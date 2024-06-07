India’s PM Modi wins third term with narrow majority

India’s Hindu-theocratic Bharatiya Janta Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third-consecutive victory in the national election but failed to gain an absolute majority
Updated: June 07, 2024 11:16 AM GMT
India’s Hindu-nationalist Bhartiya Janta Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured the third consecutive term with a reduced majority in the national election. The election results published on Tuesday saw BJP winning 240 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament, 32 seats short of an absolute majority.
However, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats allowing it to form a coalition government. On the other hand, the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance abbreviated as INDIA led by Indian National Congress won 232 seats. Modi will depend on his alliance partners to smoothly run the government.
Modi’s party and its allies were largely rejected by voters in Christian-majority states in the election. In strife-torn Manipur state, BJP candidates were defeated by Congress in the two parliamentary seats. In Nagaland, the candidate of BJP-allied National Democratic Progressive Party lost to another Congress candidate.
In Christian-majority Meghalaya, two BJP-backed candidates suffered humiliating defeats. In Mizoram, a BJP-allied party lost the election.
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carry his cut-outs as they celebrate vote counting results for India's general election in Varanasi on June 4. (Photo: AFP)
Police in Hong Kong detained a performance artist for the public display of his support towards the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre ahead of its 35th anniversary on Tuesday.
A group of 30 police officers took away Artist Sanmu Chan while performing a mime sequence at Causeway Bay for questioning and created a cordon to separate the artist from the media.
Sanmu Chen gestures to trace the Chinese characters of 8964 referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre in Hong Kong on June 3. (Photo: AFP)
China’s Communist regime has been up in arms against all forms of observance of the brutal massacre of June 4, 1989, that left hundreds killed and thousands injured in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The atrocities by People’s Liberation Army crushed the student-led pro-democracy protests, dubbed one of the worst chapters in China’s history.
The Chinese Communist Party banned all kinds of observance of the anniversary and detained hundreds of people in mainland China and other regions, triggering international condemnations.
A teacher and a student became the latest casualties of armed extremist groups in Rohingya refugee camps in southeast Bangladesh just across war-torn Myanmar.
Gunmen killed them last Thursday in Kutupalong camp for allegedly refusing to return to fight for the embattled military against Arakan Army fighters in Rakhine state. Charity groups say at least 1,820 Rohingya boys and young men have been secretly seized from refugee camps in Bangladesh in recent weeks to fight for the junta in Rakhine.
This photo taken on May 24 shows Rohingya refugees walking down a path at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district. (Photo: AFP)
The United Nations reported that Rohingya militants working with the Myanmar junta are recruiting refugees. The revelations sound ironic as a brutal military crackdown on the ethnic minority Muslim group left hundreds killed, thousands injured and forced more than 750,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh in 2017.
The International Crisis Group think-tank said the "tragic killings only highlight the growing threat the refugees face from Rohingya armed groups."
Catholic Church in the Philippines has offered to help thousands of people displaced by the eruption of a volcano in densely populated Negros Island in the central Philippines on Monday.
Mount Kanlaon, an active volcano, erupted, sending a five-kilometer-tall hot volcanic ash and gas column into the sky, impacting around 23,622 residents in five villages in Canlaon City. Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, which falls under Canlaon City, issued a statement pledging support and assistance to the affected communities.
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon City on June 4, a day after the volcano erupted. (Photo: AFP)
The government ordered mandatory evacuation, suspended classes and work, and closed the tourism industry in the city following the eruption. Army and rescue personnel have been deployed and at least 40,000 food packs from the social welfare department were distributed to the five affected villages.
The civil aviation department has reported the cancellation of more than 60 flights, affecting thousands of passengers.
South Korean activists have sent 10 balloons loaded with anti-Kim Jong Un leaflets and K-pop music into North Korea, in response to hundreds of trash-filled balloons from Pyongyang, on Thursday.
North Korea has said its recent balloon blitz -- carrying bags of garbage such as cigarette butts and plastic waste -- was retaliation for previous missives sent by the activists. The Communist nation called off its campaign last Sunday but has warned it would restart if more balloons came north.
