Cyclone Remal unleashes fury in Bangladesh, India

Rescuers in Papua New Guinea have continued a frantic search for survivors following a massive landslide in remote highlands that reportedly left scores dead under the towering mounds of rubble and mud.

The disaster hit an isolated part of Enga province in the early hours of May 24 when many villagers were at home asleep. The rescue efforts were hampered by the rugged terrains and damage to major roads.

This handout photo by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on May 25 shows locals walking on top of a landslide at Yambali Village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. (Photo: AFP)

The Red Cross estimated that as many as 500 people could be injured or dead. Images showed a scene of total devastation, with a vast bite of earth cleaved from densely vegetated Mount Mungalo.

The landslide left car-size boulders, felled trees, and dirt that stretched down toward the valley floor. The landslide occurred following frequent heavy rains. In March, another landslide killed at least 23 people.

Christians have started returning home amid a tense calm following a recent Muslim mob attack over alleged blasphemy on their colony in eastern Pakistan. At least 50 families out of a total of 200 fled their homes after Nazir Masih was accused of defaming Islam by allegedly burning pages of the Quran.

About half of the residents at Mujahid colony in Sargodha district in Punjab province are Catholics. Police arrested 28 persons allegedly involved in the attack last Saturday. The 74-year-old Masih was injured in the attack and received treatment in a hospital.

Police stand guard outside the rehabilitated Saint John Church, months after attacks over alleged blasphemy, in Jaranwala in Punjab province on Dec. 25, 2023. On May 25 this year, another mob attack took place over blasphemy in the vital province. (Photo: AFP)

The mob burned down two houses in the colony and a shoe factory owned by Masih. Police also rescued his family members and their whereabouts are still unknown.

Following the attack, security has been beefed up in the area to avert further violence. The attack sparked street protests from Christians in major cities. The protesters called for justice and an end to persecution of Christians.

The daily activities of India’s second-largest Christian denomination, the Church of South India, have come to a standstill due to a Supreme Court order. Last week, the top court restrained government administrators from exercising their power until the next hearing on July 8.

A Church official lamented that the routine administration is being hampered as there is no one to manage the daily affairs. The official feared whether church-based workers would get their salaries for this month.

CSI pastors attend a meeting in the southern city Madurai on March 26. (Photo: csi1947.com)

On April 12, the Madras High Court in Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state, appointed two retired judges as administrators of the Church with powers to handle finances and to conduct elections to the Synod, the Church’s top decision-making body.

It came after a group of the laity leveled corruption charges against former Synod moderator Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam. The Church has more than four million members in India and Sri Lanka.

In a show of generosity and harmony, Sri Lankan Catholics engaged in voluntary community service and almsgiving during the weeklong annual Buddhist festival of Vesak. The festival from May 21-27 commemorated the birth, enlightenment and death of Lord Buddha.

Religious leaders say the festival offered an opportunity for Sri Lankans to foster harmony and reconciliation amid ongoing stiff economic challenges. In Negombo, known as the “Little Rome” thanks to its large Catholic community, Catholics set up more than a hundred food stalls to offer meals and water to Buddhists who visited temples.

Buddhist devotees arrive to offer prayers amid rainfall at the Kelaniya Buddhist Temple during the 'Vesak festival' to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, on May 23. (Photo: AFP)

The local marketplace was full of stalls serving coffee, biscuits, vegetable soup, noodles, fried rice, peanuts, bread, cakes, herbal drinks, milk, soft drinks, and ice cream. Many Catholic households and Church-run institutions helped decorate the streets with Vesak lanterns and other decorations.

Buddhists constitute 70.2 percent while Catholics make up 7.4 percent of Sri Lanka’s estimated 22 million people.

Chinese academics and activists have expressed concern over the rapidly diminishing access to online information in the communist-ruled nation. They have blamed the country’s strict censorship laws for the loss of online archives, particularly about the country's recent history.