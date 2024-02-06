News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
South Korea

Forest Mass campaign aims to save under threat Korean wetland

Govt plans to build a bridge over Daegu's Palhyeon Wetland which is home to various rare wildlife species

Father Benedict Lim Sung-ho presides over the Life and Peace Mass at Palhyeon Wetland in Daegu, South Korea on Jan. 27.

Father Benedict Lim Sung-ho presides over the Life and Peace Mass at Palhyeon Wetland in Daegu, South Korea on Jan. 27. (Photo: Catholic Times)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 06, 2024 07:30 AM GMT

Updated: February 06, 2024 08:02 AM GMT

A group of Catholics in South Korea's Daegu archdiocese joined an open-air Mass in a forest as part of a campaign to oppose a development plan that allegedly threatens a major wetland.

The Life and Peace Mass at Palhyeon Wetland on Jan. 27 drew dozens of Catholics as well as environmentalists.

It was the first of planned monthly masses in the forest, said Father Benedict Lim Sung-ho, chairman of the Archdiocesan Committee on Ecology and Environment who presided over the liturgy.

The Mass was an opportunity for Christians to understand the concept of “communion with creation,” the priest said.

"The first Mass celebrated at Palhyeon Wetlands today is a time to think about what kind of life God wants us to live for communion with creation as Christians," Lim said during the homily.

"I hope we can listen to the sounds of the osprey, zebra finch, and other migratory birds living here, 'identify' what we should do, and 'do' what we should do, just like the journey of the Magi," he said.

Church leaders and environmentalists have been concerned over a government plan to construct a pedestrian bridge over the wetland, which they say would cause deforestation and endanger wildlife and biodiversity in the area.

Members of the Daegu Environmental Movement Alliance and Environment Committee from each parish in Daegu archdiocese joined the event.

The Palhyeon Wetlands located on the Kumho River is one of Daegu's three major wetlands along with Anan and Dalseong.

Environmental groups claim the Palhyun Wetland is the most essential ecological space along the Kumho River.

It is home to 300-year-old red leaf pillow trees and hosts many wildlife species including eagle owls, whooper swans, and whooping geese.

Recently, the national government and Daegu City authorities announced the plan to build an 8-meter-high, 1.5-kilometer-long pedestrian bridge connecting both banks of the river as a convenient way for people to travel.

One side of the riverbank has several apartments which cannot be accessed directly, reports say. The proposed bridge aims to reduce inconvenience for residents.

The Palhyeon Wetlands are in danger of disappearing, says Francis Jeong Soo-geun, secretary-general of the Daegu Environmental Movement Alliance.

"We need to protect this area [and the] 14 species of statutory protected [wildlife], including the eagle owls, swans, and great egret," Jeong said.

Jeong accused the government of ignoring the environmental impact of the project.

“Local public opinion is important,” Jeong said.

Construction of the pedestrian bridge was scheduled to begin in September with a planned completion date of March 2025, the Hankyoreh newspaper reported.

Allegedly, the intervention of human beings in the delicate environment of the wetlands has caused a decline in the species living there, according to a survey by the Daegu Environmental Movement Federation, the daily reported.

The Catholic Church in South Korea has been vocal in fighting for the environment and promoting the preservation of the natural habitat of various species.

In 2022, nuns opposed the construction of the Saemangeum International Airport in North Jeolla province, citing destruction to the environment.

The airport was seen as a threat to vital mud flats supporting a local ecosystem consisting of birds, fish, and vegetation and preventing coastal erosion.

In 2021, Catholic Bishops in South Korea expressed their support for environmentalists seeking the closure of one of the country’s largest zinc smelters, Young Poong Seokpo Smelter in Bonghwa-gun of Gyeongsangbuk-do province, which was accused of polluting the environment.

* This report is brought to you in partnership with Catholic Times of Korea

