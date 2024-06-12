Indian sect's protest against vandalism turns violent

Police arrested more than 200 protesters in a central Indian state on June 11 after they set on fire government offices and vehicles, alleging disrespect to their religious symbol.

The protesters belonged to the Satnami sect, which has a large following among the numerically strong Dalit (formerly untouchable) communities in Chhattisgarh state.

They alleged that on May 15 some unidentified people vandalized the ‘Jaitkham,’ a pillar-like structure with a white flag on it, at Giraudpuri Dham, the birthplace of the sect's founder Ghasidas.

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur, based in the state capital, described the violence as "quite shocking."

"Local media reports said the protesters used petrol bombs during the attack on offices of the district collector and the superintendent of police,” he told UCA News on June 12.

The prelate said it is too early to say who could be behind the alleged vandalism and the violence that ensued.

Chhattisgarh is known for anti-Christian violence.

The districts of Narayanpur and Kondagaon witnessed attacks on Christians in December 2022 and over 1,000 tribal Christians, including pregnant women, children, and aged persons, were forced to flee their ancestral homes.

Even during the anti-Christian violence, the attackers turned against the superintendent of police, causing severe head injuries to him, the prelate recalled.

The prelate added, “All such incidents indicate that there may be powerful people backing” the mobs behind the violence.

In Baloda Bazar, where the Giraudpuri Dham is located, the sect's followers comprise around 23 percent of the town's population.

Thousands of Satnami community members had been protesting near the district collector’s office against the vandalization of the ‘Jaitkham.'

Though police arrested three individuals in connection with the vandalization of the religious symbol, the community accused them of protecting the real culprits.

On June 10, several trucks, cars, and motorcycles parked at the district collector’s office were set on fire, which also damaged property, including official documents.

The state government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the desecration of the religious symbol.

However, the protesters want a probe by a federal agency.