Cambodia

Cambodia honors French bishop for social development

MEP Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler receives the National Order of Merit medal

French Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler with government officials, staff and students at St. Paul Institute after receiving the National Order of Merit medal on March 8. (Photo: Eglises d’Asie)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 16, 2022 08:23 AM GMT

The Cambodian government has honored French Bishop Olivier Michel Marie Schmitthaeusler with a top national award in recognition of his seminal efforts in social development.

Bishop Schmitthaeusler, 51, a member of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP) and apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, received the National Order of Merit medal from Minister of Environment Say Samal and the governor of Takeo province on March 8, reported MEP magazine Eglises d’Asie (Churches in Asia).

The ceremony was held at church-run St. Paul Institute in Takeo province in southern Cambodia, near the Vietnam border, in the presence of 114 students who graduated from the school this year. It also marked the beginning of the school’s new academic year.

Minister Samal congratulated the bishop on being nominated by King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia for the title Aekoudom (Excellence).

He said the award was recognition of the Church’s commitment in social development in the fields of education, art, culture, social work and health care, particularly for the community in Takeo province.

He also praised officials and staff of St. Paul’s Institute for their dedication in ensuring excellence in education to the students over the past 12 years.

Cambodia’s late King Norodom Sihanouk established the Grand Order of National Merit in 1995 to honor Cambodians and foreign citizens for their outstanding services to the nation.

Bishop Schmitthaeusler said the honor was recognition of everything the Catholic Church had accomplished over the past 20 years in Cambodia.

"These national decorations are not the fruit of my own merit. They are for all of you, teachers, educational agents, artists, collaborators and leaders in the service of all these projects of integral development, integration, harmony and peace in hearts. May God bless our great family!" the prelate said.

Bishop Schmitthaeusler was born on June 26, 1970 in Strasbourg, France. His father was ordained as a permanent deacon when he was 16.

At the age of 19, he joined he entered a major seminary of Strasbourg and then moved to Japan, where he taught French at the Catholic University of Osaka.

He returned to France to complete his studies and joined MEP in 1998. He was ordained a priest the same year and within a few months he was sent to Cambodia as a missionary.

At that time, the Catholic Church was reborn from the ashes following the end of Cambodia’s brutal civil war. MEP missionaries have played a vital role in the resurgence of the Church in the country.

Father Schmitthaeusler studied local languages and was appointed parish priest of Kampot Takeo, a rural area in the south covered by the Vicariate of Phnom Penh, in 2001. That time the community had only one baptized Catholic family. The young priest’s efforts attracted more locals to Catholicism and currently there are more than 350 Catholic families in Our Lady of Smiles Parish in Takeo province.

In 2002, Father Schmitthaeusler was appointed director of the diocesan commission for education. He established St. Francis Professional High School to offer vocational training to poor and disadvantaged children from rural families in largely agrarian Takeo province.

He later founded St. Paul Institute, the Peace Center and the Peace Village. He also engaged in social work by setting up the John Paul II Center for life, which primarily takes care of families with AIDS patients.

He also paved the way for a silk weaving workshop around the Church of Our Lady of Smiles, whose colorful frescoes representing biblical scenes were painted by a Buddhist artist.

In 2009, the missionary completed the construction of St. Paul's University Institute in Angtasom, 60 kilometers south of Phnom Penh, to provide better training to its students in agriculture, computer science, English literature, social work and tourism.

He was appointed vicar general of Phnom Penh in 2007, then secretary of the Cambodian Episcopal Conference in 2008.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Father Schmitthaeusler coadjutor apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh on Dec. 24, 2009. He was ordained as coadjutor apostolic vicar on March 20, 2010.

