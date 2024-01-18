Churchmen blame poor education for Indian witch hunts

More than 2,500 women have been killed in India for allegedly practicing witchcraft since 2000

The bodies of five women killed by villagers for allegedly practicing witchcraft lie in plastic bags in Jharkhand state, India in this Aug. 8, 2015 file photo. There is no central law in the country to prevent attacks on women in the name of black magic. (Photo: AFP)

Churchmen have blamed a lack of education for the high number of women being lynched for allegedly practicing witchcraft in India.

The claim follows a Jan.14 incident in the eastern state of Bihar where a woman called Chinta Devi was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The mob killed Devi and set her house in Rohtas district on fire after the body of a 4-year-old missing boy was found near her home.

“It is an inhuman act and we condemn it. It is a matter of concern and society, as well as the administration, should take note of it,” said Father James Amakatt, vicar-general of Buxar diocese that covers Rohtas district.

Black magic is supposedly practiced mainly by Dalits (formerly untouchables) and tribal people, Amakatt told UCA News on Jan. 17.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, more than 2,500 women have been killed for allegedly practicing witchcraft since 2000.

This number is estimated to be higher as many cases go unreported.

The notion of women performing black magic is prevalent in Bihar’s neighboring states like Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, as well as other areas in India, the priest added.

Unfortunately it is not addressed, he observed, adding that illiteracy is one of the main reasons for this belief.

Father Vincent Ekka, who heads the tribal studies department at the Jesuit-run Indian Social Institute in the national capital New Delhi said that belief in witchcraft is the result of a lack of education.

“To cure illness and bring economic prosperity, people in India go to local quacks who mislead them,” Ekka said.

The priest from the tribal community said this “lack of knowledge" forces people to believe in witchcraft.

In 2023, a 65-year-old Dalit woman was killed for allegedly practicing witchcraft in Bihar's Katihar district.

In 2022, the brutal murder of two women as part of “ritualistic human sacrifices” took place in southern Kerala. Their bodies were cut into pieces and buried in different pits.

They were among the many women who have been attacked, beaten, abused, humiliated and even forced to eat human excreta after being branded witches.

In India, there is no central law to deal exclusively with crimes related to witchcraft, superstition, or occult-inspired activities.

In 2016, a bill was introduced in the lower house. However, it was not passed. The provisions in the bill included punishment for accusing or identifying a woman as a witch.

Mayong or Mayang, a secluded village on the bank of the river Brahmaputra in eastern Assam, is referred to as the “Land of the Occult” in the country.

The Mayong Central Museum and Emporium of Black Magic and Witchcraft displays the tools of traditional magic practices and a variety of artefacts, including magical remnants, weapons, manuscripts, and jewelry made from bones, according to official government data.

