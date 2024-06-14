Church in political soup of its own making in India’s Odisha

If the top leaders of the Catholic and Protestant Christians in eastern India’s Odisha state had remembered the first few lines of the 11th chapter of Ecclesiastes in the Old Testament, life would have been easier for them in the next five years.

They bet on a fifth term for four-term Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the state legislative assembly election, the results of which came on June 4. He and his party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) lost, and badly at that. The party is named after his father, the legendary Biju Patnaik, former chief minister, industrialist, freedom fighter, and daring pilot who rescued the Indonesian guerrilla general Sukarno and flew him to safety.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with its history of targeting the state’s tribal and Dalit Christians, has swept into power. The party’s national political managers have put as chief minister the 52-year-old Santhal, Mohan Charan Majhi, who has been a long-term member of the legislature from the forested Keonjhar region, for a total of 20 years.

Majhi is no ordinary politician. He has been chosen as a representative of the tribal community which, together with the Dalits and so.

me other backward castes, is in an overwhelming majority in Odisha.

But he also has a rare commitment to the core values of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS or National Volunteer Corps) and has had a very fraught relationship with Christian pastors and social workers at the grassroots in his native district.

Majhi has two deputy chief ministers, the erstwhile feudal princeling, KV Singh Deo, and Pravati Parida, who has the distinction of becoming the first woman in that office.

This is the end of the BJD’s 24-year rule, with the BJP capturing 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly. The BJD obtained 51 seats. The Congress won 14 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) one, and independents three.

Patnaik himself lost in Kantabanji, the second seat that he contested. He scraped through in his alternate seat of Hinjili by a narrow margin of 4,636 votes.

Patnaik is in his mid-seventies, and not in good health. In the election campaign, Modi alleged that the chief minister was being slowly poisoned by a coterie and promised an inquiry commission into the conspiracy. To add to his party’s woes, Patnaik has not named a relative or someone else as his political successor.

Patnaik was a rival in the state, but in parliament, he remained a close ally of Modi till the end. His party colleagues in parliament voted for every bill that Modi moved in the Lok Sabha (lower house) or the Rajya Sabha (upper house), even the most controversial ones. He was a political frenemy. It did not help him when it counted.

The state straddles the escarpments of the Deccan plateau, rich in mineral resources, all the way to the beaches of the Bay of Bengal. Its political fabric is further complicated by the presence of armed extreme left Maoist cadres, active trade unions ranged against the exploitation of precious ores by large corporations controlled either by crony capitalists or companies based in the United Kingdom and South Korea, to name just two

The Keonjhar-Manoharpur belt is now known in the world as the place where the Australian missionary working with leprosy patients in the state, Graham Stuart Staines, and his two young sons, Timothy and Philip, were burnt alive on the intervening night of Jan. 22-23, 1999.

They were sleeping in their jeep after a meeting with villagers when they were surrounded by a vigilante mob led by Dara Singh, a leader of the local branch of the Bajrang Dal, the most violent of many Hindu nationalist organizations that roam the countryside.

The overarching group working in the tribal belt of central India, from Odisha on the Bay of Bengal to Gujarat on the Arabian Sea, is called the Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS-affiliated organization working among tribal people. It has been a suspect over the years in incidents of persecution of Christians in these regions.

Singh, born in north India, had created dread among Muslim cattle traders who cross through the Odisha hinterland on their way from Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, two states in its immediate neighborhood. He gathered tribal and Dalit youth into his group of cow vigilantes. They were suspected in the murder of a Muslim cow trader, a Catholic priest, and several others.

Singh was arrested, tried and sentenced to death in the criminal court under the glare of international media. Exercising his statutory right, he appealed against the sentence in the state's high court. His case was helped considerably by a statement by Graham’s widow, Gladys, that she forgave the killer of her husband and sons.

Gladys and her surviving daughter appeared before Australian and Indian news crews to say they did not want the culprit to be hanged. The high court commuted his sentence to life in prison without parole. The Supreme Court upheld the high court decision.

Singh is still serving his sentence in jail. Every year or so, there are rumors in evangelical circles that he has begged forgiveness for his sins and has accepted Christ. These are just figments of someone’s imagination.

The Sangh Parivar (members or supporters of RSS ideology) continues its campaign for the release of Singh who some see as a hero in taming missionaries and stopping the spread of Christianity among tribal people and Dalits.

In the lead of those demanding the immediate release of Singh is the new chief minister of Odisha. Majhi, a law graduate, has staged protests for his cause, one quite recently.

The BJP was a coalition partner of the BJD from 1997 to 2009. Patnaik severed the bond in the wake of the anti-Christian pogrom in Kandhamal district of the state in 2007 and 2008. That was the worst violence against the religious minority in India in 300 years, till it was overtaken by the now 13-month-old violence against the Christian Kuki-Zo tribe in Manipur in northeast India.

In Kandhamal, then, more than 70,000 people were displaced when 7,000 Christian houses in 400 villages were set on fire. Also set on fire were over 300 churches and church institutions. Many women were gang raped, among them a Catholic nun. People are still being prosecuted in court for her rape. She has meanwhile completed her law studies.

Patnaik as chief minister told the state legislature that members of the Sangh Parivar were responsible for the violence. The BJP had been in opposition since then, till the 2024 election. The Congress, once a ruling party, has almost withered away for want of a strong leadership.

With a 45 percent share of the vote, the BJP succeeded in attracting most sections of the population. Modi led the BJP campaign with his characteristic pugnacious style, reserving his venom for people not of Odisha origin, and others not of the Hindu faith. Patnaik had a 46 percent share of the vote but in urban areas.

The performance of BJD was in sharp contrast to its 2019 show when the party had won 112 assembly and 12 parliamentary seats in the state. The BJP, which had bagged only 23 assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats in the last election, read the popular pulse accurately and registered an emphatic win this time.

Perhaps the BJD’s 2019 triumph dulled the antenna of the residents of the bishop’s houses in the state. They had not anticipated the debacle. Since Kandhamal 2008, the Church had become dependent on the state exchequer for relief which was ordered by the Supreme Court for rebuilding houses and as compensation for the deaths of Christians who were killed with the utmost brutality.

The chief minister had also been generous in his largesse, not just to Christians, but to all religions. While over 7 billion rupees (US$83,780,000) were spent on the iconic temple in Puri, almost every church got 10 to 30 million rupees for repairs, renovation or expansion.

Through Christians in the inner circles of the chief minister, the hierarchy and senior curia came close to the seat of power. Several formally joined the BJD in recent years. They lobbied for their favorite candidates and reportedly took busloads of villagers to the chief minister’s residence to express support and gratitude.

The Church was sure Patnaik would win. It was sure that he would remember how they had helped him.

In their very voluble and highly publicized support for Patnaik, the Church leadership painted itself into a corner.

The BJP, the eventual winner, has not taken kindly to it.

Christian leaders are now apprehensive that the BJP, known for its vindictiveness, and the emboldened Sangh Parivar cadres, may take their revenge.

Not that new laws will be passed. The state was the first in the country to pass an anti-conversion law years ago. That and federal laws including the Foreign Contribution Regulations Act are by themselves more than enough to tame civil society and religious groups, as the last ten years of the Modi government have shown.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.