Myanmar’s army bombs villages to stop advancing rebels

Christians in the eastern Indian state of Odisha have taken a "wait and watch" approach after the Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party won a landslide in the state assembly election.

Odisha is among the states where Christians face a high level of persecution. A deadly anti-Christian riot in Odisha’s Kandhamal district claimed about 100 lives in 2008. The BJP pulled a stunning victory in the just concluded election by defeating the Biju Janata Dal, a secular party that ruled the state for 24 years.

The ruins of a church in Sikoketa village in Kandhamal district after the riots of August 2008. (Photo: UCAN files)

The BJP also won the national election for a third consecutive term. The results were declared on June 4. Church leaders said BJP’s first victory on its own strength in Odisha is a matter of concern as many Christians are yet to fully recover from the trauma of the 2008 riot by Hindu groups.

Odisha also made headlines in 1999 after Hindu extremists burned to death Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons.

About 500 farmers marched on the streets of Philippine capital Manila and hundreds of others across the country to slam the government for delay and poor implementation of an agrarian reform scheme adopted 36 years ago.

On Monday, farmers from various nearby provinces gathered outside the Department of Agrarian Reform headquarters in Quezon City to express their grievances. The demonstrators called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to immediately complete agrarian reform and distribute land to beneficiary farmers under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program and other land reform laws.

Farmers and activists march toward Philippine capital Manila on June 6 to demand quick implementation of agrarian reform and distribution of land to beneficiary farmers. (Photo: Jimmy A. Domingo)

The farmers’ protests received backing from farmers’ groups and civil society associations. Thousands of beneficiary farmers are supposed to get government certificates to acquire the rights to their farmlands, which is expected to break the monopoly of the powerful landlords.

Critics say the tardy progress of the scheme is due to strong opposition from influential landlords and corporations as well as a lack of political will from successive governments.

An independent South Korean commission’s report found that North Korean communists massacred dozens of Christians during the Korean War accusing them of being collaborators of the West.

In the report released on Wednesday, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission urged the South Korean government to take measures to support the families of the victims. The report said 54 Christians were murdered at Byeongchon Church in September of 1950. It also asked Seoul to seek an apology from Pyongyang on behalf of the victims and their family members.

People visit graves at the National Cemetery as South Korea marks Memorial Day, which honors those who died during the 1950-53 Korean War and in other operations while serving their country, in Seoul on June 6. (Photo: AFP)

The commission said among the victims 30 were women and 24 men. The Byeongchon church massacre was the third case of victimization of prisoners of war based on their religious views.

Previous cases investigated by the commission included the murder of Christians in Jeonbuk and Catholics in Chungcheong. Media reports say about 1,700 Christians were killed for their faith by North Korean forces during the war.

Three international judges announced they were quitting Hong Kong judiciary amid declining freedoms and rights in the former British colony. Canadian judge Beverley McLachlin announced Tuesday that she would stand down from the Court of Final Appeal once her term ends on July 29.

Last Friday, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung announced with “regrets” that he had received letters of resignation from former UK Supreme Court judges Jonathan Sumption and Lawrence Collins.

Judges wearing robes and horsehair wigs attend a ceremony held to mark the opening of the legal year in Hong Kong on Jan 22, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Judge Collins later said that he resigned from the Court of Final Appeal due to the “political situation” in Hong Kong, widely seen as a veiled reference to the national security law which has triggered a Beijing-inspired crackdown on dissent since mid-2020.

Since the British handover to China in 1997, Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the mini constitution, permitted recruiting judges from outside. Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government defended the national security law and judiciary and accused Britain of attempting to interfere in internal legal affairs.

Catholic Church and rights groups in Sri Lanka urged the government not to delay presidential elections and decried attempts to hold a referendum to extend the term of embattled President Ranil Wickremesinghe.