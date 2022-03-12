Vietnam

Catholics extend emergency aid to Vietnam storm victims

Hailstones and whirlwinds destroy countless houses and crops of villagers in mountainous Son La province

Hmong villagers receive money from OMI Charity Group members in Son La province on March 9 after hailstorms hit their area. (Photo supplied)

By UCA News reporter, Son La Updated: March 12, 2022 06:49 AM GMT

Catholics in northern Vietnam have rushed to give humanitarian aid to people who were badly affected by heavy hailstorms.

Hailstones as big as chicken eggs and whirlwinds hit three districts of the mountainous province of Son La on March 6, destroying countless houses and crops of local people including ethnic villagers who are suffering a lack of food due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Father Joseph Nguyen Tien Lien, pastor of Mai Son Parish covering two districts of Bac Yen and Mai Son, said the natural disaster, although it brought no deaths, was extremely destructive to properties and crops.

In Hua Nhan commune alone, as many as 700 Hmong ethnic families had their house roofs broken and their fruit trees damaged. Young poultry were killed by heavy hailstones.

Father Lien said many farmers lost their strawberry beds costing 100 million dong (US$4,400) each.

The priest called on people from other places to come to the aid of local people by providing them with food and money to repair their houses.

"We will have no plum harvest until next year. That means we have no income this year. We are seriously concerned about our life in the future and depend on food aid from benefactors to live on”

Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) Father Joseph Bui Cong Dung, who offers pastoral care to Ben Den Subparish in Lao Cai province, said he and members of OMI Charity Group paid a one-day visit to Hmong people in Ho Sen village based on a mountain on March 8.

“We offered 51 million dong ($2,246) to 38 Hmong families so that they could buy fibro cement sheets to repair their house roofs,” Father Dung said, adding that the group will provide food for them in the coming weeks as they will get a poor harvest and face starvation.

Ho Sen village is a mission station with 24 Hmong families, half of whom have converted to Catholicism in the past three years.

Father Dung noted that if villagers face mass starvation, they will spend most of their time working for food and ignore faith practice.

Mary Sung Thi May, a member of the mission station, said many villagers had to lie under beds or put cooking pots and pans on their heads to avoid hailstones. Their young chickens and ducks died during the storm.

May, 32, said hailstones damaged plum plants that are in full bloom.

“We will have no plum harvest until next year. That means we have no income this year. We are seriously concerned about our life in the future and depend on food aid from benefactors to live on,” the mother of three said.

"We called on people to support villagers and Caritas in Hung Hoa Diocese offered them medicine, rice, instant noodles, fish sauce and salt to survive the hard time”

She said extreme weather this year has killed their cattle, poultry and crops.

May is the first Catholic from the ethnic village and has introduced over 10 families to Catholicism in the past three years.

Father Dung said his group also provided cash aid of 300,000 dong each for 42 Dao ethnic villagers in Pho Lu town in Lao Cai province. They are infected with Covid-19 and have no food as they are isolated at home to contain the pandemic. Most of the villagers work on farms for a living.

Hmong Father Joseph Ma A Ca, who serves Khe Nhao Subparish in Yen Bai province, said local people had become jobless and suffered prolonged starvation due to the coronavirus since last year.

He said those who are infected with Covid-19 have to stay home and have no money to buy medicine and food.

“We called on people to support villagers and Caritas in Hung Hoa Diocese offered them medicine, rice, instant noodles, fish sauce and salt to survive the hard time,” Father Ca said.

