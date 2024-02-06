News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indonesian Islamic groups win Zayed Award

The winners, known for their efforts to tackle complex social threats, were hailed by Pope Francis

Yahya Cholil Staquf (left), chairman of Nandlatul Ulama, and Haedar Nashir, chairman of Muhammadiyah.

Yahya Cholil Staquf (left), chairman of Nandlatul Ulama, and Haedar Nashir, chairman of Muhammadiyah. (Photo: Youtube)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 06, 2024 09:47 AM GMT

Updated: February 06, 2024 11:14 AM GMT

Two largest Islamic organizations in Indonesia have won this year’s Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, given in honor of a pact signed by the pope with the Islamic world in 2019.

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah, with millions of members in the largest Muslim nation in the world, were conferred the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 5. They are known for their efforts to tackle complex social threats.

This prize marks the fifth anniversary of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which Pope Francis signed with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, grand Imam of Al-Azhar, during a visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Other recipients of the award are Sister Nelly León Correa, a Chilean nun working with prisoners, and Sir Magdi Yacoub, an Egyptian cardiothoracic surgeon.

In a video message, Pope Francis told the award recipients that their example would encourage others to promote “the values proposed by the Document on Human Fraternity.”

He called human fraternity a means to overcome hatred and injustice.

“During these years, we have journeyed as brothers and sisters, mindful that while respecting our different cultures and traditions, we must build fraternity in order to overcome hatred, violence, and injustice," the pope added.

Father Agustinus Heri Wibowo, executive secretary of the bishops’ commission for ecumenical and interreligious affairs, said the award was worthy for the two organizations, considering their track record.

"Friends from NU and Muhammadyah are like our own family or brothers," he said while recalling his association with them.

He said that his commission often carried out joint activities with the two organizations in distributing humanitarian aid and providing environmental advice.

On Feb. 6, Wibowo and representatives of the two organizations visited Pandeglang in Banten province, west of Jakarta, to meet with local indigenous communities.

NU chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf said the organization was proud to receive the award. He emphasized its commitment to continue fighting for fellow human beings.

NU, which was founded in 1926 and has 95 million members currently, has organized several inter-religious and inter-cultural conferences, including the Asia-Africa Islamic Conference and the World Conference on Religion and Peace.

Its diplomatic efforts helped secure the release of South Korean personnel held hostages held by the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2007.

Haedar Nashir, chairman of Muhammadiyah, said the award makes "us even more enthusiastic to continue working optimally in carrying out our humanitarian role at the local, national, regional and international levels." The outfit was founded in 1912 and has 60 million members. 

In Christian-majority regions like Papua and East Nusa Tenggara, the organization has built schools and universities, he said.

"Muhammadiyah promotes social integration of local residents, most of whom are Christians and Catholics," he said.

Muhammadiyah played a role in resolving conflicts in the southern Philippines and southern Thailand and has carried out humanitarian aid to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh, he added.

President Joko Widodo said in a statement that this award "gives us extraordinary pride” because it is the first time the award has been given to an organization in the Asian region.

