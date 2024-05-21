News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Thailand ratifies UN treaty on enforced disappearances

Human rights groups want the international law enforced, not ignored
Foreign detainees are seen at an immigration detention center in Bangkok in this Jan. 21, 2019 photo. Thai authorities are accused of running a 'swap mart’ with neighboring governments to unlawfully exchange each other’s dissidents.

Foreign detainees are seen at an immigration detention center in Bangkok in this Jan. 21, 2019 photo. Thai authorities are accused of running a 'swap mart’ with neighboring governments to unlawfully exchange each other’s dissidents. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 21, 2024 08:13 AM GMT
Updated: May 21, 2024 09:00 AM GMT

Thailand has ratified the United Nations treaty on enforced disappearances taking the number of states party to the convention to 74 but rights groups are wary about Bangkok’s commitment to enforcing it.

The UN’s committee on enforced disappearances welcomed the ratification of the UN Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearance, announced alongside South Africa’s accession in “joining global efforts to prevent and eradicate this heinous crime.”

It said the ratification would legally commit Thailand to implementing UN provisions, noting the state was obliged “not to act contrary to the object and purpose” of the treaty. Thailand has recently been roundly criticized for trading exiled dissidents.

The decision to join the UN treaty was made public on May 20 and will go into affect by June 13, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.

“Thai authorities have increasingly engaged in a ‘swap mart’ with neighboring governments to unlawfully exchange each other’s dissidents,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin should break with this practice and prosecute Thai officials wrongfully collaborating with foreign governments acting on Thai soil.”

On May 16, Human Rights Watch released a report, We Thought We Were Safe: Repression and Refoulement of Refugees in Thailand, detailing an upsurge in the repression of foreign nationals seeking refugee protection in Thailand.

"Lao democracy advocates have been forcibly disappeared or killed"

It found the Thai authorities were assisting neighboring governments in taking unlawful action against refugees and dissidents from abroad, making Thailand increasingly unsafe for those fleeing persecution.

“Foreign governments have subjected exiled dissidents and activists living in Thailand to harassment, surveillance, and physical violence, often with the cooperation and knowledge of Thai authorities,” the report said.

Human Rights Watch analyzed 25 cases in Thailand between 2014 and 2023 and conducted 18 interviews with victims, their family members, and witnesses to abuses, along with representatives of local and international nongovernmental organizations.

This included a Cambodian dissident who had fled to Thailand in mid-2022. He received letters from Cambodian officials urging him to defect from an opposition party. He ignored those letters for a year and was bashed.

It also found dissidents from Vietnam had been tracked and abducted, Lao democracy advocates have been forcibly disappeared or killed and a Malaysian LGBTI rights influencer was targeted for forced repatriation.

Thai authorities had also detained and unlawfully deported Chinese dissidents and refugees, “seemingly at the request of the Chinese government” and a visiting professional football player from Bahrain with Australian refugee status was detained and almost returned to Bahrain.

“At the same time, a number of Thai activists have been killed or disappeared in Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. The mutilated bodies of two missing activists were later found floating in the Mekong River,” the report said.

