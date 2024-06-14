Myanmar’s army bombs villages to stop advancing rebels

Myanmar’s embattled military junta is resorting to indiscriminate bombings and brutal atrocities to hold back advancing rebel forces
In a desperate attempt to stop the advancing Arakan Army rebels, Myanmar military junta has stepped up aerial bombings in western Rakhine state. The military carried out 16 airstrikes in one morning around the state capital, Sittwe.
Local residents expressed fear they might be used as a shield in the battle. At least 10 civilians were injured in the strikes as of Tuesday. The Arakan Army said the military’s indiscriminate bombings targeted towns, villages, hospitals, clinics, markets, schools, monasteries, and civilian movement areas.
Local media reports say at least 13 people including three Buddhist monks were killed in military offensives in the past week at a Sagaing monastery southwest of Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.
Earlier this month, nearly 80 people were massacred by a military battalion in Rakhine state. The exiled National Unity Government said it wants to refer atrocities of the military to the international criminal courts for trial.
A destroyed Buddhist monastery following fighting between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army in a village in Rakhine state on May 21. (Photo: AFP)
Christians in the eastern Indian state of Odisha have taken a "wait and watch" approach after the Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party won a landslide in the state assembly election.
Odisha is among the states where Christians face a high level of persecution. A deadly anti-Christian riot in Odisha’s Kandhamal district claimed about 100 lives in 2008. The BJP pulled a stunning victory in the just concluded election by defeating the Biju Janata Dal, a secular party that ruled the state for 24 years.
The ruins of a church in Sikoketa village in Kandhamal district after the riots of August 2008. (Photo: UCAN files)
The BJP also won the national election for a third consecutive term. The results were declared on June 4. Church leaders said BJP’s first victory on its own strength in Odisha is a matter of concern as many Christians are yet to fully recover from the trauma of the 2008 riot by Hindu groups.
Odisha also made headlines in 1999 after Hindu extremists burned to death Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons.
About 500 farmers marched on the streets of Philippine capital Manila and hundreds of others across the country to slam the government for delay and poor implementation of an agrarian reform scheme adopted 36 years ago.
On Monday, farmers from various nearby provinces gathered outside the Department of Agrarian Reform headquarters in Quezon City to express their grievances. The demonstrators called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to immediately complete agrarian reform and distribute land to beneficiary farmers under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program and other land reform laws.
Farmers and activists march toward Philippine capital Manila on June 6 to demand quick implementation of agrarian reform and distribution of land to beneficiary farmers. (Photo: Jimmy A. Domingo)
The farmers’ protests received backing from farmers’ groups and civil society associations. Thousands of beneficiary farmers are supposed to get government certificates to acquire the rights to their farmlands, which is expected to break the monopoly of the powerful landlords.
Critics say the tardy progress of the scheme is due to strong opposition from influential landlords and corporations as well as a lack of political will from successive governments.
An independent South Korean commission’s report found that North Korean communists massacred dozens of Christians during the Korean War accusing them of being collaborators of the West.
In the report released on Wednesday, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission urged the South Korean government to take measures to support the families of the victims. The report said 54 Christians were murdered at Byeongchon Church in September of 1950. It also asked Seoul to seek an apology from Pyongyang on behalf of the victims and their family members.
People visit graves at the National Cemetery as South Korea marks Memorial Day, which honors those who died during the 1950-53 Korean War and in other operations while serving their country, in Seoul on June 6. (Photo: AFP)
The commission said among the victims 30 were women and 24 men. The Byeongchon church massacre was the third case of victimization of prisoners of war based on their religious views.
Previous cases investigated by the commission included the murder of Christians in Jeonbuk and Catholics in Chungcheong. Media reports say about 1,700 Christians were killed for their faith by North Korean forces during the war.
Three international judges announced they were quitting Hong Kong judiciary amid declining freedoms and rights in the former British colony. Canadian judge Beverley McLachlin announced Tuesday that she would stand down from the Court of Final Appeal once her term ends on July 29.
Last Friday, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung announced with “regrets” that he had received letters of resignation from former UK Supreme Court judges Jonathan Sumption and Lawrence Collins.
Judges wearing robes and horsehair wigs attend a ceremony held to mark the opening of the legal year in Hong Kong on Jan 22, 2024. (Photo: AFP)
Judge Collins later said that he resigned from the Court of Final Appeal due to the “political situation” in Hong Kong, widely seen as a veiled reference to the national security law which has triggered a Beijing-inspired crackdown on dissent since mid-2020.
