Cyclone Remal unleashes fury in Bangladesh, India

A powerful cyclone hit Bangladesh and India, leaving dozens of people dead, scores injured and a trail of mass destruction days after a deadly landslide killed scores in Papua New Guinea
Updated: May 31, 2024 12:08 PM GMT
Powerful Cyclone Remal battered southern Bangladesh and eastern India between Sunday and Monday and left a trail of destruction. At least 21 people were reportedly killed in Bangladesh where the cyclone hit 19 districts affecting at least 3.75 million people.
The storm uprooted thousands of trees, toppled thousands of electric poles, flooded hundreds of coastal villages, damaged over 50,000 houses, washed away thousands of fish farms, and devastated crops in vast areas.
At least 2.75 million people lived without power for three days. In India, the cyclone reportedly killed at least 24 people. Seventeen people were killed in landslides in Mizoram state on Tuesday when a stone quarry collapsed.
Another six people died in West Bengal state. Climatologists say the frequency and intensity of natural disasters like cyclones have increased due to climate change.
A child stands by his destroyed house in Patuakhali on May 28. Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in low-lying Bangladesh and neighboring India on May 26 left at least 31 people dead, destroyed thousands of homes, smashed seawalls and flooded cities across the two countries. (Photo: AFP)
Rescuers in Papua New Guinea have continued a frantic search for survivors following a massive landslide in remote highlands that reportedly left scores dead under the towering mounds of rubble and mud.
The disaster hit an isolated part of Enga province in the early hours of May 24 when many villagers were at home asleep. The rescue efforts were hampered by the rugged terrains and damage to major roads.
This handout photo by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on May 25 shows locals walking on top of a landslide at Yambali Village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. (Photo: AFP)
The Red Cross estimated that as many as 500 people could be injured or dead. Images showed a scene of total devastation, with a vast bite of earth cleaved from densely vegetated Mount Mungalo.
The landslide left car-size boulders, felled trees, and dirt that stretched down toward the valley floor. The landslide occurred following frequent heavy rains. In March, another landslide killed at least 23 people.
Christians have started returning home amid a tense calm following a recent Muslim mob attack over alleged blasphemy on their colony in eastern Pakistan. At least 50 families out of a total of 200 fled their homes after Nazir Masih was accused of defaming Islam by allegedly burning pages of the Quran.
About half of the residents at Mujahid colony in Sargodha district in Punjab province are Catholics. Police arrested 28 persons allegedly involved in the attack last Saturday. The 74-year-old Masih was injured in the attack and received treatment in a hospital.
Police stand guard outside the rehabilitated Saint John Church, months after attacks over alleged blasphemy, in Jaranwala in Punjab province on Dec. 25, 2023. On May 25 this year, another mob attack took place over blasphemy in the vital province. (Photo: AFP)
The mob burned down two houses in the colony and a shoe factory owned by Masih. Police also rescued his family members and their whereabouts are still unknown.
Following the attack, security has been beefed up in the area to avert further violence. The attack sparked street protests from Christians in major cities. The protesters called for justice and an end to persecution of Christians.
The daily activities of India’s second-largest Christian denomination, the Church of South India, have come to a standstill due to a Supreme Court order. Last week, the top court restrained government administrators from exercising their power until the next hearing on July 8.
A Church official lamented that the routine administration is being hampered as there is no one to manage the daily affairs. The official feared whether church-based workers would get their salaries for this month.
CSI pastors attend a meeting in the southern city Madurai on March 26. (Photo: csi1947.com)
On April 12, the Madras High Court in Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state, appointed two retired judges as administrators of the Church with powers to handle finances and to conduct elections to the Synod, the Church’s top decision-making body.
It came after a group of the laity leveled corruption charges against former Synod moderator Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam. The Church has more than four million members in India and Sri Lanka.
In a show of generosity and harmony, Sri Lankan Catholics engaged in voluntary community service and almsgiving during the weeklong annual Buddhist festival of Vesak. The festival from May 21-27 commemorated the birth, enlightenment and death of Lord Buddha.
Religious leaders say the festival offered an opportunity for Sri Lankans to foster harmony and reconciliation amid ongoing stiff economic challenges. In Negombo, known as the “Little Rome” thanks to its large Catholic community, Catholics set up more than a hundred food stalls to offer meals and water to Buddhists who visited temples.
