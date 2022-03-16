Pakistan Catholics start beatification process of Akash Bashir

Pakistan

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore leads the canonical ceremony and memorial Mass

The parents of Akash Bashir are felicitated at the seventh anniversary of his martyrdom observed at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Lahore, on March 15. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry/UCA News)

By Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore Updated: March 16, 2022 03:42 PM GMT

Lahore Archdiocese has officially opened the cause of beatification of a Pakistani lay Catholic who stopped a suicide bomber from entering a crowded church in 2015.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw accepted the nomination for the beatification of Akash Bashir during a March 15 canonical ceremony marking the formal opening of the archdiocesan process. A tribunal of three Pakistani priests took an oath as the episcopal delegate, promoter of justice and the notary.

Akash "was a soldier of Jesus, thanks to the training of his parents and the teachings of his alma mater Don Bosco Technical Institute. May God bless us with a strong faith as well,” Archbishop Shaw said while addressing a jam-packed Sacred Heart Cathedral decorated with banners of Akash.

Archbishop Shaw was one of the six bishops who later concelebrated a memorial Mass for the seventh anniversary of the terrorist attack on two churches in the Youhanabad area of Lahore.

A blast inside the Protestant Christ Church killed at least 17 people and injured hundreds. The second terror attack at St. John’s Catholic Church claimed the lives of Akash and a child along with the suicide bomber.

In the next five months, the diocesan tribunal will gather personal interviews of 34 witnesses present on the day of the martyrdom of Akash. "These will include family members, friends and those in his close group,” Salesian Father Gabriel Cruz, vice-postulator of the cause of Akash, told UCA News.

“It is something very touching that someone at the beginning of his life, flourishing, discovers that something is greater than the earthly life"

Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis, the apostolic nuncio to Pakistan, urged all to be holy people.

“It is something very touching that someone at the beginning of his life, flourishing, discovers that something is greater than the earthly life. He understood this without theology, philosophy and many things through his simple life,” he said.

“The diocesan process is very important to discover what was hidden in the heart of this young man and to discover the virtues of duty. This also is a sign for all the youth and all of us that we also have other people like Akash.”

The diocesan process is to collect further evidence that Servant of God Akash Bashir lived his faith heroically and his actions and words were a public expression of his faith.

The Vatican will promote the Servant of God to the next step of a Venerable if the collected evidence can establish that he exercised "to a heroic degree" the theological virtues of faith, hope and charity and the cardinal virtues of prudence, justice, fortitude and temperance.

He joined the church security service in 2014, hardly a year after the devastating twin suicide bombing at All Saints Church in Peshawar

Akash’s parents later joined the bishops in lighting the candle for the first Servant of God in Pakistan. Altar boys placed garlands on them. Following the Mass, his elderly aunt wept quietly kissing the large photo of Akash displayed near the cathedral.

“I am so proud of Akash … I never thought this would happen,” she said.

Akash was born on June 22, 1994, at Risalpur in Nowshera district in the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghanistan–Pakistan border. His family moved to Lahore city in 2002.

He joined the church security service in 2014, hardly a year after the devastating twin suicide bombing at All Saints Church in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which killed at least 85 people and injured some 150.

Since the Taliban's takeover in neighboring Afghanistan, there has been a spike in terror attacks in recent months. Pakistani officials have blamed them on militants hiding inside Afghan territories.

Earlier this month, about 100 died in a suicide attack at a Shia mosque also in Peshawar, while in January a lay pastor was assassinated in Peshawar.

