Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol

Christian-majority regions have experienced a rise in disputes and violence related to alcoholism

Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke, Indonesia. (Photo: Merauke Archdiocese)

An Indonesian archbishop has called on Catholics to stop drinking alcoholic beverages and termed alcohol traders as big enemies of the church, who destabilize social peace and progress.

Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke in Christian-majority South Papua Province issued a circular letter on Oct. 8 expressing concerns about reported violence caused by alcoholism in several areas in his archdiocese.

"Suppliers of branded liquor as well as locally produced alcoholic beverages are big enemies of the Catholic Church and of the Archdiocese of Merauke," he said in the letter circulated across the archdiocese.

Mandagi asked the police "to take firm action against individuals who sell liquor both from outside the region and locally."

"Individuals who are found to be intoxicated due to alcoholic beverages must also be dealt with firmly by the authorities," he wrote.

The letter was addressed to episcopal vicars and parish priests throughout the region and asked to read it out at official Church celebrations.

The letter was issued after receiving information that some Catholics were involved in a fight after drinking alcohol, Mandagi told UCA News on Oct. 9

“As a result of drinking alcohol, clashes between ethnic groups also occur. So, alcohol must be eradicated," he said.

Last month, a Catholic in Merauke died after being involved in a clash after drinking alcohol, he said, while another Catholic had his hand broken after a drunk man beat him on the street.

The Merauke Regency implemented a regional regulation in 2018 prohibiting the sale and distribution of liquor in the area. However, alcoholic beverages are available.

In June, police arrested four residents in Alaku villages, Merauke Regency for producing a local liquor called Segeru, a distillation of coconut water.

In July, police seized a large cache of local liquor in Neukenjerai, Merauke Regency, following complaints from local people.

Last month, police also confiscated 2,196 bottles of liquor in Asmat Regency, including beer and wine.

Inspector Sitanggang, a police officer in Onggaya, said they "routinely carry out raids and take firm action" against illegal production and sales of alcohol.

Bernofus Tinggi, a leader of a youth group, said the ban on alcohol "will not be effective" as long as government agencies collaborate with bootleggers.

Church sources say alcoholism has become a serious issue for the Catholic Church in areas such as Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province.

Last month, a 68-year-old man died in Flores Island of the province after he was stabbed during a thanksgiving party held after a First Communion ceremony.

The deceased man was hurt during a brawl with another guest who was allegedly drunk.

In 2020, police in West Papua province came under fire for allegedly torturing and shooting 21-year-old George Rumbino to death in custody.

He was detained in Sorong police jail on Aug. 26, accused of raping and killing a neighbor after getting drunk.