Buddhist devotees arrive to offer prayers amid rainfall at the Kelaniya Buddhist Temple during the 'Vesak festival' to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, on May 23. (Photo: AFP)
The local marketplace was full of stalls serving coffee, biscuits, vegetable soup, noodles, fried rice, peanuts, bread, cakes, herbal drinks, milk, soft drinks, and ice cream. Many Catholic households and Church-run institutions helped decorate the streets with Vesak lanterns and other decorations.
Buddhists constitute 70.2 percent while Catholics make up 7.4 percent of Sri Lanka’s estimated 22 million people.
Chinese academics and activists have expressed concern over the rapidly diminishing access to online information in the communist-ruled nation. They have blamed the country’s strict censorship laws for the loss of online archives, particularly about the country's recent history.
A Chongqing City-based scholar Wang alleged that a part of the reason archived content is quickly disappearing is the tightening of government censorship in recent years.
This photo illustration shows a screen with a Weibo search for the name of Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te, and a message saying 'According to relevant laws, regulations, and policies, the content of this topic has not been displayed,' in Beijing on May 20. (Photo: AFP)
An internet archive run by researchers at Peking University that allowed users to perform keyword searches of more than 2.5 billion historical web pages from millions of websites in Chinese is now non-functional. A test conducted by its Taiwan and Europe team showed that the site had failed to load last week.
Similarly, online content on many of China’s websites has been deleted on government orders. The content includes politically charged events like the June 4, 1989, massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square.
A court in Hong Kong found 14 pro-democracy activists guilty of subversion in the biggest case under Beijing-imposed repressive national security law. They, along with 31 others who pleaded guilty, could be sentenced to life imprisonment later this year.
The draconian law criminalizes various forms of dissent and is seen as a tool to curb freedom of expression and association in the former British colony. It was imposed in 2020 following massive, often violent pro-democracy protests that engulfed the city.
Police try to control media personnel outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong on May 30. (Photo: AFP)
The state prosecutors charged 47 people from across a wide cross-section of society with subversion, saying their political activities were aimed at bringing down the government.
They include politicians, former lawmakers, government officials and activists. Rights groups and Western governments have accused Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing regime of cracking down on democracy and curtailing freedoms promised when Britain handed over the city to China in 1997.
Indonesian rights activists have hailed the acquittal of an environmentalist as a victory for those fighting ecological degradation despite repression from state and non-state actors.
The Semarang High Court in Central Java province issued a verdict ordering the acquittal of Daniel Frits Maurits Tangkilisan last Thursday.
Indonesian environmentalist Daniel Frits Maurits Tangkilisan was released from detention by the Semarang High Court in Central Java province on May 23. (Photo supplied)
It overturned the ruling from the Jepara District Court on April 4 that sentenced him to seven months in prison on charges of “inciting hatred towards certain groups based on their ethnicity, religion, and race” under the Law on Electronic and Information Transaction. He was charged for a post on Facebook that criticized illegal shrimp farming in a protected national park in northeastern Jepara Regency.
The former lecturer drew the ire of private farms engaged in illegal shrimp farming in collaboration with state officials. He is the fifth environmental activist jailed for activism during the administration of former President Joko Widodo.
Police in a central Philippines town have yet to trace and nab the man who allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 75-year-old Catholic nun days ago.
Sister Maria Gemma Onipa, a member of the Lady of Peace religious order, was shot by an unknown gunman in the village of Burabod, Kawayan town in Biliran province last Sunday.
Philippine police inspect a crime scene where a suspected drug dealer was shot to death in 2017 in an undisclosed site. The country is ranked among the nations with high level of impunity for serious crimes like killings. (Photo: AFP)
The nun survived the attack thanks to quick treatment including surgery in an undisclosed hospital.
Police said the nun is now “safe” and recuperating well. Police, however, confirmed that the suspect was identified as a male wearing a yellow jacket.
The motive and location of the suspect are yet to be ascertained. Shooting and killing of priests and religious personnel and consequent impunity are not new in the Philippines.
On Jan. 24, 2021, Catholic priest Rene Bayang Regalado was shot to death by a group of gunmen at Malaybalay town, in Mindanao Island in southern Philippines.
On May 28 that year, an 80-year-old former priest and peace negotiator Rustico Tan was shot dead while asleep on the remote island of Pilar, Camotes in Cebu Province of the central Philippines.
