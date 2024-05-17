News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar military bombings hit two churches

Churches in Christian-majority Chin state have come under attack as the military seeks to regain control of a key town
A Myanmar junta air strike destroyed this Baptist church in Ramthlo, Falam township, Chin state on Aug. 12, 2023. Aerial bombings on May 11-12 left a Catholic Church and a Baptist Church damaged.

A Myanmar junta air strike destroyed this Baptist church in Ramthlo, Falam township, Chin state on Aug. 12, 2023. Aerial bombings on May 11-12 left a Catholic Church and a Baptist Church damaged. (Photo: RFA/Citizen Journalist)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 17, 2024 08:46 AM GMT
Updated: May 17, 2024 08:51 AM GMT

Aerial bombings by military junta have left a Catholic Church and a Baptist Church damaged in a village in the Christian-majority Chin state in western Myanmar, says a report.

The churches in the village of Lungtak near the town of Tonzang were hit as the military launched an offensive to flush out ethnic rebels from the area between May 11 and 12, Fides news agency reported on May 15.

The bombardment also destroyed five houses, prompting terrified villagers to flee their homes.

The affected Catholic Church is under Kalay Diocese and the local parish priest Titus En Za Khan managed to flee to nearby forests with local Catholics to escape bombings.

"The violence continues to impact the civilian population, especially in the area of Sagaing, part of the diocese of Kalay," a local Catholic told Fides.

In Chin state, which shares borders with India and Bangladesh, the military has been engaged in a deadly battle to regain control of the territories from several ethnic armed rebel groups including the Chin National Army (CNA) and Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA).

Due to ongoing fighting, a humanitarian crisis is prevailing in the state, according to the Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO), an NGO with special advisory status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The military’s indiscriminate attacks including aerial bombings on civilian homes, schools and churches have worsened the crisis in the various parts of the state, CHRO said.

Reports say the military has intensified attacks in Chin state after resistance fighters from Chin, Magwe and Rakhine areas joined by newly emerged People’s Defense Forces (PDF) recently captured the strategically important town of Kyindwe in the Chin Hills of the Arakan Mountains.

The 2021 military coup that toppled the democratically elected civilian government of the National League for Democracy (NLD) plunged Myanmar into a civil war.

The coup pushed Myanmar to military rule again after a brief stint of democracy in a country that endured iron-fisted military rule for about five decades since independence from Britain in 1948.

The military attempted to crush strong anti-coup protesters across the country with brute force, leaving thousands killed, injured, and arrested.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The junta forces targeted churches, church-run organizations and Christian villages as some of the states including Chin, Shan, Kachin, and Kayah are predominantly Christian where largely Christian ethnic rebels have been battling the military.

However, in recent months about 20 ethnic rebel groups joined by PDF, the armed wing of the shadowy, exiled National Unity Government (NUG), have taken control of nearly all border states of Myanmar and control about half of the nation’s territories.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Paul Toshihiro Sakai of Osaka-Takamatsu, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Zengwei Ji of Chengdu, China
Read More...
Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop John Xiaoxun Wang of Ankang, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Vincent Nellaiparambil of Bijnor , India
Read More...
Latest News
Myanmar military bombings hit two churches
Myanmar military bombings hit two churches
Patriarch says Pope to visit Turkey in 2025
Patriarch says Pope to visit Turkey in 2025
'I desired to be with them,' says Cardinal Pizzaballa in Gaza
'I desired to be with them,' says Cardinal Pizzaballa in Gaza
Pope urges global leaders to take urgent climate action
Pope urges global leaders to take urgent climate action
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.