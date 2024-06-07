India’s PM Modi wins third term with narrow majority

Police in Hong Kong detained a performance artist for the public display of his support towards the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre ahead of its 35th anniversary on Tuesday.

A group of 30 police officers took away Artist Sanmu Chan while performing a mime sequence at Causeway Bay for questioning and created a cordon to separate the artist from the media.

Sanmu Chen gestures to trace the Chinese characters of 8964 referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre in Hong Kong on June 3. (Photo: AFP)

China’s Communist regime has been up in arms against all forms of observance of the brutal massacre of June 4, 1989, that left hundreds killed and thousands injured in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The atrocities by People’s Liberation Army crushed the student-led pro-democracy protests, dubbed one of the worst chapters in China’s history.

The Chinese Communist Party banned all kinds of observance of the anniversary and detained hundreds of people in mainland China and other regions, triggering international condemnations.

A teacher and a student became the latest casualties of armed extremist groups in Rohingya refugee camps in southeast Bangladesh just across war-torn Myanmar.

Gunmen killed them last Thursday in Kutupalong camp for allegedly refusing to return to fight for the embattled military against Arakan Army fighters in Rakhine state. Charity groups say at least 1,820 Rohingya boys and young men have been secretly seized from refugee camps in Bangladesh in recent weeks to fight for the junta in Rakhine.

This photo taken on May 24 shows Rohingya refugees walking down a path at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district. (Photo: AFP)

The United Nations reported that Rohingya militants working with the Myanmar junta are recruiting refugees. The revelations sound ironic as a brutal military crackdown on the ethnic minority Muslim group left hundreds killed, thousands injured and forced more than 750,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh in 2017.

The International Crisis Group think-tank said the "tragic killings only highlight the growing threat the refugees face from Rohingya armed groups."

Catholic Church in the Philippines has offered to help thousands of people displaced by the eruption of a volcano in densely populated Negros Island in the central Philippines on Monday.

Mount Kanlaon, an active volcano, erupted, sending a five-kilometer-tall hot volcanic ash and gas column into the sky, impacting around 23,622 residents in five villages in Canlaon City. Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, which falls under Canlaon City, issued a statement pledging support and assistance to the affected communities.

Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon City on June 4, a day after the volcano erupted. (Photo: AFP)

The government ordered mandatory evacuation, suspended classes and work, and closed the tourism industry in the city following the eruption. Army and rescue personnel have been deployed and at least 40,000 food packs from the social welfare department were distributed to the five affected villages.

The civil aviation department has reported the cancellation of more than 60 flights, affecting thousands of passengers.

South Korean activists have sent 10 balloons loaded with anti-Kim Jong Un leaflets and K-pop music into North Korea, in response to hundreds of trash-filled balloons from Pyongyang, on Thursday.

North Korea has said its recent balloon blitz -- carrying bags of garbage such as cigarette butts and plastic waste -- was retaliation for previous missives sent by the activists. The Communist nation called off its campaign last Sunday but has warned it would restart if more balloons came north.

This handout photo released by the South Korean Defence Ministry on June 2 shows South Korean military officers checking unidentified objects believed to be North Korean trash from balloons that crossed the inter-Korea border, on a street in Seoul. (Photo: AFP)

South Korea has called the latest North Korean provocation "irrational" and "low-class." In South Korea, the tit-for-tat propaganda campaign was led by a North Korean defector group, Fighters for Free North Korea.

The activists said they had launched 10 balloons northward carrying 200,000 leaflets and 5,000 USB flash drives containing Korean pop music and TV shows, as well as thousands of one-dollar bills.

Indonesian environmental activists have strongly criticized the government for its decision to grant permits to religious organizations to operate mines.