This handout photo released by the South Korean Defence Ministry on June 2 shows South Korean military officers checking unidentified objects believed to be North Korean trash from balloons that crossed the inter-Korea border, on a street in Seoul. (Photo: AFP)
South Korea has called the latest North Korean provocation "irrational" and "low-class." In South Korea, the tit-for-tat propaganda campaign was led by a North Korean defector group, Fighters for Free North Korea.
The activists said they had launched 10 balloons northward carrying 200,000 leaflets and 5,000 USB flash drives containing Korean pop music and TV shows, as well as thousands of one-dollar bills.
Indonesian environmental activists have strongly criticized the government for its decision to grant permits to religious organizations to operate mines.
Outgoing President Joko Widodo signed a decree at the end of May, opening the path for religious groups to manage concessions to "improve social welfare." Leading environmental watchdog, Mining Advocacy Network, slammed the regulation as the government's attempt to keep and control natural resources for the benefit of elites.
This aerial picture taken on May 14, 2023, shows a general view of PT. Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), one of the biggest nickel producers in Konawe Utara. (Photo: AFP)
The group alleged that Jokowi’s move was “a transaction” between him and religious groups for their support during his two terms.
Indonesia has vast mining resources spread over its thousands of islands, with nickel as one of the main minerals. It has the world's largest nickel reserves at roughly 21 million tonnes, accounting for over a fifth of the global total.
A Pakistani Christian woman made history after she became the first member of a minority community to become an army brigadier in the Muslim-majority country.
Helen Mary Roberts is the first woman from a minority group to be promoted to the rank in 76 years in a country where the Christian community occupies the lowest rung in society and has been at the receiving end of violence.
Helen Mary Roberts. (Photo: Associated Press of Pakistan)
Brigadier Roberts is a pathologist with the Pakistan Army Medical Corps for 26 years. Rights activists and minority leaders have welcomed the decision, saying it would be an encouragement for the Christian community. In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that her promotion shows that “Pakistani women are no less than men in any field." Minority groups have suffered discrimination and persecution at the hands of Islamic hardliners for decades.
Dozens have been accused and lynched after being falsely accused of blasphemy. Elderly Christian, Nazir Masih, who was attacked by a Muslim mob in May, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Sri Lankans have paid tributes to Father Reid Shelton Fernando, a renowned human rights activist during the bitter civil war and promoter of social justice.
Fernando died at a retirement facility in the national capital, Colombo, last Saturday at the age of 80. He was buried in the cemetery of St. Charles Borromeo's Church, on the outskirts of Colombo on Monday.
Father Reid Shelton Fernando. (Photo: Supplied)
Fernando was known for extending his vocation beyond his regular Church duties to help support people from all walks of life. He was a member of the Congress of Religions and the Inter-Religious Peace Foundation. He advocated justice for war victims including people who were killed in extrajudicial executions and became victims of enforced disappearance.
The priest also compiled a theological dictionary in Sinhala, the most popular language in Sri Lanka, to popularize theology among local lay students. He also briefly headed the UCANews bureau in Sri Lanka between 2003 and 2005.
Cambodian fisher folks are bracing for hard times due to another record dry season, marred by crushing heat and low fish stocks that have become the norm over the last five years amid climate change, dams, and increased competition along the Mekong River.
Fisher people say this year is the worst in living memory with low water levels in the Mekong and the Tonle Sap, where they meet in Phnom Penh.
Sao Mas, a 64-year-old fisher-woman who depends on the Mekong River for a living, displays her catch and says this year's dry spell has been harder than last year because of lack of rain: (Photo: Vicheka Kol)
It has forced many to move upstream along Southeast Asia’s largest river system, where the water is deeper and the fish more plentiful.
Some fishermen said they can only make about 25 US dollars from fishing daily, not enough to meet their family needs due to the soaring price of fuel and other expenses.
Updated: May 31, 2024 12:08 PM GMT
Updated: May 24, 2024 11:08 AM GMT
Updated: May 17, 2024 11:12 AM GMT
Updated: May 10, 2024 11:35 AM GMT
Updated: May 03, 2024 11:14 AM GMT
Updated: Apr 26, 2024 11:29 AM GMT
Updated: Apr 19, 2024 11:32 AM GMT
Updated: Apr 12, 2024 11:30 AM GMT