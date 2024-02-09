Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children

Church officials in Sri Lanka plan to petition for the canonization of hundreds of Catholics killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019. The petition to the Vatican will be submitted on April 21.

The Church wants the slain Catholics to be declared “martyrs of faith” as they all died because of their faith, Oblate Father Rohan Silva, the chairman of the Colombo-based Center for Society and Religion stated adding that it has also filed a petition with the United Nations Human Rights Commission demanding justice for the Easter Sunday victims.

Demonstrators light candles during a silent protest to pay respect to the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings at three churches and three deluxe hotels that killed almost three hundred people, on the day to mark the third anniversary of the attacks near the president's office in Colombo on April 21, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Suicide bombers allegedly linked to local extremist outfit, National Thowheed Jamath, carried out coordinated attacks on April 21, 2019, targeting three churches and three luxury hotels.

The terror attack left 279 people including 37 foreigners dead and scores injured. Most of the victims were Catholics who flocked to churches to attend Easter Sunday Mass.

Filipino bishops have urged the Catholic-majority nation’s allies to defend Filipino fishermen’s rights over the West Philippine Sea, which has turned into a naval flashpoint between neighboring China and the US. This is the first time that prelates in the country are taking a stern stand on the maritime dispute.

In a statement issued on Monday, they said, “It is permissible -- even morally necessary -- to have recourse to the friendship of our allies who can help us defend what is ours. The friction over competing sovereignty claims in the West Philippine Sea increased since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. became president in June 2022.

Philippine sailors look on as the US Navy’s USS Ralph Johnson guided missile destroyer (right) and the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Jose Rizal sail through waters west of Palawan in the South China Sea on Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

In December last year, a Philippine boat and a Chinese ship collided near a contested reef. Before that, the Philippines conducted two separate joint air and sea patrols with allies US and Australia. An international tribunal refuted China's claims of 90 percent sovereignty in 2016.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague also invalidated China’s nine-dash line, affirming the Philippines’ exclusive right to fish within 200 nautical miles from its baseline. However, Beijing does not abide by the order and has denied allegations made by the Philippines government.

A group of Catholics in South Korea's Daegu archdiocese joined an open-air Mass in a forest as part of a campaign to oppose a development plan that allegedly threatens a major wetland.

The Life and Peace Mass held at Palhyeon Wetland last week drew dozens of Catholics as well as environmentalists. Father Benedict Lim Sung-ho, chairman of the Archdiocesan Committee on Ecology and Environment who led the liturgy said it was the first of planned monthly masses in the forest.

Father Benedict Lim Sung-ho presides over the Life and Peace Mass at Palhyeon Wetland in Daegu, South Korea on Jan. 27. (Photo: Catholic Times)

The Palhyeon Wetlands located on the Kumho River is one of Daegu's three major wetlands. The others are Anan and Dalseong. It is home to 300-year-old red-leaf pillow trees and hosts many wildlife species including eagle owls, whooper swans, and whooping geese.

Church leaders and environmentalists have expressed concern over a government plan to construct a pedestrian bridge over the wetland, which they say would cause deforestation and endanger wildlife and biodiversity.

Two Islamic organizations in Indonesia have won this year’s Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, with millions of members in the largest Muslim nation in the world, were conferred the award in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The prize marks the fifth anniversary of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which Pope Francis signed with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, grand Imam of Al-Azhar, during a visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Yahya Cholil Staquf (left), chairman of Nandlatul Ulama, and Haedar Nashir, chairman of Muhammadiyah. (Photo: Youtube)

The Ulama, founded in 1926, has organized several inter-religious and inter-cultural conferences, including the Asia-Africa Islamic Conference and the World Conference on Religion and Peace. Its diplomatic efforts helped secure the release of South Korean personnel held hostages held by the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2007.

Muhammadiyah was founded in 1912 and has built schools and universities in Christian-majority regions like Papua and East Nusa Tenggara. It played a role in resolving conflicts in the southern Philippines and southern Thailand and has carried out humanitarian aid to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

Christian leaders in India's Madhya Pradesh state are upset over its pro-Hindu government’s move to clandestinely profile Christian missionaries. Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur on Wednesday confirmed that Christian institutions received a questionnaire from the police, seeking details of missionaries.