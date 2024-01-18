23 killed in Thai fireworks factory explosion

The blast occurred at around 3:00 pm (0800 GMT) near Sala Khao township, in central Suphan Buri province

This handout from the Novice Kaew Suphanburi Highway Rescue Association taken and released on Jan. 17 shows smoke rising after an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sala Khao township in Thailand's Suphan Buri province. (Photo: AFP)

Twenty-three people have died after an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand on Wednesday, the provincial governor said.

Images shared by the local rescue service showed metal debris littered on the ground and a huge plume of black smoke.

The blast occurred at around 3:00 pm (0800 GMT) near Sala Khao township, in central Suphan Buri province.

"We received reports from EOD team that there were 23 confirmed dead," Nattapat Suwanprateep, Suphan Buri province governor, told AFP, referencing the Explosive Ordinance Disposal group.

There was no indication of what may have caused the explosion.

However, Nattapat said officials were investigating what may have triggered the incident.

"The factory was operating legally with valid licenses," he said.

Police officers said the surrounding area had not been damaged.

"Glass windows on one house have been affected by the explosion but no other reports," Nattapat said.

Police Lieutenant General Naiyawat Phademchid told AFP Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin -- currently in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum -- had been informed of the incident.

"Estimate of 20 deaths, however, we cannot confirm the official death toll," said the police officer, who is responsible for lower western Thailand.

He said that officials were sealing the surrounding area, and would begin to identify the bodies once the situation had stabilized, without going into further details.

"There were on average about 20 to 30 people working at this factory every day," he said.

In an official statement posted online, Prime Minister Srettha expressed his sorrow for the families of those killed.

Srettha also ordered an investigation into whether the workshop was operating illegally, as well as the cause of the incident.

Accidents common

Explosions at workshops producing firecrackers and other pyrotechnics are not uncommon in Thailand.

At least 10 people died after an explosion in a fireworks warehouse in Sungai Kolok town in southern Narathiwat province last year.

The blast was believed to have been caused by welding during construction work on the building, and police later sought the owners on charges of negligence.

Last year 11 people were also injured when a fireworks factory exploded in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

The Southeast Asian kingdom also has a poor safety record in the construction sector and deadly accidents are common.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News