Filipino bishops back fishermen facing ‘Chinese bullying'

The prelates called China's presence in the West Philippines Sea “aggressive incursions”

Philippine sailors look on as the US Navy’s USS Ralph Johnson guided missile destroyer (right) and the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Jose Rizal sail through waters west of Palawan in the South China Sea on Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Filipino bishops have urged the Catholic-majority nation’s allies to defend Filipino fishermen's rights over the West Philippine Sea, which has turned into a naval flashpoint between neighboring China and the US.

It is “morally necessary” for the Philippines to tap its allies to defend the West Philippine Sea if Chinese vessels continue to harass Filipino fishermen,” they said in a statement on Feb. 5.

This is the first time that prelates in the country are taking a stern stand on the maritime dispute after the bullying of Filipino fishermen increased by patrolling Chinese vessels.

The bishops released an advance copy of the statement, dated Feb. 8, signed by human rights defenders and staunch critics of the government besides Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan and Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Taytay.

The prelates have called China’s presence in the West Philippines Sea “aggressive incursions” resulting in the widespread destruction of the ocean.

“It is no secret that the aggressive incursions of the Chinese into our maritime zones are resulting in the widespread destruction of coral reefs, marine sanctuaries, and the habitat of fish and sea-dwelling animals,” they said.

The bishops said that “it is permissible -- even morally necessary -- to have recourse to the friendship of our allies who can help us defend what is ours."

The friction between China and the Philippines over competing sovereignty claims in the West Philippine Sea increased since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. became president in June 2022.

In December last year, a Philippine boat and a Chinese ship collided near a contested reef. Before that, the Philippines conducted two separate joint air and sea patrols with allies US and Australia.

An international tribunal refuted China's claims of 90 percent sovereignty in 2016.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague also invalidated China’s nine-dash line, affirming the Philippines’ exclusive right to fish within 200 nautical miles from its baseline.

However, Beijing does not abide by the order and has denied allegations made by the Philippines government.

Pursuing a policy different than his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, Marcos Jr. has moved the Philippines into the US camp.

The archipelago has seemingly become the first Southeast Asian nation to “choose” between the US and China.

In October last year, US President Joe Biden said the US would defend the Philippines in case of any attack.

In January, Marcos Jr. gave the green light for the country’s Coast Guard to conduct its second joint patrol on disputed waters with the US Coast Guard.

Fisherman's plight

Several fishermen narrated to the army personnel after their fishing boats were fired with water cannons by the Chinese coast guard on Feb. 4.

“We were just earning a living but they [Chinese] are our greatest threat now. We are afraid of what they could do because they are now using force,” Raymund Rodriguez, a 39-year-old Palawan fisherman, told UCA News.

Rodriguez confirmed they had to fish several kilometers away from their hometown in Palawan to avoid Chinese ships.

Another fisherman, James Pinona, 41, recalled being shot with a “very loud and noisy" devise.

“They had this machine that emits a very loud sound. If they shot you using that machine, it will surely damage your ears,” Pinona told UCA News.

Pinona said he got afraid of what may happen so he is fishing near the shore.

“It is ok to catch smaller fish. Even if I don’t catch any, it’s still ok. At least, I am alive,” Pinona said.

“The Church stands with them [the fishermen]. We stand with them and we bishops give voice to their fear and anxieties, their woes and their concerns,” the prelates' statement said.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News