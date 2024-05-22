News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Koreans reject govt’s ‘distorted’ report on Gwangju Uprising

Civil society groups and victims pointed to the lack of public hearings and proper investigations
Archbishop Simon Ok Hyun-jin officiates the Mass to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the May 18 democracy movement at the May 18 Memorial Cathedral in Namdong, Gwangju on May 17.

Archbishop Simon Ok Hyun-jin officiates the Mass to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the May 18 democracy movement at the May 18 Memorial Cathedral in Namdong, Gwangju on May 17. (Photo courtesy of Gwangju Archdiocese Public Relations Office)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 22, 2024 11:18 AM GMT
Updated: May 22, 2024 11:54 AM GMT

A Catholic archbishop, civil society groups and victims have questioned the "distortion of historical facts" on the Gwangju Uprising in a newly published report by a South Korean government-appointed panel.

“Why are there still so many people who distort the historical truth when those who survived the events of [May 18-26, 1980] at Gwangju remember them so vividly," said Archbishop Simon Ok Hyun-jjn of Gwangju.

During his homily at the 44th anniversary Mass commemorating the pro-democracy uprising, the prelate said many people have problems with the report. The May 17 Mass was held at the Namdong Cathedral.

Kee Woo-sik, a spokesperson for the Pan-Municipal Task Force for the Defense of the Spirit of May Day, alleged that the report “uncritically collected distorted statements” and called for it to be discarded.

“The report excluded the views of the victims, the citizens of Gwangju, and only included the claims of the perpetrators, the special forces troops,” Kee said.

A statement from the Gyeonggi-do Public Interest Activity Support Center said civil society groups and victims pointed to the lack of public hearings and proper investigations.

“The report goes so far as to exonerate the perpetrators of the massacre and sexual crimes against the citizens of Gwangju,” said the statement on the center's website.

The May 18 Democratization Movement Truth Commission was set up in 2018. Its website said it aimed to “disclose human rights violations, such as civilian casualties, injuries, and sexual violation in Gwangju.”

It also focused on finding secret burials, missing people, and conducting investigations with the participation of the citizens – including the victims and perpetrators.

The Gwangju Uprising was a pro-democracy public uprising against the military dictatorship of the army general Chun Doo-hwan.

Chun had usurped power after the assassination of President Park Chung-hee on Oct. 26, 1979, and ruled South Korea under martial law until 1988.

Protesters from Chonnam University started the Gwangju movement and faced heavy crackdowns from government forces. Many protesters were killed, injured, or raped.

Enraged by the violent attacks, hundreds of citizens of Gwangju joined the protests and attempted to resist the aggression by robbing armories and police stations.

The military government retaliated with a brutal response, and it is believed about 600 people were killed during the massacre.

The military regime blamed communists and their sympathizers for the rebellion.

Father Jo Jung-hoon, chair of the Jeongpyeong Committee, issued a statement urging the immediate scrapping of the military and police damage report that distorts the May 18 democratization movement.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

He called for compiling a comprehensive report that lists the problems with the commission report and demanded a re-investigation.

**This is a translated and edited version of the report which was first published by the Catholic Times of Korea on May 20, 2024.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Basil Cho Kyu-man Cho of Wonju, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Dominic Hoang Minh Tien of Hung Hoa, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Vicar Valentin Cabbigat Dimoc of Bontoc-Lagawe, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Huynh Van Sy of Nha Trang, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
Church group initiates peace talks in India’s Manipur
Church group initiates peace talks in India’s Manipur
Koreans reject govt’s ‘distorted’ report on Gwangju Uprising
Koreans reject govt’s ‘distorted’ report on Gwangju Uprising
Pope says faith in China safeguarded by God
Pope says faith in China safeguarded by God
New clergy arrests spark consternation in Belarus
New clergy arrests spark consternation in Belarus
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.