allegations he is facing are entirely concocted,” Barcinas told UCA News.

