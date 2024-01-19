Voters in Taiwan defy China, elect Lai Ching-te as prez

Church leaders in India have blamed a lack of education for the high number of women being lynched for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The reaction came after a mob allegedly beat a woman called Chinta Devi to death in the eastern state of Bihar last Sunday. She was not only killed but her house was set on fire after the body of a 4-year-old missing boy was found near her home.

The bodies of five women killed by villagers for allegedly practicing witchcraft lie in plastic bags in Jharkhand state, India in this Aug. 8, 2015 file photo. There is no central law in the country to prevent attacks on women in the name of black magic. (Photo: AFP)

Church sources say Dalit and tribal people, who are largely poor and uneducated, mainly practice black magic. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, more than 2,500 women have been killed for allegedly practicing witchcraft since 2000.

Observers say the actual number is higher as many cases go unreported. Tribal expert and Jesuit priest Father Vincent Ekka said a lack of education and knowledge forced people to believe in witchcraft. India still does not have a law to tackle crimes related to witchcraft, superstition, or occult-inspired activities.

An Islamic hardline group in Bangladesh has launched a campaign to deter a proposed law that aims to protect the rights of the marginalized transgender community. The campaign by the National Fatwa Board includes publishing literature with anti-transgender messages and holding seminars and press conferences.

The board aims to propagate that transgender people are cursed and should be banished. The group says Muslims should oppose any legal recognition of transgender people as artificial gender transformation is forbidden in Islam. He also alleged that the in name of protecting the rights of transgender people, the proposed law seeks to promote homosexuality.

Transgender people face various forms of abuses and discrimination in Muslim-majority Bangladesh. (Photo: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)

Islamic hardliners have long opposed the legal recognition and rights of transgender people who have long faced social ostracism and discrimination.

In 2013, the government recognized hijra, a collective term for eunuchs, intersex, and transgender people in South Asia, as the third gender. Islamists argue hijras are born naturally while transgenders alter their sexual identity.

Sri Lankan Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has accused influential government figures of being behind the planting of a hand grenade in a Catholic Church two years ago.

The grenade was found at All Saints Church in Borella in the capital Colombo just days before a commemorative event to mark the deadly 2019 Easter Sunday bombings. Ranjith made the allegations while speaking at a Mass in the same church last Sunday.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith at a press conference in capital Colombo on Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

He said the man who planted the device two years ago was “a government supporter," and that "strongmen sent him" to “intimidate" the Church in its struggle for justice for victims of the 2019 terror attack.

The Easter bombings killed 275 people and injured more than 500 after suicide bombers targeted three churches and three luxury hotels. Ranjith called top police officials to conduct a proper investigation into the incident. Financially bankrupt and politically unstable Sri Lanka is expected to hold a national election at the end of the year.

The South Korean government is considering allowing ‘registered cohabitation marriages’ in a bid to combat a demographic crisis fueled by record-low birth rates and a rising elderly population.

The government is considering a “cohabitation system” to tackle low birth rates, said Kim Young-mi, vice chairman of the National Committee on Aging and Low Birth Rate. Kim pointed out that the system is based on the French civil union contract system introduced in 1999.

A South Korean woman looks after a baby in this file image. The East Asian nation is facing demographic crisis fuelled by falling birth rates. (Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)

The civil solidarity pact is a civil union contract entered into by two persons over the age of 18 to structure their lives together. The French system has been credited with increasing the birth rate, even though there are no specific statistics available.

Live births in South Korea dropped by 4.3 percent from 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, the country registered a record-low total fertility rate of 0.7. Meanwhile, about 18.4 percent of South Korea’s estimated 51.5 million people are 60 years and above.

A court in communist-ruled China has sentenced a Protestant pastor to 14 years imprisonment for alleged involvement in "illegal business practices" amid an ongoing crackdown on religious groups that refuse to join government-controlled bodies.