Since the British handover to China in 1997, Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the mini constitution, permitted recruiting judges from outside. Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government defended the national security law and judiciary and accused Britain of attempting to interfere in internal legal affairs.
Catholic Church and rights groups in Sri Lanka urged the government not to delay presidential elections and decried attempts to hold a referendum to extend the term of embattled President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
During a gathering in the national capital on Tuesday, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said the government’s bid to retain power is contrary to the people’s aspirations and rights.
Ranil Wickremesinghe (left), attending his swearing in ceremony at the President's Palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 14, 2022. (Sir Lanka President's Office via AFP-JIJI)
Opposition parties and activists have been protesting ever since a top leader of the ruling United National Party hinted at a possible referendum to extend Wickremesinghe's term. Wickremesinghe has faced widespread criticism for failing to revive the ailing economy and using power to muzzle dissent.
Critics accused him of attempting to cover up corruption and rights violations by the powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty that ruled Sri Lanka since 2005 and pushed the country into bankruptcy. The Election Commission said the presidential election should be held between Sept. 17 and Oct. 17.
Church officials and activists in Pakistan have criticized a government order that has banned issuing passports to citizens seeking asylum abroad terming it as an unjust and unacceptable step.
In a communication, the Directorate General Immigration and Passports headquarters asked its offices to stop issuing passports to those seeking asylum or already living on asylum “in the best national interest.” The “confidential” communication was published in local media on Tuesday.
Pakistani refugees are seen in a temporary room after being released on bail from detention in Thailand's capital Bangkok in this file image. (AFP)
Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan, said the new policy is an "attempt to satisfy the concerns of the international community over recent attacks on religious minorities." He added instead of lopsided policies, the government "should enforce measures to protect religious minorities."
Due to constant persecution by Islamic hardliners, hundreds of Christians and other minorities have fled Pakistan over the years. Many Christians are living in various countries including Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka as refugees and asylum seekers.
Global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch has urged the Vietnamese government to release prominent journalist, blogger and author Huy Duc.
In a statement last Friday, the group said Duc has been unjustly detained and held incommunicado under a sweeping law frequently used to crush dissent. Hanoi police detained Duc on June 1 and his family was informed of the arrest a week later. Media reports say neither his lawyer nor his family have been permitted to meet with him since his detention.
Vietnamese journalist, blogger, and author Huy Duc was detained by Hanoi police on June 1. (Photo: hrw.org)
Duc is one of the most influential Vietnamese political commentators on Facebook with some 350,000 followers. He came under fire after criticizing the concentration of power in Vietnam’s notoriously repressive Ministry of Public Security. The ministry was formerly led by the new president To Lam.
He also criticized the shortcomings of a recent anti-corruption campaign led by Communist Party leadership. Duc’s Facebook page has been taken down since the arrest and is no longer accessible.
A new survey found that nearly half of young residents surveyed in Macau between the ages of 18 and 34 have no plans to get married within five years. The survey conducted by the Women’s General Association of Macau was released last Thursday. It was carried out in April among 925 respondents.
The survey found that three major factors contributed to the young people’s views on marriage and childbearing – financial considerations, compatibility with their partners, and the individual outlook towards marriage and career.
Young musicians take part in a competition in Macau on Oct. 6, 2023. Income levels have affected youth’s attitudes toward marriage and childbirth in the autonomous region on the south coast of China. (Photo: AFP)
It revealed that both high-income and low-income respondents were less interested in marriage and family life. As in other regions of China such as Hong Kong, Macau has been experiencing a low birth rate in recent times.
The official data showed the number of live births in 2023 declined by 14.5 percent year-on-year. The overall population has seen 0.1 percent negative growth in 2023.
Indonesian Catholic bishops have rejected to accept mining permits offered to religious groups by the administration of outgoing President Joko Widodo.
Church leaders have also urged all Catholic organizations to uphold human dignity, justice, solidarity, subsidiarity, common good, and maintain the integrity of creation in their work.
Villagers stand on their family land as they watch a nickel mining operation on Wawonii Island, Indonesia. (Photo: Adek Berry/AFP)
However, a Catholic leader who asked not to be named said the move was good as religious groups can strengthen their organizations with business.
Widodo signed a decree on May 30 opening the path for religious groups to manage concessions to "improve social welfare."
Environmental watchdog Mining Advocacy Network slammed the regulation as the government's attempt to keep and control natural resources for the benefit of elites.
It alleged the move is “a gratitude from Jokowi to religious groups for supporting him during his two terms" and seeks to maintain his political influence.
