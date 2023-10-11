UN experts ‘troubled’ over HK national security trial

Mass trials may undermine the practices for ensuring due process and the right to fair trial, they say

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Police College on April 15, 2021. (Photo: GovHK via HKFP)

A group of United Nations experts have expressed grave concerns over the trial of 47 pro-democracy figures under Hong Kong’s repressive national security law.

In a statement on Oct. 10, four UN rights experts said they were “very troubled” by the trial and urged China to review the law to ensure it adheres to human rights commitments, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

The use of mass trials in national security cases in Hong Kong may undermine the practices for ensuring due process and the right to fair trial, four UN special rapporteurs said in the statement.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

“We have expressed our concerns about the NSL to China in the past. We are very troubled about the use of mass trials in NSL cases and how they may negatively affect safeguards that ensure due process and the right to fair trial,” the experts said.

The UN experts are Margaret Satterthwaite, special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers; Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, special rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association; and Irene Khan, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

Democracy advocates and rights campaigners have earlier raised alarms over the trial of 47 pro-democracy activists who are accused of involvement in a conspiracy to commit subversion to overthrow the pro-Beijing Hong Kong administration.

The defendants allegedly sought to participate in an unofficial legislative primary election in July 2020 that aimed to help the pro-democracy camp select the strongest candidates and win a majority in the then-70-seat legislature, HKFP reported.

State prosecutors argued that the poll was part of a plan to subvert state power, and the democrats had intended to abuse legislative powers to indiscriminately veto bills, forcing the chief executive’s resignation and a government shutdown.

The trial began in February and the proceedings were adjourned in August until November to allow prosecutors and defense lawyers to prepare closing arguments.

A total of 16 defendants who denied the charge have attended the court trial for 115 days, HKFP reported.

The remaining 31, most of them detained for more than two and a half years, are awaiting sentences after pleading guilty to the charge. They face life imprisonment.

An unnamed Hong Kong government spokesperson said the authorities strongly opposed the “erroneous remarks” made by the UN experts and urged people to refrain from commenting on or interfering with the ongoing court case.

The four UN special rapporteurs were part of the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council, a body consisting of independent experts who “report and advise on human rights from a thematic or country-specific perspective,” according to the UN.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong authorities in July issued arrest warrants against eight dissidents in exile -- ex-lawmakers Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok; activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok, Elmer Yuen, Mung Siu-tat and Finn Lau; and solicitor Kevin Yam.

Hong Kong police also placed HK$1 million bounties on each of their heads and vowed to arrest them if they ever returned to the city.

The dissidents are accused of breaching the national security law by calling for sanctions on Hong Kong and China, meeting foreign officials, attending international hearings and organizing a shadow parliament, among other charges.

The UN experts also criticized the move against the dissidents.

“The charges appear to seek to punish statements allegedly made by each individual criticizing the Chinese government’s policies and their activities in support of democracy in Hong Kong,” the UN experts said.

Hong Kong police reportedly questioned family members of the exiled dissidents.

Hong Kong government defended police actions against the wanted activists and said the UN experts’ comments “completely disregarded the facts.”

A total of 279 people have been arrested in Hong Kong as of Sept. 15, HKFP reported. Among the arrestees, 162 individuals and five companies had been charged under national security law or sedition law, or with other crimes.

A total of 90 have been convicted or are awaiting sentencing.

Latest News