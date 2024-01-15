Philippine Church joins justice call for jeepney operators

Govt must secure livelihood for drivers and their families, Church official says as phase out of popular vehicle nears

The Philippines has announced plans to replace iconic jeepneys nationwide with new public transport vehicles. (File Photo: AFP)

The national human rights commission and Church officials in the Philippines have called on the government to ensure justice and inclusivity for the country’s transport modernization program as the deadline for the phasing out of the iconic jeepney draws near.

The government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set Jan. 31 as the deadline for the phase-out of the popular vehicle as part of its Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Jeepneys were repurposed from US military jeeps left after World War II capable of accommodating up to 32 passengers.

The government says vehicles with a chassis as old as 50 to 70 years are unsafe for the environment and public health and thus should be phased out.

Transport groups have opposed the government plan and organized a series of strikes to resist the move.

Transport groups Manibela and Piston declared another nationwide strike for Jan. 16 against the government plan under which vehicles such as jeepneys that did not join the consolidation under the state PUVMP scheme will be identified as unregistered, or "colorum" starting Feb. 1.

In his Facebook Live on Jan. 14, Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said at least 10,000 PUV drivers and operators, along with different cause-oriented groups, will join them in the protest in the capital Manila.

Once the jeepneys are tagged as unregistered, their franchise will be revoked, and they cannot legally be driven on the road.

Consolidating jeepney drivers and operators allows them to form cooperatives, as the first step in the modernization phase.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) urged the government not to take drastic measures regarding transport modernization.

"It is the state's responsibility to efficiently subsidize the program, develop an effective communication strategy for the general public, and make PUVMP rules more understandable,” the CHR said in a statement on Jan. 12.

The commission also warned that “adhering strictly to rigid consolidation deadlines may jeopardize PUV operators’ right to a sustainable livelihood.”

“Given the economic and financial implications of the PUVMP, the majority of the program’s financial burden will fall on drivers and operators. It is worth noting that the vast majority of PUV operators are from the vulnerable sector,” the CHR said.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, head of Catholic charity, Caritas Philippines, called for a “just and inclusive” transition of jeepney modernization.

“We urge the government to ensure a just transition that protects the livelihoods of jeepney operators and drivers, who are the backbone of our transportation system, while also laying the groundwork for a more efficient, interconnected, and cost-effective mass transport network that benefits all,” Bagaforo said in a Jan. 8 statement.

“We welcome the government’s commitment to improve public transportation. However, we cannot condone a modernization process that disregards the human cost,” added Bagaforo.

He said that the affected families of the drivers and operators “are not just statistics; they are our neighbors, our brothers and sisters” who must not be pushed to “fall through the cracks during this transition.”

Bagaforo urged the government to ensure livelihood and skills development assistance to the displaced drivers and said the authorities should invest in local jeepney manufacturers for a “clean, efficient and sustainable” public transport system.

The modernization program “should not be implemented in a way that violates the economic rights and dignity of the jeepney drivers and operators,” Philippine Misereor Partnership, Inc. (PMPI), a network of more than 250 Church faith-based groups and non-governmental organizations said in statement on Jan. 11.

The group said it acknowledges the need to rehabilitate the country’s public vehicles for clean air and better service.

“No one should be left behind on the path to progress,” the PMPI stated.

Manibela transport group reported that about 30,000 jeepneys in Metro Manila alone have not been consolidated for the modernization program.

The group’s leader Mar Valbuena said they hope the Supreme Court would heed their appeal and issue temporary relief against the looming jeepney phase out.

“We are asking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Supreme Court to listen to our demand. We are appealing that our franchise should not be taken from us and that we should not be declared colorum on Feb 1. Why are you keen on taking away our livelihood?” Villanueva said.

