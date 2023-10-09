Heavy rain, flooding kill 94 in India, Bangladesh

Collapse of a dam due to bursting of a glacial lake in India's Sikkim state led to worst disaster in decades

Indian army personnel conduct a search operation for the missing soldiers in north Sikkim. (Photo: India's Ministry of Defence/handout via AFP)

Heavy rain and a glacial lake burst in the eastern Himalayas left some 94 people dead and scores missing in India and neighboring Bangladesh, reports say.

As of Oct. 9, the death toll in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim rose to 82 while more than 100 remained missing following the collapse of a dam due to the bursting of Lhonak Lake in one of the world’s highest mountain peaks on Oct. 4, Indian officials said.

Rescue workers battled against time and bad weather to airlift thousands of people in Sikkim as part of its territories remained buried in mud following the devastating flash floods over the weekend.

The flooding reportedly washed away over hundreds of houses, cars including military trucks and armored vehicles and damaged dozens of bridges and roads. Some 14 army soldiers were among the missing. At least 85,000 people in Sikkim have been affected.

At least 12 people have died in flooding, lightning strikes, collapse of hills and mud houses due heavy downpour triggered by low depression in the Bay of Bengal, the authorities said.

Most of the deaths were recorded in in northern Bangladesh after Teesta, a major transboundary river, inundated dozens of villages.

Scientists have earlier warned about possible bursting of the lake in Sikkim, which sits about 5,200 meters above the sea level and 62 kilometers from Chungthang town.

Experts say despite the warnings and other factors accelerated the risks of an imminent burst in absence of serious efforts for mitigation.

Several big rainfall events, double the normal, over Lhonak Lake since July worsened the situation, said Biswajit Nath, who teaches geography and environmental studies at the University of Chittagong in southeast Bangladesh.

“The latest wet spell was all it took to touch off the disaster,” he said.

The disaster in Sikkim was the worse than the flood in 1968 that killed an estimated 1,000 people, Indian media reports say.

The outburst reduced the lake’s size from 160 to 60 hectares and the flooding washed away the Chunthang dam, which had 5 million cusecs of water stored for Sikkim’s largest hydroelectric project.

The outburst also swelled Teesta river and flooded vast areas in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Catholic volunteers are assisting affected people with basic requirements such as cooked food, clothes and emergency medical help.

“Our 60 volunteers are assisting the affected people with cooked food, clothes and emergency medical assistance,” Mahindra Gurung, general secretary of the Sikhim Catholic Association told UCA News.

The disaster brought in unimaginable hardship to the people even as rescue and relief operations are still underway.

Some 26 persons suffered injuries and hundreds of poultry and other livestock were washed away, the state government said. Some 1,716 houses were damaged.

“The situation here is very bad and we are trying to do whatever little we can do for our people in distress,” Sinora Namchu, a Catholic social worker, told UCA News.

“We do not have a complete picture of the losses and damages as many affected areas are still cut off from the mainstream,” she said.

Houses and other belongings including those of Christians she knows have been washed away, Namchu added.

Father Samuel Lepcha, social work director of Darjeeling diocese in West Bengal state, which covers the affected areas, told UCA News that the diocese is trying to provide whatever help possible with the help of the local Christian community to the affected people such as food, cloths among other things.

“We are also trying to assess the losses and will seek help from Caritas India," the priest added.

Due to low pressure in the northern part of the Bay of Bengal heavy rainfall was recorded in both Bangladesh and India.

“The low pressure that brought the latest wet spell expanded over a large region dumping record rains along its way,” said Kazi Zebunnesa, from the state-run Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The depression was active across Bangladesh and Indian states of Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim since Sept. 29, the BMD said.

This caused heavy rainfall for days since Oct. 5 in Bangladesh, and led the Teesta River to flow three meters above the danger level, it added.

The authorities said flooding left more than 30,000 people stranded and washed away over 100 houses in low-lying Bangladesh.

The rain and flooding saw major Bangladeshi cities including Rajshahi, Sylhet and Mymensingh, with poor drainage systems, submerged in water for up to two days.

Television channels showed the residents wading through waist-deep water while massive traffic snarls brought the city life to a standstill.

In Sylhet, water engulfed 60 percent of the city. In Mymensingh water entered a large industrial complex destroying raw materials and ready products worth millions.

Hazrat Ali, 45, a fish farmer of Godagari in Rajshahi said he lost fishes worth seven million taka (US$63614) as flooding washed away his six ponds.

"I have lost all fishes. The flood left me a beggar," he told UCA News.

