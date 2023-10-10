News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol

Christian-majority regions have experienced a rise in disputes and violence related to alcoholism

Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol

Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke, Indonesia. (Photo: Merauke Archdiocese)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 10, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2023 12:22 PM GMT

An Indonesian archbishop has called on Catholics to stop drinking alcoholic beverages and termed alcohol traders as big enemies of the church, who destabilize social peace and progress. 

Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke in Christian-majority South Papua Province issued a circular letter on Oct. 8 expressing concerns about reported violence caused by alcoholism in several areas in his archdiocese.

"Suppliers of branded liquor as well as locally produced alcoholic beverages are big enemies of the Catholic Church and of the Archdiocese of Merauke," he said in the letter circulated across the archdiocese.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Mandagi asked the police "to take firm action against individuals who sell liquor both from outside the region and locally."

"Individuals who are found to be intoxicated due to alcoholic beverages must also be dealt with firmly by the authorities," he wrote.

The letter was addressed to episcopal vicars and parish priests throughout the region and asked to read it out at official Church celebrations.

The letter was issued after receiving information that some Catholics were involved in a fight after drinking alcohol, Mandagi told UCA News on Oct. 9 

“As a result of drinking alcohol, clashes between ethnic groups also occur. So, alcohol must be eradicated," he said.

Last month, a Catholic in Merauke died after being involved in a clash after drinking alcohol, he said, while another Catholic had his hand broken after a drunk man beat him on the street.

The Merauke Regency implemented a regional regulation in 2018 prohibiting the sale and distribution of liquor in the area. However, alcoholic beverages are available.

In June, police arrested four residents in Alaku villages, Merauke Regency for producing a local liquor called Segeru, a distillation of coconut water. 

In July, police seized a large cache of local liquor in Neukenjerai, Merauke Regency, following complaints from local people.

Last month, police also confiscated 2,196 bottles of liquor in Asmat Regency, including beer and wine.

Inspector Sitanggang, a police officer in Onggaya, said they "routinely carry out raids and take firm action" against illegal production and sales of alcohol.

Bernofus Tinggi, a leader of a youth group, said the ban on alcohol "will not be effective" as long as government agencies collaborate with bootleggers. 

Church sources say alcoholism has become a serious issue for the Catholic Church in areas such as Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province.

Last month, a 68-year-old man died in Flores Island of the province after he was stabbed during a thanksgiving party held after a First Communion ceremony.

The deceased man was hurt during a brawl with another guest who was allegedly drunk.

In 2020, police in West Papua province came under fire for allegedly torturing and shooting 21-year-old George Rumbino to death in custody. 

He was detained in Sorong police jail on Aug. 26, accused of raping and killing a neighbor after getting drunk.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol
India’s top court comes to rescue of Christian educationist India’s top court comes to rescue of Christian educationist
China’s closure of Buddhist sites dismay Tibetans China’s closure of Buddhist sites dismay Tibetans
Japan grapples with growing infant abandonment crisis Japan grapples with growing infant abandonment crisis
Filipino workers seek repatriation amid Israel-Hamas conflict Filipino workers seek repatriation amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Indian Christians condemn attack on prayer hall Indian Christians condemn attack on prayer hall
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kurnool

Diocese of Kurnool

In a land area of 43,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Kurnool and

Read more
Diocese of Puqi

Diocese of Puqi

In a land area of approximately 33.484 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Phat Diem

Diocese of Phat Diem

Phat Diem diocese was founded on April 2, 1901, but the seeds of the Gospel were introduced to the region as early as

Read more
Archdiocese of Taiyuan

Archdiocese of Taiyuan

In a land area of about 12,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 6 districts of Xinghualing, Yingze,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.