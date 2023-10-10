News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Filipino workers seek repatriation amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Department of Foreign Affairs receives frantic calls from some 937 healthcare workers stationed in Israel and Gaza

Filipino workers seek repatriation amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Palestinians mourn their relatives at a hospital after an Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9. (AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 10, 2023 11:34 AM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

Hundreds of Filipino migrant workers have appealed to the government to make arrangements for their repatriation amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that killed more than 1,500 people.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said it received frantic calls from some 937 healthcare workers stationed in hospitals in Israel and the Gaza Strip.  

The ministry also claimed several Filipino workers have been held hostage by Hamas, an armed Palestinian militant group accused of reigniting the deadly conflict.

“Our emails are full, phones have been ringing... our migrant workers were asking to leave Israel… their families, on the other hand, are asking for updates because they cannot contact their relatives due to the airstrikes,” foreign affairs spokeswoman Ma. Teresita Daza said in a press conference on Oct. 8.

Philippine authorities have suspended “indefinitely” all travel to Israel from the Philippines and vice versa, citing the “volatile security situation” in the country.

Families of migrant workers pleaded with the government to “safeguard” Filipino workers, particularly those working in hospitals and other medical facilities.

Israeli authorities have said Filipino medical professionals had chosen to remain in hospitals to tend to patients, reports say. 

“We had an audience with representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs and we begged them to repatriate Filipino workers for safety concerns,” Antonia Palma, 56, mother of a Filipino nurse in Gaza, told UCA News.

Palma said she is concerned about the safety of her 38-year-old daughter, Anne, as reports claim non-combatants including women and children have been killed in the skirmishes.

“I can only hope my daughter is safe. I urge the government to pull all Filipino workers,” Palma added.

The Department of Migrant Workers claimed at least two Filipinos had been hurt while at least 7 were missing.

Referring to a Filipino injured by a bullet,  the department’s secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in an interview with ABS-CBN Channel, “He got shot in the arm, grazed by a bullet. But he’s not in a life-threatening situation. He’s in a hospital.”

Cacdac also said that they had advised Filipino workers to move to a safer place because repatriation was “not yet” an option.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, but most of them live outside the conflict area in the southern region near the Gaza Strip. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, around 150 Filipinos are in Gaza, reported Philstar.com.

Political analysts say repatriation is a mass effort that could endanger Filipinos in the armed conflict. 

“We should be careful because mass gatherings are not yet advisable. They are easier targets. Safety first, then mass transportation follows,” political analyst Richard Heydarian told UCA News.

Bishop Narciso Abellana, chairman of the Philippine Catholic bishops’ Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, said they have appealed to churches in the conflict zone to be evacuation centers for Filipino workers.

“The parishioners are ready to welcome our workers,” Abellana said, adding that the commission will assist families of migrants to get in touch with their loved ones.

