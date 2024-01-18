News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Churchmen blame poor education for Indian witch hunts

More than 2,500 women have been killed in India for allegedly practicing witchcraft since 2000

The bodies of five women killed by villagers for allegedly practicing witchcraft lie in plastic bags in Jharkhand state, India in this Aug. 8, 2015 file photo. There is no central law in the country to prevent attacks on women in the name of black magic.

The bodies of five women killed by villagers for allegedly practicing witchcraft lie in plastic bags in Jharkhand state, India in this Aug. 8, 2015 file photo. There is no central law in the country to prevent attacks on women in the name of black magic. (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: January 18, 2024 05:24 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2024 05:58 AM GMT

Churchmen have blamed a lack of education for the high number of women being lynched for allegedly practicing witchcraft in India.

The claim follows a Jan.14 incident in the eastern state of Bihar where a woman called Chinta Devi was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The mob killed Devi and set her house in Rohtas district on fire after the body of a 4-year-old missing boy was found near her home.

“It is an inhuman act and we condemn it. It is a matter of concern and society, as well as the administration, should take note of it,” said Father James Amakatt, vicar-general of Buxar diocese that covers Rohtas district.

Black magic is supposedly practiced mainly by Dalits (formerly untouchables) and tribal people, Amakatt told UCA News on Jan. 17.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, more than 2,500 women have been killed for allegedly practicing witchcraft since 2000.

This number is estimated to be higher as many cases go unreported.

The notion of women performing black magic is prevalent in Bihar’s neighboring states like Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, as well as other areas in India, the priest added.

Unfortunately it is not addressed, he observed, adding that illiteracy is one of the main reasons for this belief.

Father Vincent Ekka, who heads the tribal studies department at the Jesuit-run Indian Social Institute in the national capital New Delhi said that belief in witchcraft is the result of a lack of education.

“To cure illness and bring economic prosperity, people in India go to local quacks who mislead them,” Ekka said.

The priest from the tribal community said this “lack of knowledge" forces people to believe in witchcraft.

In 2023, a 65-year-old Dalit woman was killed for allegedly practicing witchcraft in Bihar's Katihar district.

In 2022, the brutal murder of two women as part of “ritualistic human sacrifices” took place in southern Kerala. Their bodies were cut into pieces and buried in different pits.

They were among the many women who have been attacked, beaten, abused, humiliated and even forced to eat human excreta after being branded witches.

In India, there is no central law to deal exclusively with crimes related to witchcraft, superstition, or occult-inspired activities.

In 2016, a bill was introduced in the lower house. However, it was not passed. The provisions in the bill included punishment for accusing or identifying a woman as a witch.

Mayong or Mayang, a secluded village on the bank of the river Brahmaputra in eastern Assam, is referred to as the “Land of the Occult” in the country.

The Mayong Central Museum and Emporium of Black Magic and Witchcraft displays the tools of traditional magic practices and a variety of artefacts, including magical remnants, weapons, manuscripts, and jewelry made from bones, according to official government data.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church takes stand against charter change in Philippines Church takes stand against charter change in Philippines
Two killed as fresh violence erupts in India’s Manipur Two killed as fresh violence erupts in India’s Manipur
Korean Church leaders urged to support Halloween crush probe Korean Church leaders urged to support Halloween crush probe
Pakistani Christians pay tribute to British politician, educationist Pakistani Christians pay tribute to British politician, educationist
Kenyan cultic pastor charged with murder and terrorism Kenyan cultic pastor charged with murder and terrorism
Pope appeals for restraint amid escalating conflict in Mideast Pope appeals for restraint amid escalating conflict in Mideast
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ilagan

Diocese of Ilagan

In a land area of 10,664 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Isabela. Isabela

Read more
Diocese of My Tho

Diocese of My Tho

In a land area of 9,262 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two entire civil provinces of Long An and Tien

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Marawi

Territorial Prelature of Marawi

Geographically, the prelature is situated in North Central Mindanao. It consists of Marawi City, the whole province of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.