Sri Lankan president, bishops spar over Easter attack probe

The surprise Hamas attack on Israel this Saturday has sparked worry across Asia as dozens of people from nations across the continent were killed or taken hostage.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed in a social media post informing 21 Thai nationals been killed and promised to take care and speed up the return of around 30,000 Thais working in Israel, mainly in the agricultural sector. Media reports pointed 14 Thai nationals been taken hostage by Hamas.

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on Oct. 9. (Photo: AFP)

Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs received frantic calls from some hundreds of healthcare workers stationed in hospitals in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Two Filipinos were killed while three others remain unaccounted for. There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, most of them living outside the conflict zone.

Nepal's government has promised to repatriate the bodies of 10 students killed amid appeals to confirm the whereabouts of a student who is reportedly still missing.

Twenty nine people including 13 children have been killed and some 56 people wounded in a military strike on a camp for displaced people in northern Myanmar.

The junta has been accused of carrying out multiple deadly attacks on civilian targets since the Feb. 1, 2021 coup that toppled the civilian government in the civil war-hit Southeast Asian nation. The latest attack was reported in Mung Lai Hkyet camp near Laiza town in the predominantly Christian Kachin state, around 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

In this photo taken on March 9, members of the ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) patrol near Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State. (Photo: AFP)

Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army denied having spotted any aircraft and are “looking into whether the military had used a drone” to target the camp near the Chinese border.

Nearly a thousand people, mostly Christians, attended a mass funeral service for those killed, all of them Baptist Christians, on Tuesday. A pastor from the Kachin Baptist Church led the service before burying the bodies. Armed rebel groups, including the Kachin Independence Army, have been fighting against the ruling military junta for decades.

A group of United Nations experts have expressed grave concerns over the trial of 47 pro-democracy figures under Hong Kong’s repressive national security law. The use of mass trials may undermine the practices for ensuring due process and the right to fair trial, four UN special rapporteurs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Democracy advocates and rights campaigners have earlier raised alarms over the trial of 47 activists accused of involvement in a conspiracy to commit subversion to overthrow the pro-Beijing Hong Kong administration.

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Police College on April 15, 2021. (Photo: GovHK via HKFP)

The accused allegedly sought to participate in an unofficial legislative primary election in July 2020 that aimed to help the pro-democracy camp select the strongest candidates and win a majority in the then-70-seat legislature.

A total of 279 people have been arrested in Hong Kong as of Sept. 15. Among them, 162 individuals and five companies have been charged under national security law or sedition law, or with other crimes. A total of 90 people have been convicted or are awaiting sentencing.

An Indonesian archbishop has called on Catholics to stop drinking alcoholic beverages and termed alcohol traders as big enemies of the Church, who destabilize social peace and progress.

The circular by Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke in Christian-majority South Papua Province expressed concerns about reported violence caused by alcoholism in several areas in his archdiocese. The letter was addressed to episcopal vicars and parish priests throughout the region to be read out at official Church celebrations.

Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke, Indonesia. (Photo: Merauke Archdiocese)

Mandagi spoke to UCA News of his concerns over clashes between ethnic groups as a result of drinking alcohol. Church sources say alcoholism has become a serious issue for the Catholic Church.

Last month, a 68-year-old man died on Flores Island after he was stabbed in a drunken brawl during a thanksgiving party held after a First Communion ceremony. Merauke Regency prohibits the sale and distribution of liquor in the area but activists say the ban is not effective as government agencies collaborate with bootleggers.

Heavy rain and a glacial lake burst in the eastern Himalayas have left some 94 people dead and scores missing in India and Bangladesh over the weekend.