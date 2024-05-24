Pope’s special envoy attends Taiwan presidential inauguration

Indian Church group, All-Manipur Christian Organization, has mediated the first meeting for peace between tribal Christians and Meitei Hindus from Manipur state of northeast India. It came after a year of continuing violence that claimed over 200 lives, injured hundreds, and displaced more than 50,000.

Seven representatives from both the communities attended the meeting in neighboring Assam state last Friday. The peace talks were held at a facility run by the Salesian congregation in state capital Guwahati.

A child takes a nap inside a relief camp in India's Manipur on July 25, 2023. There is no end in sight to the one-year-old violence in the northeastern state bordering Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)

A Church official associated with the meeting said both groups agreed to reach out to their people “with a positive mind.” The ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year after tribal groups protested a demand for tribal status for Meitei Hindus, who make up the majority.

The ruling governments in the state and the center faced widespread criticism for failing to diffuse division and violence in Manipur.

Children in Tibet have resorted to a unique form of protest to denounce China’s repressive rule. The Chinese Communist Party has been encouraging domestic Chinese and international tourists to visit renowned Buddhist temples and take photographs with monks.

This prompted Tibetan children and youth in Nagku of Northern Tibet to use the traditional “urduo” ropes or whips made of yak or goat hair as a form of protest.

A young Tibetan girl uses an 'urduo' rope in this undated image. (Photo: Bitter Winter via Weibo)

The ropes are used by herdsmen to drive cattle and to throw stones to scare away wild animals. The children use the “urduo” when trains with tourists pass their area and whip the passing trains or throw small stones, which they say are not intended to hurt anyone.

Beijing annexed Tibet in the 1950s and brutally crushed all forms of dissent. Beijing is also accused of attempts to systematically destroy Tibetan culture and Tibetan Buddhism to assert more control over the region.

Filipino advocacy groups have urged the government to immediately drop terror charges against 27 activists, including two Catholic priests, who are accused of financing communist insurgents in Negros Island by the military.

The activists are associated with the Community Empowerment Resource Network based in Cebu City in the central Philippines. They are charged with funding a front of the NPA or New People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Members of the communists' armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), walk past a hammer and sickle flag displayed in a village as they mark the 46th anniversary of its founding, on the southern island of Mindanao, on Dec. 26, 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Designated as a terrorist group by the government, the NPA has been involved in communist insurgency for over five decades. Following the indictment, Cebu City’s regional court issued arrest warrants against the accused, but they managed to secure bail.

Rights groups allege that successive governments have exploited anti-terror laws to brand activists and critics as communist sympathizers to muzzle dissent for years.

Police in Indonesia’s Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province named a Catholic politician as a suspect in a human trafficking case that triggered protests from rights activists and Church groups.

Yuvinus Solo, an elected member of the local legislative council in Catholic-majority Flores Island, which is part of the province, was named as a suspect last Friday. This came after protests in Flores over a recent case that involved dozens of local workers who were sent to work in an oil palm plantation illegally.

Catholic students hold a protest in Sikka Regency in Indonesia's Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province on May 13 to demand a quick handling of a human trafficking case. (Photo supplied)

Their employer was reportedly abusive which led to the death of a worker, sparking uproar in Flores. If convicted, Solo faces 3-15 years in jail and a maximum fine equivalent of 37000 US Dollars.

Impoverished East Nusa Tenggara Province tops the list of Indonesian provinces with a high rate of human trafficking. The province reported 185 cases of trafficking last year.

Sixty Indians rescued from scam compounds in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville will return home following protests from more than 300 of their compatriots. The victims were allegedly duped into accepting false job offers at the Jinbei-4 compound — a casino complex that has been tied to human trafficking.